TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $46.55 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $55.80 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



"Our second quarter earnings reflected prudent strategic actions taken over the past twenty-four months to prepare our balance sheet for rising interest rates. While mortgage loan production declined sharply due primarily to higher interest rates, stellar growth of the loan portfolio during the quarter led to significant growth in net interest income as we were able to move excess cash into higher yielding assets. Credit quality remains excellent and we believe our unique business model is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities that may arise during this period of economic uncertainty," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

Total revenues were $166.98 million, a decrease of $0.34 million, or 0.20%. This year-over-year decrease was driven by a decline in residential mortgage banking income of $12.35 million that was mostly offset by an $8.20 million increase in net interest income and increases in insurance and property management revenue.

Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP), were $57.75 million, a decrease of $1.98 million, or 3.32%.

Loans held for investment were $10.43 billion, an increase of $1.00 billion, or 10.63%, compared to June 30, 2021, and $0.52 billion, or 5.21%, from March 31, 2022. Excluding the decline in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), loans held for investment increased $1.49 billion, or 16.75%, compared to June 30, 2021, and $0.56 billion, or 23.03%, on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter. Total loans at June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022 included $36.19 million, $524.87 million, and $83.99 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

Total deposits were $14.00 billion, an increase of $1.03 billion, or 7.96% compared to prior year and $0.22 billion, or 6.53% on an annualized basis, from March 31, 2022.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 9.16%, to $5.72 billion, representing 40.89% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 13.85%, on an annualized basis.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 10.03% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.37% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.88% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.89%.

Effective tax rate of 19.32% in the quarter compared to 20.03% in second quarter 2021, and 19.77% in the linked quarter.

"Our results benefited from continued investments in our insurance line of business. Insurance segment revenues were up 11% for the first six months compared to the same period last year. We continue to invest in talent which enables our insurance platform to continue strong organic growth coupled with opportunistic partnerships through strategic acquisitions," stated J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

Net interest income was $109.34 million compared to $101.14 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase was driven by higher interest rates and increased loan and investment securities balances.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 3 basis points, compared to 2.94%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points and a 10 basis point increase in PPP interest and fees, for second quarter 2021.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 3.99%, represented 66.91% of earning assets at June 30, 2022 compared to a yield of 4.23% and 69.05% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields were 3.95% in second quarter 2022 compared to 4.15% in second quarter 2021.

Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $1.52 million in second quarter 2022, compared to $2.10 million in the linked quarter, and $10.02 million in second quarter 2021.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.16% from 0.23% at June 30, 2021.

In June 2022, the Company gave notice that on July 30, 2022, it will redeem the $250.00 million outstanding of 4.50% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2027. The Company recognized interest expense related to the notes of $2.81 million in second quarter 2022 and $2.96 million in second quarter 2021.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.24 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $13.93 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 9.45%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.75 billion, an increase of $0.69 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was an expense of $0.11 million compared to provision benefits of $8.09 million one year ago and $2.10 million in the linked quarter.

The second quarter 2022 included an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $0.19 million that was driven by core loan growth and partially offset by the release of remaining reserves associated with industries heavily impacted by COVID-19 and net recoveries.

Net loan recoveries were $0.08 million compared to net recoveries of $0.14 million one year prior and net charge-offs of $0.13 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was zero percent in second quarter 2022, 0.01% in the linked quarter. and (0.01)% in second quarter 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.00% of total loans at June 30, 2022, 1.05% on March 31, 2022, and 1.15% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.94 times nonperforming loans compared to 21.52 times at March 31, 2022 and 9.67 times at June 30, 2021.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

Total noninterest income was $57.64 million compared to $66.18 million in 2021, a decrease of $8.54 million, or 12.90%. Residential mortgage banking income decreased $12.35 million and real estate brokerage decreased $0.48 million, while property management income increased $2.36 million and insurance commissions increased $1.42 million.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $13.18 million compared to $25.52 million in second quarter 2021. Loan volume decreased to $0.84 billion in second quarter 2022 compared to $1.45 billion in 2021. Recent increases in mortgage rates have resulted in refinance activities dropping below 10% of our total mortgage production volume, the lowest level since June 2018. Residential purchase activity comprised 92.27% of production volume in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 76.95% in the prior year quarter.

Margins on residential mortgages declined 72 basis points from 3.64% in second quarter 2021 to 2.92% in the current quarter.

Total Insurance commissions, net increased $1.42 million, or 7.72%, to $19.75 million in second quarter 2022 compared to 2021. This resulted from increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth and higher rates.

