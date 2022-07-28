TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $46.55 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $55.80 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Our second quarter earnings reflected prudent strategic actions taken over the past twenty-four months to prepare our balance sheet for rising interest rates. While mortgage loan production declined sharply due primarily to higher interest rates, stellar growth of the loan portfolio during the quarter led to significant growth in net interest income as we were able to move excess cash into higher yielding assets. Credit quality remains excellent and we believe our unique business model is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities that may arise during this period of economic uncertainty," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

  • Total revenues were $166.98 million, a decrease of $0.34 million, or 0.20%. This year-over-year decrease was driven by a decline in residential mortgage banking income of $12.35 million that was mostly offset by an $8.20 million increase in net interest income and increases in insurance and property management revenue.
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP), were $57.75 million, a decrease of $1.98 million, or 3.32%.
  • Loans held for investment were $10.43 billion, an increase of $1.00 billion, or 10.63%, compared to June 30, 2021, and $0.52 billion, or 5.21%, from March 31, 2022. Excluding the decline in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), loans held for investment increased $1.49 billion, or 16.75%, compared to June 30, 2021, and $0.56 billion, or 23.03%, on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter.   Total loans at June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022 included $36.19 million, $524.87 million, and $83.99 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
  • Total deposits were $14.00 billion, an increase of $1.03 billion, or 7.96% compared to prior year and $0.22 billion, or 6.53% on an annualized basis, from March 31, 2022.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 9.16%, to $5.72 billion, representing 40.89% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 13.85%, on an annualized basis.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 10.03% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.37% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.88% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.89%.
  • Effective tax rate of 19.32% in the quarter compared to 20.03% in second quarter 2021, and 19.77% in the linked quarter.

"Our results benefited from continued investments in our insurance line of business. Insurance segment revenues were up 11% for the first six months compared to the same period last year. We continue to invest in talent which enables our insurance platform to continue strong organic growth coupled with opportunistic partnerships through strategic acquisitions," stated J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

  • Net interest income was $109.34 million compared to $101.14 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase was driven by higher interest rates and increased loan and investment securities balances.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 3 basis points, compared to 2.94%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points and a 10 basis point increase in PPP interest and fees, for second quarter 2021.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 3.99%, represented 66.91% of earning assets at June 30, 2022 compared to a yield of 4.23% and 69.05% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields were 3.95% in second quarter 2022 compared to 4.15% in second quarter 2021.
  • Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $1.52 million in second quarter 2022, compared to $2.10 million in the linked quarter, and $10.02 million in second quarter 2021.
  • Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.16% from 0.23% at June 30, 2021.
  • In June 2022, the Company gave notice that on July 30, 2022, it will redeem the $250.00 million outstanding of 4.50% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2027. The Company recognized interest expense related to the notes of $2.81 million in second quarter 2022 and $2.96 million in second quarter 2021.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.24 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $13.93 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 9.45%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.75 billion, an increase of $0.69 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was an expense of $0.11 million compared to provision benefits of $8.09 million one year ago and $2.10 million in the linked quarter.
  • The second quarter 2022 included an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $0.19 million that was driven by core loan growth and partially offset by the release of remaining reserves associated with industries heavily impacted by COVID-19 and net recoveries.
  • Net loan recoveries were $0.08 million compared to net recoveries of $0.14 million one year prior and net charge-offs of $0.13 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was zero percent in second quarter 2022, 0.01% in the linked quarter. and (0.01)% in second quarter 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.00% of total loans at June 30, 2022, 1.05% on March 31, 2022, and 1.15% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.94 times nonperforming loans compared to 21.52 times at March 31, 2022 and 9.67 times at June 30, 2021.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

  • Total noninterest income was $57.64 million compared to $66.18 million in 2021, a decrease of $8.54 million, or 12.90%. Residential mortgage banking income decreased $12.35 million and real estate brokerage decreased $0.48 million, while property management income increased $2.36 million and insurance commissions increased $1.42 million.
  • Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $13.18 million compared to $25.52 million in second quarter 2021. Loan volume decreased to $0.84 billion in second quarter 2022 compared to $1.45 billion in 2021. Recent increases in mortgage rates have resulted in refinance activities dropping below 10% of our total mortgage production volume, the lowest level since June 2018. Residential purchase activity comprised 92.27% of production volume in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 76.95% in the prior year quarter.
  • Margins on residential mortgages declined 72 basis points from 3.64% in second quarter 2021 to 2.92% in the current quarter.
  • Total Insurance commissions, net increased $1.42 million, or 7.72%, to $19.75 million in second quarter 2022 compared to 2021. This resulted from increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth and higher rates.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 33.30%, or $2.36 million, to $9.45 million compared to second quarter 2021. Reservation income is up in the quarter over quarter comparison due primarily to the July 2021 acquisition of a vacation rental company in Tennessee, which contributed $2.22 million in property management fees during the quarter.   Reservation income has declined at all property management locations from the linked quarter. Management anticipates the loosening of COVID-related travel restrictions, giving travelers more destination options, will continue the decline in reservation activity for the remainder of 2022, from the record levels of the past two years.
  • In April 2022, the Company implemented changes for personal accounts to eliminate fees for non-sufficient funds and other overdraft program fees. The change did not have a material effect on revenue in second quarter 2022 and is not expected to have a material effect on future revenue.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

