Compression Therapy Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: As per the report, the global compression therapy market size was worth US$ 3.2 Bn in 2018. The global compression therapy market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The need for compression therapy products is expected to rise globally due to rapidly expanding obese population, increasing sports injuries, as well as surging orthopaedic procedures. These applications are expected to create positive future market outlook for compression therapy in the near future.



Therefore, medical practitioners (such as physiotherapists and chiropractors) frequently use these medicines for both patients involved in professional and amateur sports as well as their regular clinic clients. In the forthcoming years, compression therapy market demand analysis predict that these products are therefore expected to become more popular due to rising sports injury incidences and rising professional preference.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Compression Therapy Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1537

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to the stress and pressure that an obese person's body weight puts on their skin and internal organs, they are at a significant risk of acquiring vascular disorders. Compression therapy products are more widely used as a result of the growing number of obese people to avoid vascular illnesses. Obesity account for a considerable market share for compression therapy.





Athletes and sportspeople typically utilize compression goods as they lessen muscular soreness, promote mobility, and improve athletic performance. Sports injuries are most frequently caused by competitive, recreational, or required (physical education) activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that just high school athletes cause 30,000 hospital stays, 2 million injuries, and 50,000 doctor visits per year in the US. Sports injuries are one of the key market segments in compression therapy.





Major market participants in global compression therapy market are involved in product launches, technologically enhanced product launches, acquisitions, and joint venture agreements with other businesses. These tactics are probably going to help the compression therapy business flourish on a global scale.



Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1537

Global Compression Therapy Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

SIGVARIS Management AG

3M Health Care

medi GmbH & Co KG

Paul Hartmann AG

Covidien plc

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1537

Global Compression Therapy Market: Segmentation

Technology

Static

Dynamic

Product

Compression Stocking

Compression Bandage

Compression Tape



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Radial Artery Compression Devices Market: The global radial artery compression devices market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period.

Adhesive Bandages Market: The global adhesive bandages market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.3 Bn by 2031 and to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Infusion Pumps Market: Rising incidence of cardiac disorders and pulmonary diseases shall also aid the growth of the global market. The user interface of infusion pumps can be detailed according to the end-use of these pumps.

Venous Diseases Treatment Market: The global venous diseases treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 11.3 Bn by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: The global cardiac output monitoring devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.77 Bn by 2031.

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to reach more than US$ 737 Mn by the end of 2031.

Glioma Treatment Market: The global glioma treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 7.51 Bn by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Life Care Solution Services Market: Significance of preventive maintenance approach of medical equipment to avoid medical-device related accidents and prevent large repairs propels life care solution services market.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com