Property management fee revenue increased 33.30%, or $2.36 million, to $9.45 million compared to second quarter 2021. Reservation income is up in the quarter over quarter comparison due primarily to the July 2021 acquisition of a vacation rental company in Tennessee, which contributed $2.22 million in property management fees during the quarter. Reservation income has declined at all property management locations from the linked quarter. Management anticipates the loosening of COVID-related travel restrictions, giving travelers more destination options, will continue the decline in reservation activity for the remainder of 2022, from the record levels of the past two years.

In April 2022, the Company implemented changes for personal accounts to eliminate fees for non-sufficient funds and other overdraft program fees. The change did not have a material effect on revenue in second quarter 2022 and is not expected to have a material effect on future revenue.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

Total noninterest expense was $108.73 million compared to $105.39 million in 2021, an increase of $3.33 million, or 3.16%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $3.53 million, advertising and marketing expense of $0.83 million, and occupancy expense of $0.78 million were partially offset by declines in other expenses.

Salary and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect mid second quarter 2021, the acquisition of a vacation rental company in July 2021, and increases in health insurance costs.

The increase in occupancy expense was driven by lower tenant income at McKinnon Tower in Norfolk, Virginia. The company purchased the building in 2020 with an existing lease that termed out at year end 2021.

Advertising and marketing expense increases were primarily related to internet advertising in our realty segment and post-COVID increases in client business development.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $16.86 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a $0.20 billion increase compared to $16.67 billion at March 31, 2022. Total assets increased $1.06 billion, or 6.71%, from $15.80 billion at June 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase was driven by growth in loans and investment securities.

Loans held for investment increased $1.00 billion, or 10.63%, compared to prior year and $0.52 billion, or 5.21%, compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $36.19 million in second quarter 2022, $524.87 million in second quarter 2021, and $83.99 million in the linked quarter, loans held for investment increased $1.49 billion, or 16.75%, compared to prior year, and $0.56 billion, or 5.74%, compared to March 31, 2022, or 23.03% on an annualized basis.

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $10.14 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.29 billion, or 14.55%, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 6.12%, or $0.58 billion, 24.56% on an annualized basis.

Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $342.73 million, or 61.81%, compared to the prior year and $22.90 million, or 9.76%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $1.03 billion, or 7.96%, compared to the prior year and $0.22 billion, or 1.63%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings increased $9.91 million, or 1.68%, from prior year and decreased $27.93 million, or 4.45%, compared to the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.48 billion compared to $2.30 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.49 billion at June 30, 2021. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2022 was 3.8 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included $120.41 million, and $70.32 million in net unrealized losses at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, compared to net unrealized gains of $42.18 million at June 30, 2021.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $10.43 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.91 billion at March 31, 2022 and $9.42 billion at June 30, 2021.

Nonperforming assets were $6.06 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $15.22 million, or 0.10%, at June 30, 2021.

Nonperforming loans were 0.05% of period end loans compared to 0.12% at June 30, 2021.

Foreclosed property decreased to $0.56 million from $4.04 million at June 30, 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $14.00 billion compared to $13.77 billion at March 31, 2022 and $12.96 billion at June 30, 2021.

Total loans held for investment to deposits were 74.49% compared to 71.95% at March 31, 2022 and 72.69% at June 30, 2021.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 40.89% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to 40.17% at March 31, 2022 and 40.44% at June 30, 2021.

Total borrowings were $0.60 billion compared to $0.63 billion at March 31, 2022 and $0.59 billion at June 30, 2021.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.83%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.19%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.97%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 16.76%.

Book value per common share was $25.48 compared to $25.61 at March 31, 2022 and $25.51 at June 30, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $18.58 compared to $18.67 at March 31, 2022 and $18.70 at June 30, 2021.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.86 billion as of June 30, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, pre-provision, pre-tax net revenues, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts of the ongoing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit its spread; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780

J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:

