GasBuddy Accelerates Advertising Strategy with New Northeast Ad Sales Director

Boston, MA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy, a PDI company and the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, this week appointed Kristine Munsen as Northeast Advertising Sales Director. With over 20 years of experience, Kristine brings deep digital marketing and client services expertise to GasBuddy.

“GasBuddy’s people-first approach really resonates with me, and I look forward to helping consumers maximize their spending – and their pit stops – as part of the GasBuddy team,” said Munsen. “During a time when things change by the minute, I am excited to join a market leading team focused on providing value and cost savings for all.”

Munsen has built her career with extensive experience in digital marketing with a strong focus in innovation and partnerships, helping to provide client solutions to unique business challenges through efficient and ROI driven campaigns. Throughout her career, she has worked both on the agency and media side with notable brands such as HP, Intel, L’Oréal Paris, Procter & Gamble, Omnicon, IPG, WPP and more. Prior to joining GasBuddy, she was a Brand Advertising Specialist at Quantcast, a leading advertising technology company that empowers their clients through an intelligent audience platform.

“Munsen brings an innovative edge to the GasBuddy sales team as we continue our growth journey,” said Jordan Grossman, GasBuddy’s Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales. “Her history in working with innovative brands to develop strategic partnerships and client solutions will be a strong asset to the organization.”

