Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.275 Per Share For the Second Quarter 2022

ATHENS, Greece, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $35.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $34.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $2.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.44 basic and $0.42 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.02 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2021.
Time charter revenues were $74.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $47.0 million for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased revenues due to the decrease in the size of the fleet and increased off hire days during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, amounted to $61.6 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $58.8 million. This compares to net income of $1.5 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the same period of 2021. Time charter revenues were $140.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $88.1 million for the same period of 2021.
Dividend Declaration
The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.275 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on or about August 19, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022. The Company currently has 86,142,258 common shares issued and outstanding.
|Fleet Employment (As of July 27, 2022)
|VESSEL
|SISTER SHIPS*
|GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)
|COM**
|CHARTERERS
|DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***
|REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****
|NOTES
|BUILT DWT
|8 Panamax Bulk Carriers
|1
|MELIA
|25,750
|5.00
|%
|Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam
|11-Jun-21
|28/May/2022
|1
|2005 76,225
|20,000
|5.00
|%
|Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG
|28-May-22
|23/Aug/2022
|2
|ARTEMIS
|21,250
|4.75
|%
|Cargill International S.A., Geneva
|21-Mar-22
|20/Jun/2023-20/Aug/2023
|2006 76,942
|3
|LETO
|25,500
|4.75
|%
|Aquavita International S.A.
|03-Oct-21
|1/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023
|2010 81,297
|4
|SELINA
|A
|26,500
|5.00
|%
|ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited
|02-Sep-21
|18/Jun/2022
|2010 75,700
|22,000
|5.00
|%
|Speed Logistics Marine Limited
|18-Jun-22
|15/Apr/2023-20/Jun/2023
|5
|MAERA
|A
|26,000
|5.00
|%
|ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited
|18-Sep-21
|1/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022
|2013 75,403
|6
|ISMENE
|18,500
|4.75
|%
|Cargill International S.A., Geneva
|23-Nov-21
|15/Dec/2022 - 15/Feb/2023
|2013 77,901
|7
|CRYSTALIA
|B
|26,100
|5.00
|%
|Uniper Global Commodities SE, Dusseldorf
|21-Sep-21
|1/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022
|2014 77,525
|8
|ATALANDI
|B
|24,500
|4.75
|%
|Aquavita International S.A.
|05-Oct-21
|15/Feb/2023 - 30/Apr/2023
|2014 77,529
|6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
|9
|MAIA
|C
|25,000
|5.00
|%
|Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam
|20-Jun-21
|24/May/2022
|2009 82,193
|25,000
|5.00
|%
|Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd.
|24-May-22
|20/Sep/2023 - 20/Nov/2023
|10
|MYRSINI
|C
|22,000
|4.75
|%
|Cargill International S.A., Geneva
|15-Nov-21
|1/Dec/2022 - 31/Jan/2023
|2010 82,117
|11
|MEDUSA
|C
|26,000
|4.75
|%
|Cargill International S.A., Geneva
|09-Mar-22
|15/May/2023-15/Jul/2023
|2010 82,194
|12
|MYRTO
|C
|28,500
|5.00
|%
|Solebay Shipping Transocean Company Limited
|10-Sep-21
|15/Aug/2022 - 15/Oct/2022
|2013 82,131
|13
|ASTARTE
|21,500
|5.00
|%
|Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd.
|30-Jan-22
|15/Apr/2023 - 15/Jun/2023
|2013 81,513
|14
|LEONIDAS P. C.
|24,500
|4.75
|%
|Cargill International S.A., Geneva
|18-Feb-22
|1/Mar/2023-30/Apr/2023
|2011 82,165
|5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
|15
|ALCMENE
|17,100
|5.00
|%
|SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
|25-Nov-21
|20/Dec/2022 - 5/Mar/2023
|2010 93,193
|16
|AMPHITRITE
|D
|27,000
|5.00
|%
|BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong
|13-Sep-21
|15/Oct/2022 - 15/Dec/2022
|2012 98,697
|17
|POLYMNIA
|D
|24,750
|5.00
|%
|CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg
|04-Feb-22
|15/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023
|2012 98,704
|18
|ELECTRA
|E
|21,000
|5.00
|%
|Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd.
|28-Apr-21
|13/Apr/2022
|2
|2013 87,150
|16,500
|5.00
|%
|Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd.