  • Total noninterest expense was $108.73 million compared to $105.39 million in 2021, an increase of $3.33 million, or 3.16%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $3.53 million, advertising and marketing expense of $0.83 million, and occupancy expense of $0.78 million were partially offset by declines in other expenses.
  • Salary and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect mid second quarter 2021, the acquisition of a vacation rental company in July 2021, and increases in health insurance costs.
  • The increase in occupancy expense was driven by lower tenant income at McKinnon Tower in Norfolk, Virginia. The company purchased the building in 2020 with an existing lease that termed out at year end 2021.
  • Advertising and marketing expense increases were primarily related to internet advertising in our realty segment and post-COVID increases in client business development.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $16.86 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a $0.20 billion increase compared to $16.67 billion at March 31, 2022. Total assets increased $1.06 billion, or 6.71%, from $15.80 billion at June 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase was driven by growth in loans and investment securities.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.00 billion, or 10.63%, compared to prior year and $0.52 billion, or 5.21%, compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $36.19 million in second quarter 2022, $524.87 million in second quarter 2021, and $83.99 million in the linked quarter, loans held for investment increased $1.49 billion, or 16.75%, compared to prior year, and $0.56 billion, or 5.74%, compared to March 31, 2022, or 23.03% on an annualized basis.
  • Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $10.14 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.29 billion, or 14.55%, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 6.12%, or $0.58 billion, 24.56% on an annualized basis.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $342.73 million, or 61.81%, compared to the prior year and $22.90 million, or 9.76%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $1.03 billion, or 7.96%, compared to the prior year and $0.22 billion, or 1.63%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings increased $9.91 million, or 1.68%, from prior year and decreased $27.93 million, or 4.45%, compared to the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.48 billion compared to $2.30 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.49 billion at June 30, 2021. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2022 was 3.8 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included $120.41 million, and $70.32 million in net unrealized losses at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, compared to net unrealized gains of $42.18 million at June 30, 2021.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $10.43 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.91 billion at March 31, 2022 and $9.42 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets were $6.06 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $15.22 million, or 0.10%, at June 30, 2021.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.05% of period end loans compared to 0.12% at June 30, 2021.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $0.56 million from $4.04 million at June 30, 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.00 billion compared to $13.77 billion at March 31, 2022 and $12.96 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • Total loans held for investment to deposits were 74.49% compared to 71.95% at March 31, 2022 and 72.69% at June 30, 2021.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits were 40.89% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to 40.17% at March 31, 2022 and 40.44% at June 30, 2021.
  • Total borrowings were $0.60 billion compared to $0.63 billion at March 31, 2022 and $0.59 billion at June 30, 2021.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.83%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.19%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.97%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 16.76%.
  • Book value per common share was $25.48 compared to $25.61 at March 31, 2022 and $25.51 at June 30, 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $18.58 compared to $18.67 at March 31, 2022 and $18.70 at June 30, 2021.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.86 billion as of June 30, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, pre-provision, pre-tax net revenues, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts of the ongoing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit its spread; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total Revenue$166,980  $165,412  $160,424  $170,076  $167,321 
 Net income 47,054   46,250   41,657   52,743   58,002 
 Net income available to common shareholders 46,547   45,586   40,183   50,400   55,803 
 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues(non-GAAP) 57,748   55,369   48,483   63,647   59,728 
 Net income per common share - diluted 0.64   0.63   0.55   0.69   0.77 
 Book value per common share 25.48   25.61   26.13   25.91   25.51 
 Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 18.58   18.67   19.15   18.92   18.70 
 Return on average assets 1.13%  1.13%  0.99%  1.27%  1.48%
 Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.22%  1.23%  1.08%  1.37%  1.59%
 Return on average equity 9.94%  9.73%  8.38%  10.59%  12.21%
 Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 14.20%  13.91%  12.08%  15.09%  17.38%
 Return on average common equity 10.03%  9.81%  8.45%  10.68%  12.31%
 Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 14.37%  14.08%  12.22%  15.27%  17.57%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 34.52%  40.03%  37.17%  40.94%  39.55%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 1 11.83%  12.16%  12.36%  12.53%  12.42%
 Tier 1 11.97%  12.31%  12.51%  12.69%  12.57%
 Total 16.76%  17.34%  15.56%  15.85%  15.76%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.19%  9.16%  9.11%  9.18%  9.44%
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans18.94x 21.52x 17.75x 12.68x 9.67x
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.00%  1.05%  1.12%  1.15%  1.15%
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans(non-GAAP) 1.00%  1.06%  1.13%  1.18%  1.22%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.05%  0.05%  0.06%  0.09%  0.12%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.04%  0.03%  0.06%  0.09%  0.10%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) %  0.01%  % (0.03)% (0.01)%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries)$(80) $126  $(60) $(644) $(137)
           
