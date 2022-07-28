Veteran Finance and Technology Advisor Juan Pujadas Joins EarnUp’s Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnUp, a San Francisco-based Fintech company offering intelligent payment and data solutions for the mortgage industry, announced the appointment of Juan Pujadas, an Advisor representing Blumberg Capital, as a Board Member.



Pujadas brings extensive experience from his more than 25 years as a leader and advisor in the technology, financial services, and mortgage industry sectors. He is currently a member of the board of directors for Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo, N.A, and UST Global, Inc., as well as an Advisor at Blumberg Capital. Pujadas is a retired principal of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, LLP where he served as the Vice Chairman of PwC International and Chief Executive of Global Advisory Services, the global consulting, strategy, forensic, and M&A businesses of PwC. Prior to that, he was the Chief Risk Officer of Santander Investment.

Nadim Homsany, co-founder and CEO of EarnUp, said “Juan has been a trusted advisor to EarnUp and we are very pleased he will be joining us as a board member. His deep knowledge and industry relationships will be beneficial as we continue on this growth trajectory.”

“EarnUp is on a mission to transform the mortgage industry,” said Juan Pujadas, Advisor and Board Member at EarnUp. “Lenders benefit from risk mitigation and cost reduction with EarnUp’s streamlined mortgage payment process solution that also benefits borrowers. I see it as a win-win and look forward to being part of the company during this important growth stage.”

EarnUp’s board of directors now comprises nine senior business leaders with in-depth knowledge of the mortgage industry, venture capital, and social impact.

About EarnUp

EarnUp is an award-winning, consumer-first payments technology platform that intelligently automates loan payment scheduling. With a mission to create a financial system that can work for everyone, EarnUp is helping originators provide a digital private-label payment experience with flexible mortgage payment options for borrowers (or homeowners) even as loans move between different servicers. Currently the company serves lenders, servicers, and borrowers across the U.S. and manages over $10 billion in loan payments. EarnUp’s platform and enterprise solutions help mortgage companies reduce risk and streamline business operations in a compassionate way while improving overall borrower financial health and ensuring that they have flexible payment options based on their financial standing. Investors in EarnUp includeBain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Blumberg Capital, LendingTree, KeyBank and Flourish Ventures. To learn more, please visit www.EarnUp.com.