William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 166,980 $ 165,412 $ 160,424 $ 170,076 $ 167,321 Net income 47,054 46,250 41,657 52,743 58,002 Net income available to common shareholders 46,547 45,586 40,183 50,400 55,803 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues(non-GAAP) 57,748 55,369 48,483 63,647 59,728 Net income per common share - diluted 0.64 0.63 0.55 0.69 0.77 Book value per common share 25.48 25.61 26.13 25.91 25.51 Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 18.58 18.67 19.15 18.92 18.70 Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.13 % 0.99 % 1.27 % 1.48 % Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.08 % 1.37 % 1.59 % Return on average equity 9.94 % 9.73 % 8.38 % 10.59 % 12.21 % Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 14.20 % 13.91 % 12.08 % 15.09 % 17.38 % Return on average common equity 10.03 % 9.81 % 8.45 % 10.68 % 12.31 % Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 14.37 % 14.08 % 12.22 % 15.27 % 17.57 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 34.52 % 40.03 % 37.17 % 40.94 % 39.55 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.83 % 12.16 % 12.36 % 12.53 % 12.42 % Tier 1 11.97 % 12.31 % 12.51 % 12.69 % 12.57 % Total 16.76 % 17.34 % 15.56 % 15.85 % 15.76 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.19 % 9.16 % 9.11 % 9.18 % 9.44 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 18.94x 21.52x 17.75x 12.68x 9.67x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans(non-GAAP) 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.22 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) — % 0.01 % — % (0.03)% (0.01)% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (80 ) $ 126 $ (60 ) $ (644 ) $ (137 ) Nonperforming loans $ 5,493 $ 4,825 $ 5,973 $ 8,451 $ 11,178 Foreclosed property 563 560 4,583 5,409 4,041 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,056 $ 5,385 $ 10,556 $ 13,860 $ 15,219 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 232 $ 40 $ 372 $ 143 $ 1,584 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 104,019 $ 103,833 $ 106,059 $ 107,177 $ 108,130 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 588,529 $ 583,008 $ 851,021 $ 939,272 $ 1,050,663 Loans originated, joint venture 249,279 236,980 303,362 370,865 403,864 Total loans originated $ 837,808 $ 819,988 $ 1,154,383 $ 1,310,137 $ 1,454,527 Number of loans originated 2,282 2,237 3,408 3,917 4,514 Number of originators 201 207 213 219 222 Purchase % 92.27 % 77.93 % 79.36 % 77.45 % 76.95 % Loans sold $ 759,073 $ 853,808 $ 1,150,996 $ 1,394,166 $ 1,485,057 Rate lock asset $ 1,935 $ 3,009 $ 3,455 $ 6,087 $ 7,760 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 2.92 % 3.01 % 3.42 % 3.61 % 3.64 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.67 % 2.70 % 2.76 % 2.91 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 2.89 % 2.69 % 2.72 % 2.77 % 2.94 % Average earning assets/total average assets 92.22 % 92.24 % 92.13 % 91.95 % 91.97 % Average loans/average deposits 74.57 % 71.61 % 70.68 % 71.69 % 78.31 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 40.56 % 40.49 % 41.42 % 40.40 % 40.21 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.09 % 11.28 % 11.71 % 12.02 % 11.83 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 63.51 % 64.42 % 67.03 % 59.58 % 61.46 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 22 vs. Q2 22 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2022 2021 2022 Q2 21 Q1 22 U.S. agency securities $ 342,702 $ 206,151 $ 338,490 66.24 % 1.24 % U.S. Treasury notes 27,496 1,013 970 2,614.31 % 2,734.64 % Municipal securities 447,927 334,633 400,200 33.86 % 11.93 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 84,307 31,680 85,792 166.12 % (1.73)% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 1,012,690 881,078 1,022,169 14.94 % (0.93)% Allowance for credit losses (1,111 ) (134 ) (1,081 ) 729.10 % 2.78 % Total $ 1,914,011 $ 1,454,421 $ 1,846,540 31.60 % 3.65 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,840 $ 65,152 $ 3,443 (97.18)% (46.56)% Total gross unrealized losses (122,253 ) (22,968 ) (73,758 ) 432.28 % 65.75 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (120,413 ) $ 42,184 $ (70,315 ) (385.45)% 71.25 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 100,718 $ — $ 83,004 N/M 21.34 % U.S. Treasury notes 434,432 — 336,193 N/M 29.22 % Municipal securities 5,138 5,053 5,116 1.68 % 0.43 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,248 2,297 2,260 (2.13)% (0.53)% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 