 Nonperforming loans$5,493  $4,825  $5,973  $8,451  $11,178 
 Foreclosed property 563   560   4,583   5,409   4,041 
 Total nonperforming assets$6,056  $5,385  $10,556  $13,860  $15,219 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$232  $40  $372  $143  $1,584 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans$104,019  $103,833  $106,059  $107,177  $108,130 
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$588,529  $583,008  $851,021  $939,272  $1,050,663 
 Loans originated, joint venture 249,279   236,980   303,362   370,865   403,864 
 Total loans originated$837,808  $819,988  $1,154,383  $1,310,137  $1,454,527 
 Number of loans originated 2,282   2,237   3,408   3,917   4,514 
 Number of originators 201   207   213   219   222 
 Purchase % 92.27%  77.93%  79.36%  77.45%  76.95%
 Loans sold$759,073  $853,808  $1,150,996  $1,394,166  $1,485,057 
 Rate lock asset$1,935  $3,009  $3,455  $6,087  $7,760 
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 2.92%  3.01%  3.42%  3.61%  3.64%
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin 2.88%  2.67%  2.70%  2.76%  2.91%
 Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 2.89%  2.69%  2.72%  2.77%  2.94%
 Average earning assets/total average assets 92.22%  92.24%  92.13%  91.95%  91.97%
 Average loans/average deposits 74.57%  71.61%  70.68%  71.69%  78.31%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 40.56%  40.49%  41.42%  40.40%  40.21%
 Period end equity/period end total assets 11.09%  11.28%  11.71%  12.02%  11.83%
 Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 63.51%  64.42%  67.03%  59.58%  61.46%
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary      


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 22 vs. Q2 22 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2022   2021   2022  Q2 21 Q1 22
U.S. agency securities$342,702  $206,151  $338,490  66.24% 1.24%
U.S. Treasury notes 27,496   1,013   970  2,614.31% 2,734.64%
Municipal securities 447,927   334,633   400,200  33.86% 11.93%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 84,307   31,680   85,792  166.12% (1.73)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 1,012,690   881,078   1,022,169  14.94% (0.93)%
Allowance for credit losses (1,111)  (134)  (1,081) 729.10% 2.78%
Total$1,914,011  $1,454,421  $1,846,540  31.60% 3.65%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements      
Total gross unrealized gains$1,840  $65,152  $3,443  (97.18)% (46.56)%
Total gross unrealized losses (122,253)  (22,968)  (73,758) 432.28% 65.75%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(120,413) $42,184  $(70,315) (385.45)% 71.25%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$100,718  $  $83,004  N/M 21.34%
U.S. Treasury notes 434,432      336,193  N/M 29.22%
Municipal securities 5,138   5,053   5,116  1.68% 0.43%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,248   2,297   2,260  (2.13)% (0.53)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 6,547   8,039   6,811  (18.56)% (3.88)%
Allowance for credit losses (85)  (97)  (92) (12.37)% (7.61)%
Total$548,998  $15,292  $433,292  3,490.10% 26.70%
          
Total gross unrealized gains$448  $1,708  $714  (73.77)% (37.25)%
Total gross unrealized losses (18,615)     (11,915) % %
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities$(18,167) $1,708  $(11,201) (1,163.64)% 62.19%
Loans Held For Investment(1)      % Change
 Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 22 vs. Q2 22 vs.
  2022   2021   2022  Q2 21 Q1 22
Real estate - construction and development$1,383,791  $1,029,811  $1,236,294  34.37% 11.93%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,579,464   1,445,328   1,561,117  9.28% 1.18%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,757,651   2,597,405   2,697,929  6.17% 2.21%
Real estate - multifamily 371,658   343,764   339,220  8.11% 9.56%
Residential 1-4 family 1,513,662   1,166,898   1,392,052  29.72% 8.74%
HELOC 386,067   390,726   376,480  (1.19)% 2.55%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,261,279   1,529,788   1,212,973  (17.55)% 3.98%
Government 527,230   479,664   518,839  9.92% 1.62%
Indirect 555,638   310,492   485,620  78.95% 14.42%
Consumer loans and other 89,320   129,702   88,784  (31.13)% 0.60%
Total$10,425,760  $9,423,578  $9,909,308  10.63% 5.21%
(1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $0.04 billion, $0.52 billion, and $0.08 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q2 22, Q2 21, and Q1 22, respectively.
Deposits      % Change
 Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 22 vs. Q2 22 vs.
  2022   2021   2022  Q2 21 Q1 22
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,723,415  $5,243,074  $5,532,337  9.16% 3.45%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,384,818   5,373,146   6,432,005  18.83% (0.73)%
Savings 388,364   349,552   393,119  11.10% (1.21)%
Certificates of deposits 1,499,514   1,998,828   1,414,339  (24.98)% 6.02%
Total$13,996,111  $12,964,600  $13,771,800  7.96% 1.63%


