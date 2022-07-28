American Battery Technology Company Expands Research Development Center at the University of Nevada, Reno

Reno, Nev., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company,(ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, establishes new laboratories at their Research Development Center focused on domestically and sustainably sourced battery metals extraction and qualification processes currently housed at the Nevada Center for Applied Research (NCAR) located at the University of Nevada Reno (UNR).

“The abilities to independently manufacture battery cathode grade lithium hydroxide, nickel, cobalt, and manganese products from our recycling operations, to manufacture battery cathode grade lithium hydroxide from our primary Nevada-based lithium-bearing sedimentary materials, and to be able to implement our own internally-developed analytical chemistry procedures to certify the quality of our specialty chemical products is a true enabler to accelerating the commercialization of our in-house developed processes and a differentiator within this industry,” stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. “With this expansion into our fifth laboratory within the NCAR at UNR, we can now perform all of these operations within a single facility, further accelerating our path forward.”

Since March 2021, ABTC’s technology team has taken residence at NCAR development facilities, and has since expanded from a single laboratory to five private and shared laboratories totaling over 3,000 ft2. The five-fold laboratory space expansion is matched by ABTC’s recent five-fold expansion in technical personnel in the company’s recent and continued acquisition of highly-competitive technical talent.

ABTC’s Research Development Center team uniquely focuses on in-house, first-of-kind developed battery metals extraction technologies for both the recycling of spent batteries and for the manufacturing of primary battery metals from domestic-US based resources. The company’s in-house developed systems have the ability to recover and purify battery metals to the rigorous quality standards required to sell them directly back into the domestic battery manufacturing supply chain.

The expanded laboratories and technical team directly support the company’s key projects, including its Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project, its USABC demonstration project, and its pre-commercial scale lithium-ion battery Recycling Pilot Plant currently under construction.

The ABTC Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project, supported by its recently awarded grant from the US Department of Energy, Advanced Manufacturing Office and in partnership with DuPont, utilizes the company’s first-of-kind processing train for the manufacturing of battery grade lithium hydroxide from Nevada-based sedimentary claystone resources. The technologies for this processing train were developed through rigorous first-principles physics-based design, and have been demonstrated at bench scale to be able to produce these battery grade lithium products with a disruptive step change improvement in cost of production and environmental footprint.

Additionally, the ABTC team has also developed and is commercializing an in-house designed set of technologies for the integrated recycling of lithium-ion batteries and the recovery and manufacturing of key battery metals including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and copper. The company currently has under construction its pre-commercial lithium-ion battery recycling plant in northern Nevada, and is undergoing a commercial scale development and demonstration project in collaboration with BASF and C4V through a grant awarded by the US Department of Energy in collaboration with the US Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC), a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research (USCAR), which is a collaborative technology company comprised of General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis. The scope and definition of this project sponsored by the US government and automakers is specifically to demonstrate that these battery metal products can be manufactured from domestic US resources, at lower cost than, and at significantly improved social and environmental impact than conventionally mined products.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corporation, is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.



American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

###

American Battery Technology Company

Media Contact:

Tiffiany Moehring

tmoehring@batterymetals.com

720-254-1556

Attachments