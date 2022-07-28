Liberty Advisor Group Appoints Mark Boushka as Head of M&A and Transaction Services Division

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm focused on partnering with Private Equity firms to maximize growth and valuation, announced the appointment of Mark Boushka as the Head of their M&A and Transaction Services Division.

This appointment strengthens Liberty's ability to partner with Private Equity and M&A focused businesses and builds Liberty's expertise in executing pre-close diligences, post-close value creation initiatives, and go-to-market advisory engagements.

Liberty's M&A and Transaction Services team has decades of experience focused on increasing valuation and mitigating risk throughout the entire deal lifecycle. This team focuses on how business and technology intersect with the goal of achieving the greatest growth and valuation possible.

"Mark Boushka has an impressive track record that spans a variety of industries and leading companies," Chad Smith, Liberty's CEO, said. "He successfully partners with Private Equity and M&A-focused clients to tackle their most complex technology-related challenges while focusing on the client's broader goals and objectives - streamlined growth, increased valuations/multiples, or reduced risk. I am excited to have him on our team."

"I am excited and honored to lead Liberty's M&A and Transaction Services Division. Through my tenure with Liberty, I have learned from some of the best technologists, operators, and consultants that the industry has to offer, and I am looking forward to bringing this expertise to our clients. Liberty has already built a well-respected M&A offering within this industry, and we will continue to prove our value-added differentiation to more clients and partners," said Boushka.

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, handpicked team of strategists, technologists, and entrepreneurs - battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. We collaborate, integrate, and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty Advisor Group has the experience to realize our clients' highest ambitions. Liberty has been named as a Great Place to Work, to the Best Places to Work in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business - Best Places to Work, and to FORTUNE's list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services.

