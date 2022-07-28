Brooklyn, New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.6% from 2022 to 2027.



The flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market is driven by the growing demand for sustainable and flexible packaging, the growing demand for cheap and secure packaging, lightweight and anti-corrosive properties of these packaging, and recyclable properties of packaging.





Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the plastics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the end-user outlook, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027

Amcor PLC, CCL Industries, Constantia Flexibles, Alltub, Sonoco Products, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Montebello Packaging, Auber Packaging Co., Ltd., Intrapac International LLC, and Linhardt, among others, are some of the key players in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Plastics

Aluminum

Lamination Foil Paper Plastics



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs/CDMOs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