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs) (2)(3)		$10,199,019  $101,463  3.99% $9,668,724  $95,596  4.01% $9,616,787  $101,490  4.23%
Taxable investment securities 2,331,410   11,388  1.95%  2,059,614   9,013  1.75%  1,351,922   6,476  1.92%
Tax-exempt investment securities 132,304   879  2.66%  110,698   680  2.46%  128,094   434  1.36%
Total securities 2,463,714   12,267  1.99%  2,170,312   9,693  1.79%  1,480,016   6,910  1.87%
Interest-bearing deposits 2,368,147   4,616  0.78%  2,929,929   1,347  0.19%  2,327,310   619  0.11%
Loans held for sale 213,109   2,217  4.16%  276,448   2,375  3.44%  503,706   3,711  2.95%
Total earning assets 15,243,989   120,563  3.17%  15,045,413   109,011  2.94%  13,927,819   112,730  3.25%
Less: allowance for credit losses (103,871)      (106,172)      (116,025)    
Total nonearning assets 1,389,692       1,372,757       1,332,094     
Total assets$16,529,810      $16,311,998      $15,143,888     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$6,349,725  $3,094  0.20% $6,178,217  $2,262  0.15% $5,179,907  $2,004  0.16%
Savings 387,498   526  0.54%  382,839   511  0.54%  346,177   528  0.61%
Certificates of deposit 1,392,474   1,953  0.56%  1,472,942   2,121  0.58%  1,816,283   4,612  1.02%
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,129,697   5,573  0.27%  8,033,998   4,894  0.25%  7,342,367   7,144  0.39%
Borrowings 128,276   135  0.42%  135,775   137  0.40%  476,122   565  0.47%
Subordinated debt, net 496,862   5,091  4.10%  386,934   4,120  4.26%  249,260   2,962  4.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,754,835   10,799  0.49%  8,556,707   9,151  0.43%  8,067,749   10,671  0.53%
Demand deposits 5,547,936       5,467,153       4,937,754     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 348,678       387,871       304,793     
Total liabilities 14,651,449       14,411,731       13,310,296     
Shareholders’ equity 1,878,361       1,900,267       1,833,592     
Total liabilities and equity$16,529,810      $16,311,998      $15,143,888     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6)  $109,764      $99,860      $102,059   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (424)      (656)      (915)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $109,340      $99,204      $101,144   
                  
Interest rate spread (4)(6)    2.68%     2.51%     2.72%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   0.28%     0.25%     0.31%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5)(6)   2.89%     2.69%     2.94%
Total cost of deposits    0.16%     0.15%     0.23%
                  

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average loan balances for June 30, 2021 and related yields have been restated to include, previously excluded, nonaccrual loans of $11.98 million.
(3) June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022 includes average PPP balances of $60.89 million, $766.47 million and $115.51 million, and related interest and fee income of $1.52 million, $10.02 million, and $2.10 million, respectively.
(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,
 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 2022 Compared with 2021
   Interest Average   Interest Average    
 Average  Income/ Yield/ Average  Income/ Yield/ Increase Change Due to
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) (Decrease) Rate Volume
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs) (2)(3)		$9,935,337  $197,059  4.00% $9,638,329  $203,451  4.26% $(6,392) $(12,533) $6,141 
Taxable investment securities 2,196,263   20,401  1.86%  1,327,862   13,080  1.97%  7,321   (785)  8,106 
Tax-exempt investment securities 121,561   1,559  2.57%  133,944   976  1.46%  583   681   (98)
Total securities 2,317,824   21,960  1.89%  1,461,806   14,056  1.92%  7,904   (104)  8,008 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,647,485   5,963  0.45%  2,022,901   1,035  0.10%  4,928   4,518   410 
Loans held for sale 244,604   4,592  3.75%  520,260   7,072  2.72%  (2,480)  2,098   (4,578)
Total earning assets 15,145,250   229,574  3.06%  13,643,296   225,614  3.33%  3,960   (6,021)  9,981 
Less: allowance for credit losses (105,015)      (118,466)          
Total nonearning assets 1,381,271       1,344,845           
Total assets$16,421,506      $14,869,675           
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$6,264,444  $5,355  0.17% $5,043,155  $4,080  0.16% $1,275  $242  $1,033 
Savings 385,182   1,037  0.54%  339,131   1,050  0.62%  (13)  (146)  133 
Certificates of deposit 1,432,486   4,074  0.57%  1,887,359   10,563  1.13%  (6,489)  (4,355)  (2,134)
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,082,112   10,466  0.26%  7,269,645   15,693  0.44%  (5,227)  (4,259)  (968)
Borrowings 132,004   272  0.41%  519,048   1,387  0.53%  (1,115)  (262)  (853)
Subordinated debt, net 442,202   9,212  4.17%  249,188   5,892  4.73%  3,320   (773)  4,093 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,656,318   19,950  0.46%  8,037,881   22,972  0.58%  (3,022)  (5,294)  2,272 
Demand deposits 5,507,768       4,711,854           
Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities		 368,166       304,162           
Total liabilities 14,532,252       13,053,897           
Shareholders’ equity 1,889,254       1,815,778           
Total liabilities and equity$16,421,506      $14,869,675           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(6)  $209,624      $202,642    $6,982  $(727) $7,709 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,080)      (1,508)    428     
Net interest income (GAAP)  $208,544      $201,134    $7,410     
                  
