Tactical Resources Appoints Accomplished Metallurgical Specialist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (“REEs”) that drive the critical technologies of the future, is pleased to announce the appointment of Turnstone Metallurgical Services (Turnstone), led by Marcus Tomlinson, PhD to undertake a lead role in the development of REE extraction and processing technologies.



PhD specialist bringing over thirty years of experience in metallurgical research, engineering, and operations support.

Advanced experience with Rare Earth Elements (REEs), including USA Rare Earth’s and Texas Mineral Resource Corp.’s Round-Top Project in the United States, as well as Lynas Corp.’s REE projects in China and Western Australia.

Fundamental knowledge in developing patented processes at Goldcorp Inc.



Based in Vancouver, Canada, Marcus Tomlinson brings over thirty years of experience in metallurgical research, engineering, and operations support. For over a decade, he worked in the Corporate Technical Services groups at Goldcorp and Barrick Gold. He founded Turnstone in April 2021 and has subsequently worked on the well-known Texas-based Round Top project in developing a fully integrated flowsheet to support development of this rare earth, lithium orebody.

Upon Newmont’s acquisition of Goldcorp, Marcus served as Director, Modelling in the Newmont Global Projects team (2020 to 2021) During this period he supported the expansion project at the world renowned Pueblo Viejo Mine, amongst other large-scale initiatives. At Goldcorp (2012-2019) he served in the corporate technical services team as Director Metallurgy & Research. During this time, he developed a patented process for concentrate enrichment, and supported pre-flotation and pyrite leach projects at the Peñasquito Mine. He also worked on projects to improve leach efficiency and reduce effluent toxicity. He was also involved in development of Goldcorp’s GeoMet strategy to improve predictability of metallurgical performance and financial expectations from projects and operations.

Prior to this, he served as Manager, Metallurgy with Barrick Gold Corporation (2008 to 2012) in the technical services group offering modelling and metallurgical support to global operations and development projects.

Marcus has also worked with a number of major Engineer companies, Worley Parsons Mining & Metals (2007 to 2008) in Australia, AMEC Americas Mining and Metals, Canada (2003 to 2007), Ausenco, Australia (2001 to 2003), AMEC Simons Mining Group, Canada, (1999-2001) and Fluor Daniel Mining & Minerals (1996 to 1999). His career started as a Senior Metallurgist with Anglo American Research Lab (1992 to 1995) in South Africa.

He gained REE knowledge working with Lynas Corp on their REE concentrate cracking, solvent extraction, and purification projects while working with Ausenco, AMEC and Worley Parsons.

As part of Tactical Resources commitment to becoming a premier American developer of Rare Earths products for the US supply chain, the Company is dedicated to identifying solutions aimed at advancing its prospective properties towards development-stage and ultimately commercial-stage activities.

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, notes, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to benefit from the years of experience and breadth of knowledge Marcus brings to the team. To say he “has been there and done that,” would be a significant understatement. The ability to develop key extraction and processing technologies is crucial to our future strategic plans and ultimately will play a major role in our ability to commercialize our efforts. With the addition of Marcus to the team we have taken a major step towards achieving our goals. We welcome him to our venture and look forward to working together to unlock the potential value of domestic REE during these troubled times.”

Tactical Resources is committed to becoming a premier North American developer of REE products to meet domestic supply chain needs. The Company’s flagship Peak Project is a tailings offtake venture based upon active cut rock operations of the Sierra Blanca Quarry, LLC located in Hudspeth County, Texas located 68 miles southeast of El Paso, and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation & USA Rare Earth. For more information on the Peak Project, watch this video here, or visit the Tactical Resources website.

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas, the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the preparation of an NI 43-101 technical report for the Peak Project, and increased demand for domestically produced REEs.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s long form prospectus dated February 28, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