6,547 8,039 6,811 (18.56)% (3.88)% Allowance for credit losses (85 ) (97 ) (92 ) (12.37)% (7.61)% Total $ 548,998 $ 15,292 $ 433,292 3,490.10 % 26.70 % Total gross unrealized gains $ 448 $ 1,708 $ 714 (73.77)% (37.25)% Total gross unrealized losses (18,615 ) — (11,915 ) — % — % Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (18,167 ) $ 1,708 $ (11,201 ) (1,163.64)% 62.19 % Loans Held For Investment (1) % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 22 vs. Q2 22 vs. 2022 2021 2022 Q2 21 Q1 22 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,383,791 $ 1,029,811 $ 1,236,294 34.37 % 11.93 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,579,464 1,445,328 1,561,117 9.28 % 1.18 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,757,651 2,597,405 2,697,929 6.17 % 2.21 % Real estate - multifamily 371,658 343,764 339,220 8.11 % 9.56 % Residential 1-4 family 1,513,662 1,166,898 1,392,052 29.72 % 8.74 % HELOC 386,067 390,726 376,480 (1.19)% 2.55 % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,261,279 1,529,788 1,212,973 (17.55)% 3.98 % Government 527,230 479,664 518,839 9.92 % 1.62 % Indirect 555,638 310,492 485,620 78.95 % 14.42 % Consumer loans and other 89,320 129,702 88,784 (31.13)% 0.60 % Total $ 10,425,760 $ 9,423,578 $ 9,909,308 10.63 % 5.21 % (1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $0.04 billion, $0.52 billion, and $0.08 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q2 22, Q2 21, and Q1 22, respectively. Deposits % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 22 vs. Q2 22 vs. 2022 2021 2022 Q2 21 Q1 22 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,723,415 $ 5,243,074 $ 5,532,337 9.16 % 3.45 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,384,818 5,373,146 6,432,005 18.83 % (0.73)% Savings 388,364 349,552 393,119 11.10 % (1.21)% Certificates of deposits 1,499,514 1,998,828 1,414,339 (24.98)% 6.02 % Total $ 13,996,111 $ 12,964,600 $ 13,771,800 7.96 % 1.63 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs) (2)(3) $ 10,199,019 $ 101,463 3.99 % $ 9,668,724 $ 95,596 4.01 % $ 9,616,787 $ 101,490 4.23 % Taxable investment securities 2,331,410 11,388 1.95 % 2,059,614 9,013 1.75 % 1,351,922 6,476 1.92 % Tax-exempt investment securities 132,304 879 2.66 % 110,698 680 2.46 % 128,094 434 1.36 % Total securities 2,463,714 12,267 1.99 % 2,170,312 9,693 1.79 % 1,480,016 6,910 1.87 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,368,147 4,616 0.78 % 2,929,929 1,347 0.19 % 2,327,310 619 0.11 % Loans held for sale 213,109 2,217 4.16 % 276,448 2,375 3.44 % 503,706 3,711 2.95 % Total earning assets 15,243,989 120,563 3.17 % 15,045,413 109,011 2.94 % 13,927,819 112,730 3.25 % Less: allowance for credit losses (103,871 ) (106,172 ) (116,025 ) Total nonearning assets 1,389,692 1,372,757 1,332,094 Total assets $ 16,529,810 $ 16,311,998 $ 15,143,888 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,349,725 $ 3,094 0.20 % $ 6,178,217 $ 2,262 0.15 % $ 5,179,907 $ 2,004 0.16 % Savings 387,498 526 0.54 % 382,839 511 0.54 % 346,177 528 0.61 % Certificates of deposit 1,392,474 1,953 0.56 % 1,472,942 2,121 0.58 % 1,816,283 4,612 1.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,129,697 5,573 0.27 % 8,033,998 4,894 0.25 % 7,342,367 7,144 0.39 % Borrowings 128,276 135 0.42 % 135,775 137 0.40 % 476,122 565 0.47 % Subordinated debt, net 496,862 5,091 4.10 % 386,934 4,120 4.26 % 249,260 2,962 4.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,754,835 10,799 0.49 % 8,556,707 9,151 0.43 % 8,067,749 10,671 0.53 % Demand deposits 5,547,936 5,467,153 4,937,754 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 348,678 387,871 304,793 Total liabilities 14,651,449 14,411,731 13,310,296 Shareholders’ equity 1,878,361 1,900,267 1,833,592 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,529,810 $ 16,311,998 $ 15,143,888 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6) $ 109,764 $ 99,860 $ 102,059 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (424 ) (656 ) (915 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 109,340 $ 99,204 $ 101,144 Interest rate spread (4)(6) 2.68 % 2.51 % 2.72 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.31 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5)(6) 2.89 % 2.69 % 2.94 % Total cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.23 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Average loan balances for June 30, 2021 and related yields have been restated to include, previously excluded, nonaccrual loans of $11.98 million.

