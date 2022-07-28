Fortude and Infor transform APP Group’s global supply chain

Minneapolis, USA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 28 July 2022, Minneapolis, USA - Fortude, a global enterprise and digital technology

solutions company, today announces that APP Group, a worldwide distributor of down-filled

outerwear and parent company to Mackage and SOIA & KYO, has gone live with Infor

CloudSuite Fashion to transform its enterprise performance management, financial and

supply chain operations.

Katia Berlin, Vice President, Strategy and Business Transformation at APP Group,

comments: “The Fortude team have been excellent during this project; they hit the ground

running and were able to solve a wide range of issues that we had been experiencing. By

modernizing our enterprise solutions platform, we are looking to improve the overall

business’ efficiency, supporting our growth ambitions for the years ahead.”

Fortude went live with the solution in seven months, delivering the core ERP solution and all

key third-party integrations, and covering all of APP Group’s locations at once across the

USA, Canada, and Europe.

The project combines Infor’s implementation accelerator and standard extensibility offerings

- alongside Fortude’s extensive fashion industry experience and knowledge - to deliver a

shortened timeline and desired outcome for the customer.

Robert McKee, SVP of Global Strategic Alliances at Fortude, said: “This project has seen

Fortude deliver a successful solution that has had an immediate impact on the efficiency and

success of APP’s supply chain. Our team has worked diligently on this remote project which

will have an incredible long-term impact on the company’s competitive advantage.”

Kasun Sandaruwan, Vice President (Americas) at Fortude, added: “Alongside the Infor

CloudSuite Fashion implementation, we also built and deployed several key integrations with

EDI and Centric PLM. In addition, we developed a few extensions to accommodate business

requirements in the warehousing area.”

Fortude is currently working on Phase Two with APP Group, in which its new POS and E-

Com solutions will be fully integrated with CloudSuite Fashion.

To find out more, visit: https://fortude.co/

About Fortude

With offices in the US, UK, Australia, Sri Lanka and India, Fortude has experience in implementing

projects across many countries including the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South East Asia

and South Asia.

Fortude’s expert knowledge in Fashion, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing and Distribution, coupled

with a unique delivery framework, enables customers to implement their Infor software successfully

and benefit from continuous optimization and support, as their businesses grow.

Fortude is also a Microsoft Gold Data Analytics and Gold Data Platform Partner, a Power BI Solutions

Partner, and an Infor Global Alliance Partner, delivering world-class solutions to customers worldwide.

About APP Group

APP Group is the Montreal-based parent company of Mackage and SOIA & KYO brands. They are

creators, wholesalers and retailers of luxurious and quality outerwear, ready-to-wear, and

accessories, sold to upscale retailers throughout the world. Both brands are cornerstones of

innovation, design and an unwavering commitment to outstanding quality. APP also operates 18

Mackage stores in North America, Asia and Europe and 1 SOIA & KYO store in Toronto. Since its

establishment in 1990, APP operations continue to expand annually with offices currently in Montreal,

New York, Miami, Shanghai and Paris.











Attachments