Interest rate spread (4)(6)    2.60%     2.75%      
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   0.27%     0.34%      
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5)(6)   2.79%     3.00%      
Total cost of deposits    0.16%     0.26%      
                  
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Average loan balances for June 30, 2021 and related yields have been restated to include, previously excluded, nonaccrual loans of $12.48 million.
(1) June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 includes average PPP balances of $88.05 million and $786.50 million and related interest income of $3.62 million and $21.65 million, respectively.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
   
 June 30, December 31,
  2022   2021 
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$72,592  $17,373 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,341,942   3,244,484 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 35,087   34,779 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,449,621   3,296,636 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,035,535 and $1,788,853, and allowance for credit losses of $1,111 and $210 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 1,914,011   1,806,183 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $530,916 and $155,676 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 549,083   154,221 
Less: allowance for credit losses (85)  (94)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,998   154,127 
Other equity securities 6,679   6,759 
FHLB stock 10,432   13,146 
Total Securities 2,480,120   1,980,215 
Mortgage loans held for sale 211,716   358,303 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,425,760   9,506,252 
Less: allowance for credit losses (104,019)  (106,059)
Net Loans 10,321,741   9,400,193 
Premises and equipment, net 289,753   270,772 
Goodwill 457,162   457,187 
Other intangible assets, net 44,878   50,379 
BOLI 254,478   251,805 
Other assets 354,570   295,897 
TOTAL ASSETS$16,864,039  $16,361,387 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,723,415  $5,546,665 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 6,384,818   6,139,714 
Savings 388,364   371,356 
Certificates of deposit 1,499,514   1,515,891 
Total Deposits 13,996,111   13,573,626 
Advances from the FHLB 55,024   155,367 
Subordinated debt, net 497,061   249,652 
FRB PPP lending facility     
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 47,922   76,797 
Total Borrowings 600,007   481,816 
Other liabilities 397,388   389,771 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,993,506   14,445,213 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized   
72,744,374 and 72,683,985 shares issued at   
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 121,265   121,164 
Capital surplus 1,051,384   1,050,948 
Retained earnings 777,430   716,605 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
945,183 and 911,458 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (19,349)  (18,257)
Deferred compensation trust 19,349   18,257 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (96,358)  10,597 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,853,721   1,899,314 
Noncontrolling interest 16,812   16,860 
TOTAL EQUITY 1,870,533   1,916,174 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$16,864,039  $16,361,387 
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$101,043  $100,614  $196,005  $202,011 
Investment securities 12,263   6,871   21,934   13,988 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 4,616   619   5,963   1,035 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,217   3,711   4,592   7,072 
Total interest income 120,139   111,815   228,494   224,106 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 5,573   7,144   10,467   15,693 
Advances from the FHLB 86   274   178   771 
Subordinated debt, net 5,091   2,962   9,211   5,892 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49   291   94   616 
Total interest expense 10,799   10,671   19,950   22,972 
Net interest income 109,340   101,144   208,544   201,134 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 56   (10,055)  (1,393)  (14,082)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,284   111,199   209,937   215,216 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,176   25,524   27,814   62,937 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,746   18,331   38,820   34,656 
Property management income, net 9,452   7,091   26,599   22,574 
Real estate commission income, net 3,412   3,893   5,966   6,344 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,446   2,391   5,020   4,580 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,906   1,667   3,281   2,969 
BOLI 1,853   1,541   3,570   3,060 
Other income 5,649   5,487   12,778   10,324 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities    252      1,252 
Total noninterest income 57,640   66,177   123,848   148,696 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 64,892   61,365   128,855   119,801 
Occupancy expense 8,342   7,559   16,669   15,630 
Furniture and equipment 3,643   3,622   7,333   7,134 
Amortization - intangibles 2,684   2,719   5,501   5,442 
Software expense 4,762   4,494   9,254   8,688 
Data processing 3,556   3,414   7,150   6,652 
Professional fees 1,761   2,259   3,788   4,598 
Advertising and marketing 4,091   3,257   8,218   6,225 
Other expenses 14,994   16,705   31,336   28,549 
Total noninterest expense 108,725   105,394   218,104   202,719 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,199   71,982   115,681   161,193 
Provision for income tax expense 11,145   13,980   22,377   30,559 
Net income$47,054  $58,002  $93,304  $130,634 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (507)  (2,199)  (1,171)  (5,835)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$46,547  $55,803  $92,133  $124,799 
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.64  $0.77  $1.27  $1.72 
Diluted earnings$0.64  $0.77  $1.27  $1.72 
Cash dividends declared$0.23  $0.20  $0.43  $0.38 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$72,592  $74,991  $17,373  $75,370  $117,797 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,341,942   2,857,327   3,244,484   3,155,039   2,970,490 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 35,087   34,684   34,779   33,506   31,971 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,449,621   2,967,002   3,296,636   3,263,915   3,120,258 