(3) June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022 includes average PPP balances of $60.89 million, $766.47 million and $115.51 million, and related interest and fee income of $1.52 million, $10.02 million, and $2.10 million, respectively.

(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 2022 Compared with 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Increase Change Due to Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) (Decrease) Rate Volume Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs) (2)(3) $ 9,935,337 $ 197,059 4.00 % $ 9,638,329 $ 203,451 4.26 % $ (6,392 ) $ (12,533 ) $ 6,141 Taxable investment securities 2,196,263 20,401 1.86 % 1,327,862 13,080 1.97 % 7,321 (785 ) 8,106 Tax-exempt investment securities 121,561 1,559 2.57 % 133,944 976 1.46 % 583 681 (98 ) Total securities 2,317,824 21,960 1.89 % 1,461,806 14,056 1.92 % 7,904 (104 ) 8,008 Interest-bearing deposits 2,647,485 5,963 0.45 % 2,022,901 1,035 0.10 % 4,928 4,518 410 Loans held for sale 244,604 4,592 3.75 % 520,260 7,072 2.72 % (2,480 ) 2,098 (4,578 ) Total earning assets 15,145,250 229,574 3.06 % 13,643,296 225,614 3.33 % 3,960 (6,021 ) 9,981 Less: allowance for credit losses (105,015 ) (118,466 ) Total nonearning assets 1,381,271 1,344,845 Total assets $ 16,421,506 $ 14,869,675 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,264,444 $ 5,355 0.17 % $ 5,043,155 $ 4,080 0.16 % $ 1,275 $ 242 $ 1,033 Savings 385,182 1,037 0.54 % 339,131 1,050 0.62 % (13 ) (146 ) 133 Certificates of deposit 1,432,486 4,074 0.57 % 1,887,359 10,563 1.13 % (6,489 ) (4,355 ) (2,134 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 8,082,112 10,466 0.26 % 7,269,645 15,693 0.44 % (5,227 ) (4,259 ) (968 ) Borrowings 132,004 272 0.41 % 519,048 1,387 0.53 % (1,115 ) (262 ) (853 ) Subordinated debt, net 442,202 9,212 4.17 % 249,188 5,892 4.73 % 3,320 (773 ) 4,093 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,656,318 19,950 0.46 % 8,037,881 22,972 0.58 % (3,022 ) (5,294 ) 2,272 Demand deposits 5,507,768 4,711,854 Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities 368,166 304,162 Total liabilities 14,532,252 13,053,897 Shareholders’ equity 1,889,254 1,815,778 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,421,506 $ 14,869,675 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(6) $ 209,624 $ 202,642 $ 6,982 $ (727 ) $ 7,709 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,080 ) (1,508 ) 428 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 208,544 $ 201,134 $ 7,410 Interest rate spread (4)(6) 2.60 % 2.75 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.27 % 0.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5)(6) 2.79 % 3.00 % Total cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.26 % (1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%. (2) Average loan balances for June 30, 2021 and related yields have been restated to include, previously excluded, nonaccrual loans of $12.48 million. (1) June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 includes average PPP balances of $88.05 million and $786.50 million and related interest income of $3.62 million and $21.65 million, respectively. (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 72,592 $ 17,373 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,341,942 3,244,484 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 35,087 34,779 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,449,621 3,296,636 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,035,535 and $1,788,853, and allowance for credit losses of $1,111 and $210 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 1,914,011 1,806,183 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $530,916 and $155,676 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 549,083 154,221 Less: allowance for credit losses (85 ) (94 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,998 154,127 Other equity securities 6,679 6,759 FHLB stock 10,432 13,146 Total Securities 2,480,120 1,980,215 Mortgage loans held for sale 211,716 358,303 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,425,760 9,506,252 Less: allowance for credit losses (104,019 ) (106,059 ) Net Loans 10,321,741 9,400,193 Premises and equipment, net 289,753 270,772 Goodwill 457,162 457,187 Other intangible assets, net 44,878 50,379 BOLI 254,478 251,805 Other assets 354,570 295,897 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,864,039 $ 16,361,387 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,723,415 $ 5,546,665 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,384,818 6,139,714 Savings 388,364 371,356 Certificates of deposit 1,499,514 1,515,891 Total Deposits 13,996,111 13,573,626 Advances from the FHLB 55,024 155,367 Subordinated debt, net 497,061 249,652 FRB PPP lending facility — — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 47,922 76,797 Total Borrowings 600,007 481,816 Other liabilities 397,388 389,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,993,506 14,445,213 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,744,374 and 72,683,985 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 121,265 121,164 Capital surplus 1,051,384 1,050,948 Retained earnings 777,430 716,605 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 945,183 and 911,458 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (19,349 ) (18,257 ) Deferred compensation trust 19,349 18,257 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (96,358 ) 10,597 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,853,721 1,899,314 Noncontrolling interest 16,812 16,860 TOTAL EQUITY 1,870,533 1,916,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,864,039 $ 16,361,387





