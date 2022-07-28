E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Enters into Memorandum of Understanding to Wholly Acquire A Provider of Integrated Corporate Services and Job Skills Training

FUZHOU, China, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) (“E-Home Hong Kong”), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MoU”) with Fujian Chuangying Business Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chuangying Business”) and its individual shareholder to acquire 100% stake in Chuangying Business from the individual shareholder, who holds 100% of the equity interests of Chuangying Business, which is a business platform to provide integrated corporate services and job skills training in China.

Founded in 2013 and based in Fuzhou City of Fujian Province, Chuangying Business is one of the few platforms which possesses the capacity to provide comprehensive service and training for enterprises. Furthermore, it develops teaching materials for entry level personnel including household service staffs. Thousands of enterprises and personnel have been trained based on its platform. Chuangying Business has been a well-recognized enterprise in the field of corporate service and skills training.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “We are excited to announce we acquired Chuangying Business. Leveraging Chuangying Business’s advantages, we will enlarge our customer database by thousands of companies, strengthen our household service personnel training and introduce management talents. I do believe Chuangying Business can be catalyst for our future growth and its strong profitability will power our sustainable performance.”

“Our goal is to actively explore markets, promote corporate image, improve service quality. We will continue to look for acquisition opportunities that enhance our expansion strategy and strengthen our competitiveness in the market.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including appliance installation and maintenance, housekeeping services, and Internet based home and senior care. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