Securities available for sale 1,914,011   1,846,540   1,806,183   1,560,402   1,454,421 
Securities held to maturity 549,083   433,384   154,221   14,898   15,389 
Less: allowance for credit losses (85)  (92)  (94)  (94)  (97)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,998   433,292   154,127   14,804   15,292 
Other equity securities 6,679   6,789   6,759   6,621   6,395 
FHLB stock 10,432   10,432   13,146   13,146   16,909 
Total Securities 2,480,120   2,297,053   1,980,215   1,594,973   1,493,017 
Mortgage loans held for sale 211,716   234,620   358,303   431,846   554,447 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,425,760   9,909,308   9,506,252   9,297,565   9,423,578 
Less: allowance for credit losses (104,019)  (103,833)  (106,059)  (107,177)  (108,130)
Net Loans 10,321,741   9,805,475   9,400,193   9,190,388   9,315,448 
Premises and equipment, net 289,753   277,764   270,772   270,810   265,644 
Goodwill 457,162   457,162   457,187   457,187   452,328 
Other intangible assets, net 44,878   47,562   50,379   50,839   42,271 
BOLI 254,478   253,112   251,805   249,862   249,213 
Other assets 354,570   326,838   295,897   301,552   311,209 
TOTAL ASSETS$16,864,039  $16,666,588  $16,361,387  $15,811,372  $15,803,835 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,723,415  $5,532,337  $5,546,665  $5,394,952  $5,243,074 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,384,818   6,432,005   6,139,714   5,681,181   5,373,146 
Savings 388,364   393,119   371,356   366,165   349,552 
Certificates of deposit 1,499,514   1,414,339   1,515,891   1,571,752   1,998,828 
Total Deposits 13,996,111   13,771,800   13,573,626   13,014,050   12,964,600 
Advances from the FHLB 55,024   55,196   155,367   155,537   255,706 
Subordinated debt, net 497,061   496,757   249,652   249,503   249,353 
FRB PPP lending facility              
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 47,922   75,988   76,797   82,413   85,042 
Total Borrowings 600,007   627,941   481,816   487,453   590,101 
Other liabilities 397,388   387,087   389,771   409,435   379,278 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,993,506   14,786,828   14,445,213   13,910,938   13,933,979 
Preferred stock         
Authorized shares - 2,000,000              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,265   121,231   121,164   121,163   121,144 
Capital surplus 1,051,384   1,050,387   1,050,948   1,049,367   1,048,332 
Retained earnings 777,430   747,614   716,605   690,960   655,095 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation         
trust, at cost (19,349)  (18,323)  (18,257)  (18,076)  (18,076)
Deferred compensation trust 19,349   18,323   18,257   18,076   18,076 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (96,358)  (56,712)  10,597   21,597   29,273 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,853,721   1,862,520   1,899,314   1,883,087   1,853,844 
Noncontrolling interest 16,812   17,240   16,860   17,347   16,012 
TOTAL EQUITY 1,870,533   1,879,760   1,916,174   1,900,434   1,869,856 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$16,864,039  $16,666,588  $16,361,387  $15,811,372  $15,803,835 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$101,043  $94,962  $95,054  $98,258  $100,614 
Investment securities 12,263   9,671   10,484   7,000   6,871 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 4,616   1,347   1,215   1,182   619 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,217   2,375   2,750   3,405   3,711 
Total interest income 120,139   108,355   109,503   109,845   111,815 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 5,573   4,894   5,389   6,028   7,144 
Advances from the FHLB 86   92   206   247   274 
Subordinated debt 5,091   4,120   2,962   2,962   2,962 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49   45   154   165   291 
Total interest expense 10,799   9,151   8,711   9,402   10,671 
Net interest income 109,340   99,204   100,792   100,443   101,144 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 56   (1,449)  (1,110)  (1,582)  (10,055)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,284   100,653   101,902   102,025   111,199 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,176   14,638   20,945   25,422   25,524 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,746   19,074   15,486   17,398   18,331 
Property management income, net 9,452   17,147   9,099   10,502   7,091 
Real estate commission income, net 3,412   2,554   3,165   3,781   3,893 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,446   2,574   2,479   2,524   2,391 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,906   1,375   1,412   1,660   1,667 
BOLI 1,853   1,717   1,904   2,301   1,541 
Other income 5,649   7,129   5,142   6,045   5,487 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities             252 
Total noninterest income 57,640   66,208   59,632   69,633   66,177 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 64,892   63,963   64,814   61,230   61,365 
Occupancy expense 8,342   8,327   8,371   7,656   7,559 
Furniture and equipment 3,643   3,690   3,528   3,513   3,622 
Amortization - intangibles 2,684   2,817   2,935   2,750   2,719 
Software expense 4,762   4,492   4,014   4,209   4,494 
Data processing 3,556   3,594   3,524   3,603   3,414 
Professional fees 1,761   2,027   2,723   2,227   2,259 
Advertising and marketing 4,091   4,127   3,414   3,865   3,257 
Other expenses 14,994   16,342   17,144   15,033   16,705 
Total noninterest expense 108,725   109,379   110,467   104,086   105,394 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,199   57,482   51,067   67,572   71,982 
Provision for income tax expense 11,145   11,232   9,410   14,829   13,980 
Net income 47,054   46,250   41,657   52,743   58,002 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (507)  (664)  (1,474)  (2,343)  (2,199)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$46,547  $45,586  $40,183  $50,400  $55,803 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.64  $0.63  $0.55  $0.70  $0.77 
Diluted earnings$0.64  $0.63  $0.55  $0.69  $0.77 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,559,537   72,498,075   72,525,504   72,506,877   72,468,094 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,568,886   72,562,122   72,624,610   72,591,281   72,560,234 
Cash dividends declared$0.23  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20 
          


