Press Release: Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2022

Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2022

Paris, July 28, 2022. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2022 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on the company’s corporate website: www.sanofi.com and downloaded from the “Investors” page, under the heading “Regulated Information in France”.