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 101,043 $ 100,614 $ 196,005 $ 202,011 Investment securities 12,263 6,871 21,934 13,988 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 4,616 619 5,963 1,035 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,217 3,711 4,592 7,072 Total interest income 120,139 111,815 228,494 224,106 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 5,573 7,144 10,467 15,693 Advances from the FHLB 86 274 178 771 Subordinated debt, net 5,091 2,962 9,211 5,892 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49 291 94 616 Total interest expense 10,799 10,671 19,950 22,972 Net interest income 109,340 101,144 208,544 201,134 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 56 (10,055 ) (1,393 ) (14,082 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,284 111,199 209,937 215,216 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,176 25,524 27,814 62,937 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,746 18,331 38,820 34,656 Property management income, net 9,452 7,091 26,599 22,574 Real estate commission income, net 3,412 3,893 5,966 6,344 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,446 2,391 5,020 4,580 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,906 1,667 3,281 2,969 BOLI 1,853 1,541 3,570 3,060 Other income 5,649 5,487 12,778 10,324 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — 252 — 1,252 Total noninterest income 57,640 66,177 123,848 148,696 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 64,892 61,365 128,855 119,801 Occupancy expense 8,342 7,559 16,669 15,630 Furniture and equipment 3,643 3,622 7,333 7,134 Amortization - intangibles 2,684 2,719 5,501 5,442 Software expense 4,762 4,494 9,254 8,688 Data processing 3,556 3,414 7,150 6,652 Professional fees 1,761 2,259 3,788 4,598 Advertising and marketing 4,091 3,257 8,218 6,225 Other expenses 14,994 16,705 31,336 28,549 Total noninterest expense 108,725 105,394 218,104 202,719 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,199 71,982 115,681 161,193 Provision for income tax expense 11,145 13,980 22,377 30,559 Net income $ 47,054 $ 58,002 $ 93,304 $ 130,634 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (507 ) (2,199 ) (1,171 ) (5,835 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 46,547 $ 55,803 $ 92,133 $ 124,799 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.77 $ 1.27 $ 1.72 Diluted earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.77 $ 1.27 $ 1.72 Cash dividends declared $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 $ 0.38





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 72,592 $ 74,991 $ 17,373 $ 75,370 $ 117,797 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,341,942 2,857,327 3,244,484 3,155,039 2,970,490 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 35,087 34,684 34,779 33,506 31,971 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,449,621 2,967,002 3,296,636 3,263,915 3,120,258 Securities available for sale 1,914,011 1,846,540 1,806,183 1,560,402 1,454,421 Securities held to maturity 549,083 433,384 154,221 14,898 15,389 Less: allowance for credit losses (85 ) (92 ) (94 ) (94 ) (97 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,998 433,292 154,127 14,804 15,292 Other equity securities 6,679 6,789 6,759 6,621 6,395 FHLB stock 10,432 10,432 13,146 13,146 16,909 Total Securities 2,480,120 2,297,053 1,980,215 1,594,973 1,493,017 Mortgage loans held for sale 211,716 234,620 358,303 431,846 554,447 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,425,760 9,909,308 9,506,252 9,297,565 9,423,578 Less: allowance for credit losses (104,019 ) (103,833 ) (106,059 ) (107,177 ) (108,130 ) Net Loans 10,321,741 9,805,475 9,400,193 9,190,388 9,315,448 Premises and equipment, net 289,753 277,764 270,772 270,810 265,644 Goodwill 457,162 457,162 457,187 457,187 452,328 Other intangible assets, net 44,878 47,562 50,379 50,839 42,271 BOLI 254,478 253,112 251,805 249,862 249,213 Other assets 354,570 326,838 295,897 301,552 311,209 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,864,039 $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387 $ 15,811,372 $ 15,803,835 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,723,415 $ 5,532,337 $ 5,546,665 $ 5,394,952 $ 5,243,074 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,384,818 6,432,005 6,139,714 5,681,181 5,373,146 Savings 388,364 393,119 371,356 366,165 349,552 Certificates of deposit 1,499,514 1,414,339 1,515,891 1,571,752 1,998,828 Total Deposits 13,996,111 13,771,800 13,573,626 13,014,050 12,964,600 Advances from the FHLB 55,024 55,196 155,367 155,537 255,706 Subordinated debt, net 497,061 496,757 249,652 249,503 249,353 FRB PPP lending facility — — — — — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 47,922 75,988 76,797 82,413 85,042 Total Borrowings 600,007 627,941 481,816 487,453 590,101 Other liabilities 397,388 387,087 389,771 409,435 379,278 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,993,506 14,786,828 14,445,213 13,910,938 13,933,979 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,265 121,231 121,164 121,163 121,144 Capital surplus 1,051,384 1,050,387 1,050,948 1,049,367 1,048,332 Retained earnings 777,430 747,614 716,605 690,960 655,095 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (19,349 ) (18,323 ) (18,257 ) (18,076 ) (18,076 ) Deferred compensation trust 19,349 18,323 18,257 18,076 18,076 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (96,358 ) (56,712 ) 10,597 21,597 29,273 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,853,721 1,862,520 1,899,314 1,883,087 1,853,844 Noncontrolling interest 16,812 17,240 16,860 17,347 16,012 TOTAL EQUITY 1,870,533 1,879,760 1,916,174 1,900,434 1,869,856 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,864,039 $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387 $ 15,811,372 $ 15,803,835