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021   2022   2022   2021  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$107,417  $98,135  $96,770  $204,187  $195,739  $8,448  4.32%
Service charges on deposit             
accounts 2,446   2,391   2,574   5,020   4,580   440  9.61%
Credit card merchant fees 1,906   1,667   1,375   3,281   2,969   312  10.51%
Other income 5,042   5,403   6,710   11,751   10,375   1,376  13.26%
Subtotal 9,394   9,461   10,659   20,052   17,924   2,128  11.87%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities    252         1,252   (1,252) (100.00)%
Total noninterest income 9,394   9,713   10,659   20,052   19,176   876  4.57%
Total revenue 116,811   107,848   107,429   224,239   214,915   9,324  4.34%
              
Provision for credit losses (160)  (9,532)  (1,833)  (1,993)  (12,932)  10,939  (84.59)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 38,673   35,776   37,059   75,733   67,637   8,096  11.97%
Occupancy expense 5,633   5,012   5,659   11,292   10,558   734  6.95%
Furniture and equipment 2,747   2,816   2,709   5,456   5,484   (28) (0.51)%
Amortization of intangibles 777   912   827   1,603   1,875   (272) (14.51)%
Other expenses 17,856   18,392   18,228   36,083   32,441   3,642  11.23%
Total expenses 65,686   62,908   64,482   130,167   117,995   12,172  10.32%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 51,285   54,472   44,780   96,065   109,852   (13,787) (12.55)%
Corporate allocation 1,325   1,249   1,292   2,617   2,540   77  3.03%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 52,610   55,721   46,072   98,682   112,392   (13,710) (12.20)%
Provision for income tax expense 9,756   10,535   8,519   18,275   20,236   (1,961) (9.69)%
Net income 42,854   45,186   37,553   80,407   92,156   (11,749) (12.75)%
Noncontrolling interest    1         (3)  3  (100.00)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$42,854  $45,187  $37,553  $80,407  $92,153  $(11,746) (12.75)%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.57%  57.62%  59.25%  57.33%  54.35%  2.98% 5.48%


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021   2022   2022   2021  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage brokerage
income, net		$14,858  $26,383  $15,906  $30,765  $64,260  $(33,495) (52.12)%
Real estate brokerage income, net 3,412   3,893   2,554   5,966   6,344   (378) (5.96)%
Title insurance and settlement fees 561   688   504   1,065   1,212   (147) (12.13)%
Property management fees, net 9,452   7,091   17,147   26,599   22,574   4,025  17.83%
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 115   289   167   282   695   (413) (59.42)%
Net interest and other income 2,411   3,332   2,932   5,343   6,068   (725) (11.95)%
Total revenue 30,809   41,676   39,210   70,020   101,153   (31,133) (30.78)%
              
Provision for credit losses 216   (523)  384   600   (1,150)  1,750  (152.17)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 16,501   16,018   17,291   33,791   32,865   926  2.82%
Occupancy expense 1,997   1,935   1,898   3,895   3,806   89  2.34%
Furniture and equipment 707   592   761   1,467   1,242   225  18.12%
Amortization of intangible assets 816   590   816   1,633   1,180   453  38.39%
Other expenses 9,932   10,442   10,852   20,785   19,669   1,116  5.67%
Total expenses 29,953   29,577   31,618   61,571   58,762   2,809  4.78%
              
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 640   12,622   7,208   7,849   43,541   (35,692) (81.97)%
Corporate allocation (1,000)  (1,000)  (1,000)  (2,000)  (2,000)    %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (360)  11,622   6,208   5,849   41,541   (35,692) (85.92)%
Provision for income tax expense (144)  2,255   1,374   1,230   8,471   (7,241) (85.48)%
Net income (216)  9,367   4,834   4,619   33,070   (28,451) (86.03)%
Noncontrolling interest (507)  (2,200)  (664)  (1,171)  (5,832)  4,661  (79.92)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$(723) $7,167  $4,170  $3,448  $27,238  $(23,790) (87.34)%
              
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 94.57%  69.55%  78.56%  85.60%  56.93%  28.67% 50.36%
              