|13-Apr-22
|7/Jun/2022
|3
|17,500
|5.00
|%
|Refined Success Limited
|02-Jul-22
|1/Apr/2023 - 30/May/2023
|19
|PHAIDRA
|E
|28,000
|5.00
|%
|Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf
|02-Sep-21
|1/Aug/2022 - 25/Aug/2022
|4
|2013 87,146
|12 Capesize Bulk Carriers
|20
|ALIKI
|24,500
|5.00
|%
|Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
|21-Feb-22
|1/Feb/2023 - 15/Apr/2023
|2005 180,235
|21
|BALTIMORE
|10,500
|5.00
|%
|Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd.
|08-Feb-22
|8/Apr/2022
|5
|2005 177,243
|16,000
|5.00
|%
|Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong
|08-Apr-22
|11/Jul/2022
|6,7
|22
|SEMIRIO
|F
|19,700
|5.00
|%
|C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
|15-Dec-21
|15/Aug/2023 - 15/Nov/2023
|8
|2007 174,261
|23
|BOSTON
|F
|25,500
|5.00
|%
|C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
|16-Jun-21
|20/Apr/2022
|9
|2007 177,828
|13,000
|5.00
|%
|Richland Bulk Pte. Ltd.
|20-Apr-22
|28/May/2022
|20,500
|5.00
|%
|Aquavita International S.A.
|15-Jul-22
|1/Apr/2023 - 31/May/2023
|24
|HOUSTON
|F
|27,000
|5.00
|%
|Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
|30-Aug-21
|5/Aug/2022 - 15/Oct/2022
|4
|2009 177,729
|25
|NEW YORK
|F
|14,000
|5.00
|%
|EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong
|29-Dec-20
|2/Jul/2022
|2010 177,773
|23,000
|5.00
|%
|C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
|02-Jul-22
|10/Jun/2023 - 25/Aug/2023
|26
|SEATTLE
|G
|26,500
|5.00
|%
|Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong
|02-Mar-22
|1/Oct/2023-15/Dec/2023
|2011 179,362
|27
|P. S. PALIOS
|G
|26,500
|4.75
|%
|Olam International Limited, Singapore
|05-Jun-21
|23/Apr/2022
|10
|2013 179,134
|31,000
|5.00
|%
|Classic Maritime Inc.
|11-Jun-22
|15/Apr/2024-30/Jun/2024
|28
|G. P. ZAFIRAKIS
|H
|22,750
|4.75
|%
|Cargill International S.A., Geneva
|01-Dec-21
|1/Nov/2022 - 31/Dec/2022
|2014 179,492
|29
|SANTA BARBARA
|H
|29,500
|4.75
|%
|Cargill International S.A., Geneva
|19-Mar-22
|10/May/2023-10/Jul/2023
|2015 179,426
|30
|NEW ORLEANS
|32,000
|5.00
|%
|Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA
|25-Mar-22
|20/Nov/2023-31/Jan/2024
|2015 180,960
|31
|FLORIDA
|25,900
|5.00
|%
|Bunge S.A., Geneva
|29-Mar-22
|29/Jan/2027-29/May/2027
|11
|2022 182,063
|4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
|32
|LOS ANGELES
|I
|26,250
|5.00
|%
|Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
|30-Jan-22
|15/Jan/2023-15/Mar/2023
|2012 206,104
|33
|PHILADELPHIA
|I
|26,000
|5.00
|%
|C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda
|12-Apr-22
|1/Feb/2024-15/Apr/2024
|12
|2012 206,040
|34
|SAN FRANCISCO
|J
|30,500
|5.00
|%
|Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
|18-Feb-22
|1/Mar/2023-15/May/2023
|2017 208,006
|35
|NEWPORT NEWS
|J
|28,000
|5.00
|%
|Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
|16-Dec-21
|1/Jul/2023 - 30/Sep/2023
|2017 208,021
|* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
|** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
|*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
|**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
|1 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 87 days.
|2 Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 10, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Panamax Index 5TC weighted time charter average minus 10% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher.
|3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from June 7, 2022 to July 2, 2022.
|4 Based on latest information.
|5 Charter included a one time ballast bonus payment of US$1,000,000.
|6 Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.
|7 Vessel sold and expected to be delivered to her new owners in the third quarter of 2022.
|8 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking.
|9 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from May 28, 2022 to July 15, 2022.