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 101,043 $ 94,962 $ 95,054 $ 98,258 $ 100,614 Investment securities 12,263 9,671 10,484 7,000 6,871 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 4,616 1,347 1,215 1,182 619 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,217 2,375 2,750 3,405 3,711 Total interest income 120,139 108,355 109,503 109,845 111,815 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 5,573 4,894 5,389 6,028 7,144 Advances from the FHLB 86 92 206 247 274 Subordinated debt 5,091 4,120 2,962 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49 45 154 165 291 Total interest expense 10,799 9,151 8,711 9,402 10,671 Net interest income 109,340 99,204 100,792 100,443 101,144 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 56 (1,449 ) (1,110 ) (1,582 ) (10,055 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,284 100,653 101,902 102,025 111,199 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,176 14,638 20,945 25,422 25,524 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,746 19,074 15,486 17,398 18,331 Property management income, net 9,452 17,147 9,099 10,502 7,091 Real estate commission income, net 3,412 2,554 3,165 3,781 3,893 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,446 2,574 2,479 2,524 2,391 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,906 1,375 1,412 1,660 1,667 BOLI 1,853 1,717 1,904 2,301 1,541 Other income 5,649 7,129 5,142 6,045 5,487 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — — — — 252 Total noninterest income 57,640 66,208 59,632 69,633 66,177 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 64,892 63,963 64,814 61,230 61,365 Occupancy expense 8,342 8,327 8,371 7,656 7,559 Furniture and equipment 3,643 3,690 3,528 3,513 3,622 Amortization - intangibles 2,684 2,817 2,935 2,750 2,719 Software expense 4,762 4,492 4,014 4,209 4,494 Data processing 3,556 3,594 3,524 3,603 3,414 Professional fees 1,761 2,027 2,723 2,227 2,259 Advertising and marketing 4,091 4,127 3,414 3,865 3,257 Other expenses 14,994 16,342 17,144 15,033 16,705 Total noninterest expense 108,725 109,379 110,467 104,086 105,394 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,199 57,482 51,067 67,572 71,982 Provision for income tax expense 11,145 11,232 9,410 14,829 13,980 Net income 47,054 46,250 41,657 52,743 58,002 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (507 ) (664 ) (1,474 ) (2,343 ) (2,199 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 46,547 $ 45,586 $ 40,183 $ 50,400 $ 55,803 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.63 $ 0.55 $ 0.70 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.63 $ 0.55 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,559,537 72,498,075 72,525,504 72,506,877 72,468,094 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,568,886 72,562,122 72,624,610 72,591,281 72,560,234 Cash dividends declared $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 107,417 $ 98,135 $ 96,770 $ 204,187 $ 195,739 $ 8,448 4.32 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,446 2,391 2,574 5,020 4,580 440 9.61 % Credit card merchant fees 1,906 1,667 1,375 3,281 2,969 312 10.51 % Other income 5,042 5,403 6,710 11,751 10,375 1,376 13.26 % Subtotal 9,394 9,461 10,659 20,052 17,924 2,128 11.87 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — 252 — — 1,252 (1,252 ) (100.00)% Total noninterest income 9,394 9,713 10,659 20,052 19,176 876 4.57 % Total revenue 116,811 107,848 107,429 224,239 214,915 9,324 4.34 % Provision for credit losses (160 ) (9,532 ) (1,833 ) (1,993 ) (12,932 ) 10,939 (84.59)% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 38,673 35,776 37,059 75,733 67,637 8,096 11.97 % Occupancy expense 5,633 5,012 5,659 11,292 10,558 734 6.95 % Furniture and equipment 2,747 2,816 2,709 5,456 5,484 (28 ) (0.51)% Amortization of intangibles 777 912 827 1,603 1,875 (272 ) (14.51)% Other expenses 17,856 18,392 18,228 36,083 32,441 3,642 11.23 % Total expenses 65,686 62,908 64,482 130,167 117,995 12,172 10.32 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 51,285 54,472 44,780 96,065 109,852 (13,787 ) (12.55)% Corporate allocation 1,325 1,249 1,292 2,617 2,540 77 3.03 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 52,610 55,721 46,072 98,682 112,392 (13,710 ) (12.20)% Provision for income tax expense 9,756 10,535 8,519 18,275 20,236 (1,961 ) (9.69)% Net income 42,854 45,186 37,553 80,407 92,156 (11,749 ) (12.75)% Noncontrolling interest — 1 — — (3 ) 3 (100.00)% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 42,854 $ 45,187 $ 37,553 $ 80,407 $ 92,153 $ (11,746 ) (12.75)% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.57 % 57.62 % 59.25 % 57.33 % 54.35 % 2.98 % 5.48 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage

