DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) Announces Quantum Computing Audio Feature

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Quantum Computing Has Arrived.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/FVwmB

The world may be on the cusp of a new generation of computing. Its name? Quantum computing. Much like its precursors, quantum computing doesn’t have a sole inventor or a single brand; it is the collective product of decades of work by many of the brightest minds in science and technology. The nascent industry is highly complex employing varied approaches to harness the power of quantum mechanics to solve challenges that classic computers simply cannot handle. . . .

DPCM Capital Inc. Class A (NYSE: XPOA) was formed as a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company in 2020 with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (D-Wave Quantum), a wholly owned subsidiary of DPCM Capital and the anticipated parent company of D-Wave and DPCM Capital following the Business Combination. . . . D-Wave is a proven leader in quantum computing systems, software and services—and the only quantum company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. And this is all happening at a time when businesses are beginning to explore quantum computing as a business advantage, a strategic priority and a competitive advantage.

About DPCM Capital Inc.

DPCM Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, on Feb. 9, 2022, announced its entry into a definitive transaction agreement with D-Wave Systems Inc., a company with approximately 20 years of experience in pioneering superconducting annealing quantum computers. Upon closing of the transaction, shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., which will be the newly formed parent company of D-Wave Systems and DPCM Capital, are expected to trade on the NYSE under ticker symbol QBTS. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to enhance D-Wave’s leadership in commercial quantum computing and accelerate quantum use cases into significant customer segments.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to XPOA are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/XPOA

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com