Bessor Announces Changes to the Board and Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (NEX:BST.H) ("Bessor" or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Vic Jang has been ‎appointed to the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the “Board”). Mr. Jang’s appointment as a director is subject ‎to the acceptance of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Corporation also announces the resignation of Kieran Downes as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bessor, and that Mr. Jason Riley has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Although Mr. Downes has resigned as the CEO and President of the Corporation, Mr. Downes will continue with Bessor in his role as a director of the Corporation.



Vic Jang was the President and Managing Director of Sutton West Coast Realty Ltd., one of Canada’s largest independent real estate companies. Starting in 1993, Mr. Jang led the company through a series of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) which in 2021 had over 1300 real estate agents and 21 offices in Canada with annual sales exceeding $13 Billion dollars. Mr. Jang has also been an active angel investor in Canada for the last 20 years, with experience in a broad spectrum of industries from real estate, to media, mining, and technology start-ups. Mr. Jang’s 30 years of experience in finance, strategic operations, and M&A will enhance Bessor’s team on the operational front as it moves forward and continues to evaluate strategic options.

Jason Riley, a director and the new Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation said: “We are delighted that Vic Jang is joining the Board of Bessor, bringing new skills, ideas and experience to the Board. And on behalf of the Board of Bessor, we thank Kieran Downes for his outstanding service and commitment to the Corporation in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, a role he has served since Bessor’s formation. We greatly appreciate the leadership, insight and expertise that Kieran provided over his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, and we look forward to his continued contribution and guidance in his continuing role as a director of the Corporation.”

In his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Bessor, Mr. Riley brings considerable experience. Mr. Riley has been the President and CEO of ExGen Resources Inc. (TSXV: EXG) since May 5, 2014, a director of ExGen since September 2013, and prior thereto, the President of Konnex Resources Inc., a private mining corporation, from January 2011 until Konnex was purchased by ExGen in August 2013. ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of its projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. ExGen has seen nearly $40 million in partner spending on its projects since Mr. Riley repositioned ExGen as a project accelerator. Mr. Riley is also a director of a director of Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE: ‎GAMA) and Phoenix Copper Ltd. (AIM: PXC). Mr. Riley is also the Founder, CEO and shareholder of EVOS Media Inc., a private Vancouver based media development and production company.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Jason Riley

President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release