income, net $ 14,858 $ 26,383 $ 15,906 $ 30,765 $ 64,260 $ (33,495 ) (52.12)% Real estate brokerage income, net 3,412 3,893 2,554 5,966 6,344 (378 ) (5.96)% Title insurance and settlement fees 561 688 504 1,065 1,212 (147 ) (12.13)% Property management fees, net 9,452 7,091 17,147 26,599 22,574 4,025 17.83 % Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 115 289 167 282 695 (413 ) (59.42)% Net interest and other income 2,411 3,332 2,932 5,343 6,068 (725 ) (11.95)% Total revenue 30,809 41,676 39,210 70,020 101,153 (31,133 ) (30.78)% Provision for credit losses 216 (523 ) 384 600 (1,150 ) 1,750 (152.17)% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 16,501 16,018 17,291 33,791 32,865 926 2.82 % Occupancy expense 1,997 1,935 1,898 3,895 3,806 89 2.34 % Furniture and equipment 707 592 761 1,467 1,242 225 18.12 % Amortization of intangible assets 816 590 816 1,633 1,180 453 38.39 % Other expenses 9,932 10,442 10,852 20,785 19,669 1,116 5.67 % Total expenses 29,953 29,577 31,618 61,571 58,762 2,809 4.78 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 640 12,622 7,208 7,849 43,541 (35,692 ) (81.97)% Corporate allocation (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (2,000 ) (2,000 ) — — % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (360 ) 11,622 6,208 5,849 41,541 (35,692 ) (85.92)% Provision for income tax expense (144 ) 2,255 1,374 1,230 8,471 (7,241 ) (85.48)% Net income (216 ) 9,367 4,834 4,619 33,070 (28,451 ) (86.03)% Noncontrolling interest (507 ) (2,200 ) (664 ) (1,171 ) (5,832 ) 4,661 (79.92)% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ (723 ) $ 7,167 $ 4,170 $ 3,448 $ 27,238 $ (23,790 ) (87.34)% Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 94.57 % 69.55 % 78.56 % 85.60 % 56.93 % 28.67 % 50.36 %





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 16,546 $ 14,941 $ 15,337 $ 31,884 $ 29,129 $ 2,755 9.46 % Employee benefits 3,924 3,430 4,161 8,085 7,315 770 10.53 % Specialized benefit services 160 163 170 330 329 1 0.30 % Total commissions and fees 20,630 18,534 19,668 40,299 36,773 3,526 9.59 % Contingency and bonus revenue 2,994 3,323 3,404 6,398 5,082 1,316 25.90 % Other income 15 43 33 48 117 (69 ) (58.97)% Total revenue 23,639 21,900 23,105 46,745 41,972 4,773 11.37 % Employee commission expense 4,279 4,103 4,332 8,612 8,210 402 4.90 % Revenue, net of commission expense 19,360 17,797 18,773 38,133 33,762 4,371 12.95 % Salaries and employee benefits 9,718 9,571 9,613 19,331 19,299 32 0.17 % Occupancy expense 712 612 770 1,482 1,266 216 17.06 % Furniture and equipment 189 214 220 410 408 2 0.49 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,091 1,217 1,174 2,265 2,387 (122 ) (5.11)% Other expenses 1,376 1,295 1,502 2,878 2,602 276 10.61 % Total operating expenses 13,086 12,909 13,279 26,366 25,962 404 1.56 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,274 4,888 5,494 11,767 7,800 3,967 50.86 % Corporate allocation (325 ) (249 ) (292 ) (617 ) (540 ) (77 ) 14.26 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 5,949 4,639 5,202 11,150 7,260 3,890 53.58 % Provision for income tax expense 1,533 1,190 1,339 2,872 1,852 1,020 55.08 % Net income 4,416 3,449 3,863 8,278 5,408 2,870 53.07 % Noncontrolling interest — — — — — — N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,416 $ 3,449 $ 3,863 $ 8,278 $ 5,408 2,870 53.07 % Provision for income taxes 1,533 1,190 1,339 2,872 1,852 1,020 55.08 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,220 1,361 1,319 2,539 2,669 (130 ) (4.87)% EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 7,169 $ 6,000 $ 6,521 $ 13,689 $ 9,929 $ 3,760 37.87 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.96 % 65.70 % 64.48 % 63.20 % 69.83 % (6.63)% (9.49)%