|10 Charterers agreed to compensate the owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (April 15, 2022), with hire rate equal to the average of Baltic Cape Index 5TC weighted time charter average plus 10% or vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever is higher.
|11 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years at US$13,500 per day.
|12 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from March 7, 2022 to April 12, 2022.
|Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
|Time Charter Revenues
|$
|74,522
|$
|47,023
|$
|140,456
|$
|88,074
|Voyage Expenses
|(1,051
|)
|2,292
|663
|4,072
|Vessel Operating Expenses
|18,394
|19,179
|34,822
|37,731
|Net Income
|35,606
|2,815
|61,649
|1,520
|Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
|34,164
|1,373
|58,765
|(1,364
|)
|FLEET DATA
|Average number of vessels
|35.0
|37.0
|34.3
|37.6
|Number of vessels
|35.0
|37.0
|35.0
|37.0
|Weighted average age of vessels
|10.4
|10.4
|10.4
|10.4
|Ownership days
|3,185
|3,367
|6,202
|6,801
|Available days
|3,068
|3,319
|5,974
|6,753
|Operating days
|3,059
|3,305
|5,919
|6,692
|Fleet utilization
|99.7
|%
|99.6
|%
|99.1
|%
|99.1
|%
|AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
|Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)
|$
|24,633
|$
|13,477
|$
|23,400
|$
|12,439
|Daily vessel operating expenses (2)
|$
|5,775
|$
|5,696
|$
|5,615
|$
|5,548
Non-GAAP Measures
(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|DIANA SHIPPING INC.
|FINANCIAL TABLES
|Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|REVENUES:
|Time Charter Revenues
|$
|74,522
|$
|47,023
|$
|140,456
|$
|88,074
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Voyage Expenses
|(1,051
|)
|2,292
|663
|4,072
|Vessel Operating Expenses
|18,394
|19,179
|34,822
|37,731
|Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Charges
|10,665
|10,092
|20,457
|20,141
|General and Administrative Expenses
|7,888
|7,211
|14,947
|13,909
|Management Fees to Related Party
|111
|405
|228
|854
|Loss/(Gain) on Sale of Vessels
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|203
|Insurance Recoveries
|(1,471
|)
|-
|(1,789
|)
|-
|Other Operating (Income)/Loss
|(420
|)
|102
|(341
|)
|(4
|)
|Operating Income, Total
|$
|40,406
|$
|7,744
|$
|71,469
|$
|11,168
|OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):
|Interest Expense and Finance Costs
|(5,986
|)
|(4,706
|)
|(11,209
|)
|(9,342
|)
|Interest and Other Income
|385
|22
|622
|50
|Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|(158
|)
|-
|(158
|)
|Gain/(Loss) from Equity Method Investments
|801
|(87
|)
|767
|(198
|)
|Total Other Expenses, Net
|$
|(4,800
|)
|$
|(4,929
|)
|$
|(9,820
|)
|$
|(9,648
|)
|Net Income
|$
|35,606
|$
|2,815
|$
|61,649
|$
|1,520
|Dividends on series B preferred shares
|(1,442
|)
|(1,442
|)
|(2,884
|)
|(2,884
|)
|Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
|34,164
|1,373
|58,765
|(1,364
|)
|Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Basic
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.76
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share, Diluted
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.73
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Basic
|78,339,851
|82,020,353
|77,343,851
|82,792,000
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted
|81,918,389
|85,576,754
|80,308,679
|82,792,000
|Three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Income
|$
|35,606
|$
|2,815
|$
|61,649
|$
|1,520
|Other comprehensive income (Actuarial income)
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Comprehensive Income
|$
|35,606
|$
|2,815
|$
|61,650
|$
|1,520
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021*
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|$
|130,342
|$
|126,788
|Other Current Assets
|34,797
|15,357
|Fixed Assets
|720,347
|682,579
|Investments in Related Parties
|8,122
|7,644
|Other Noncurrent Assets
|15,309
|9,582
|Total assets
|$
|908,917
|$
|841,950
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligation, net of Deferred Financing Costs
|$
|451,718
|$
|423,675
|Other Liabilities
|35,094
|25,080
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|422,105
|393,195
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|908,917
|$
|841,950
|*
|The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
|OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|43,737
|$
|21,023
|$
|80,837
|$
|27,442
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|2,533
|(483
|)
|(18,769
|)
|22,075
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|$
|(31,610
|)
|$
|48,420
|$
|(58,514
|)
|$
|22,569