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021   2022   2022   2021  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income             
Property and casualty$16,546  $14,941  $15,337  $31,884  $29,129  $2,755  9.46%
Employee benefits 3,924   3,430   4,161   8,085   7,315   770  10.53%
Specialized benefit services 160   163   170   330   329   1  0.30%
Total commissions and fees 20,630   18,534   19,668   40,299   36,773   3,526  9.59%
              
Contingency and bonus revenue 2,994   3,323   3,404   6,398   5,082   1,316  25.90%
Other income 15   43   33   48   117   (69) (58.97)%
Total revenue 23,639   21,900   23,105   46,745   41,972   4,773  11.37%
              
Employee commission expense 4,279   4,103   4,332   8,612   8,210   402  4.90%
Revenue, net of commission expense 19,360   17,797   18,773   38,133   33,762   4,371  12.95%
              
Salaries and employee benefits 9,718   9,571   9,613   19,331   19,299   32  0.17%
Occupancy expense 712   612   770   1,482   1,266   216  17.06%
Furniture and equipment 189   214   220   410   408   2  0.49%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,091   1,217   1,174   2,265   2,387   (122) (5.11)%
Other expenses 1,376   1,295   1,502   2,878   2,602   276  10.61%
Total operating expenses 13,086   12,909   13,279   26,366   25,962   404  1.56%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,274   4,888   5,494   11,767   7,800   3,967  50.86%
Corporate allocation (325)  (249)  (292)  (617)  (540)  (77) 14.26%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 5,949   4,639   5,202   11,150   7,260   3,890  53.58%
Provision for income tax expense 1,533   1,190   1,339   2,872   1,852   1,020  55.08%
Net income 4,416   3,449   3,863   8,278   5,408   2,870  53.07%
Noncontrolling interest                  N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank$4,416  $3,449  $3,863  $8,278  $5,408   2,870  53.07%
              
Provision for income taxes 1,533   1,190   1,339   2,872   1,852   1,020  55.08%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,220   1,361   1,319   2,539   2,669   (130) (4.87)%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$7,169  $6,000  $6,521  $13,689  $9,929  $3,760  37.87%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.96%  65.70%  64.48%  63.20%  69.83% (6.63)% (9.49)%


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
     
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2022   2021 
          
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.13%  1.48%  1.13%  1.13%  1.69%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 0.09%  0.11%  0.10%  0.09%  0.12%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.22%  1.59%  1.23%  1.22%  1.81%
          
Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.94%  12.21%  9.73%  9.83%  13.86%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 4.26%  5.17%  4.18%  4.23%  5.88%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.20%  17.38%  13.91%  14.06%  19.74%
          
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.03%  12.31%  9.81%  9.92%  13.98%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 4.34%  5.26%  4.27%  4.30%  5.98%
Return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)		 14.37%  17.57%  14.08%  14.22%  19.96%
          
Book value (GAAP)$25.48  $25.51  $25.61  $25.48  $25.51 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 (6.90)  (6.81)  (6.94)  (6.90)  (6.81)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)$18.58  $18.70  $18.67  $18.58  $18.70 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.11%  62.99%  66.13%  65.62%  57.95%
Impact of exclusions(1.60)% (1.53)% (1.71)% (1.66)% (1.36)%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.51%  61.46%  64.42%  63.96%  56.59%
          
Average assets (GAAP)$16,529,810  $15,143,888  $16,311,998  $16,421,506  $14,869,675 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 503,678   496,059   506,496   505,079   496,748 
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$16,026,132  $14,647,829  $15,805,502  $15,916,427  $14,372,927 
          
Average equity (GAAP)$1,878,361  $1,833,592  $1,900,267  $1,889,254  $1,815,778 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 503,678   496,059   506,496   505,079   496,748 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$1,374,683  $1,337,533  $1,393,771  $1,384,175  $1,319,030 
          
Average common equity (GAAP)$1,861,635  $1,818,664  $1,884,101  $1,872,806  $1,800,829 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 503,678   496,059   506,496   505,079   496,748 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,357,957  $1,322,605  $1,377,605  $1,367,727  $1,304,081 
          
Net Income (GAAP)$46,547  $55,803  $45,586  $92,133  $124,799 
Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 2,120   2,148   2,225   4,346   4,299 
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)$48,667  $57,951  $47,811  $96,479  $129,098 
          
Net Income (GAAP)$46,547  $55,803  $45,586  $92,133  $124,799 
Provision for credit losses 56   (10,055)  (1,449)  (1,393)  (14,082)
Provision for income tax 11,145   13,980   11,232   22,377   30,559 
Other nonrecurring (income) loss             30 
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenues (non-GAAP)$57,748  $59,728  $55,369  $113,117  $141,306 
          
Total Revenue (GAAP)$166,980  $167,321  $165,412  $332,392  $349,830 
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities    (252)        (1,252)
Other nonrecurring (income) loss             30 
Total Revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP)$166,980  $167,069  $165,412  $332,392  $348,608 
          
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$108,725  $105,394  $109,379  $218,104  $202,719 
Less: amortization of intangibles 2,684   2,719   2,817   5,501   5,442 
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP)$106,041  $102,675  $106,562  $212,603  $197,277 