West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $12.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2021 net income of $13.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share. For the first six months of 2022, net income was $25.9 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, compared to $25.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2021. On July 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2022.



The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $1.75 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The negative provision in 2022 was due primarily to the reversal of a specific reserve on an impaired loan. The impaired loan, which had a specific reserve of $2.5 million, was settled in the second quarter of 2022 resulting in a charge off of $451 thousand.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2022 included a one-time increase in state income tax expense related to the June 2022 enactment of changes in the Iowa bank franchise tax rates. This legislation reduces the Iowa bank franchise tax rate applied to apportioned income for 2023 and future years. This future reduction in the state tax rate required the Company to reduce net deferred tax assets as of June 30, 2022 by $671 thousand and in turn, caused the one-time increase in 2022 tax expense.

Total assets were $3.5 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “West Bancorporation, Inc. has entered the current inflationary and volatile interest rate environment from a position of financial strength. Our credit quality is pristine and we continue to see opportunities for high quality loan growth. While we have seen deposit balances decline during the second quarter of 2022, we believe this is largely attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of using debt, and customers seeking higher yielding term investment options.”

David Nelson added, “The ground breaking ceremony for our new corporate headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa last month was attended by representatives from the city of West Des Moines, the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, the Iowa Division of Banking and the Iowa Bankers Association. Our relationships with community partners is something we are very proud of. The new corporate headquarters is another representation of our commitment to our customers, our employees and the communities we serve as we continue our pursuit of excellence.”

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, including due to supply chain disruptions, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; interest rate risk; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the future implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including rising rates of inflation; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government, including recent and anticipated interest rate increases; acts of war or terrorism, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; talent and labor shortages; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,174 $ 31,978 Federal funds sold 766 238,845 Securities available for sale, at fair value 731,970 601,462 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,532 10,189 Loans 2,573,129 2,309,527 Allowance for loan losses (25,434 ) (28,042 ) Loans, net 2,547,695 2,281,485 Premises and equipment, net 41,807 30,753 Bank-owned life insurance 44,072 43,146 Other assets 66,775 30,902 Total assets $ 3,474,791 $ 3,268,760 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 690,335 $ 703,691 Interest-bearing: Demand 472,919 487,642 Savings 1,360,020 1,391,231 Time of $250 or more 87,086 46,660 Other time 232,091 196,065 Total deposits 2,842,451 2,825,289 Federal funds purchased 133,000 3,605 Other borrowings 255,751 165,744 Other liabilities 27,400 27,596 Stockholders’ equity 216,189 246,526 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,474,791 $ 3,268,760





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,848 $ 23,139 $ 48,134 $ 47,177 Securities 3,982 2,607 7,729 4,810 Other 67 75 149 144 Total interest income 28,897 25,821 56,012 52,131 Interest expense Deposits 3,146 1,995 5,297 3,872 Federal funds purchased 157 1 157 2 Other borrowings 1,355 975 2,491 2,286 Total interest expense 4,658 2,971 7,945 6,160 Net interest income 24,239 22,850 48,067 45,971 Provision for loan losses (1,750 ) (2,000 ) (2,500 ) (1,500 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,989 24,850 50,567 47,471 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 585 578 1,165 1,160 Debit card usage fees 507 511 979 953 Trust services 622 691 1,251 1,343 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 236 240 463 460 Loan swap fees — 42 — 42 Realized securities gains, net — 36 — 40 Other income 328 417 809 982 Total noninterest income 2,278 2,515 4,667 4,980 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,410 5,672 12,708 11,280 Occupancy 1,242 1,199 2,328 2,427 Data processing 656 617 1,280 1,219 FDIC insurance 289 426 626 830 Other expenses 2,669 2,612 4,986 5,041 Total noninterest expense 11,266 10,526 21,928 20,797 Income before income taxes 17,001 16,839 33,306 31,654 Income taxes 4,334 3,600 7,455 6,663 Net income $ 12,667 $ 13,239 $ 25,851 $ 24,991





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2022 2nd Quarter $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 0.25 $ 27.51 $ 22.88 1st Quarter 0.80 0.78 0.25 32.60 27.07 2021 4th Quarter $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.24 $ 34.50 $ 29.30 3rd Quarter 0.77 0.76 0.24 31.98 26.26 2nd Quarter 0.80 0.79 0.24 29.90 23.92 1st Quarter 0.71 0.70 0.22 26.78 18.86

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.65 % 1.48 % 1.59 % Return on average equity 22.81 % 22.20 % 21.83 % 21.50 % Net interest margin on a FTE basis(1) 2.93 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 3.08 % Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 41.96 % 41.11 % 41.05 % 40.43 % As of June 30, 2022 2021 Nonperforming assets to total assets(2) 0.01 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses ratio 0.99 % 1.21 % Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans(1)(3) 0.99 % 1.26 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.22 % 7.54 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below

(2) A lower ratio is more desirable

(3) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Definitions of ratios:

Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

Nonperforming assets to total assets - total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.

Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.

Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus the amount of PPP loans.

Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, loans, net of PPP loans and allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, to their most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 24,239 $ 22,850 $ 48,067 $ 45,971 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 326 270 655 499 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 24,565 23,120 48,722 46,470 Average interest-earning assets 3,362,313 3,102,649 3,397,021 3,041,519 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 2.93 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 3.08 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 24,565 $ 23,120 $ 48,722 $ 46,470 Noninterest income 2,278 2,515 4,667 4,980 Adjustment for realized securities gains, net — (36 ) — (40 ) Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net 9 5 27 29 Adjusted income 26,852 25,604 53,416 51,439 Noninterest expense 11,266 10,526 21,928 20,797 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2) 41.96 % 41.11 % 41.05 % 40.43 % As of June 30, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans: Loans outstanding (GAAP) $ 2,573,129 $ 2,309,527 Less: PPP loans (3,196 ) (84,573 ) Loans, net of PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,569,933 2,224,954 Allowance for loan losses 25,434 28,042 Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3) 0.99 % 1.26 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

(3) Management believes that presenting the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans is useful in assessing the credit quality of the Company’s core portfolio.

