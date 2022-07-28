Fortude and Infor transform APP Group’s global supply chain

Minneapolis, USA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 28 July 2022, Minneapolis, USA - Fortude, a global enterprise and digital technology
solutions company, today announces that APP Group, a worldwide distributor of down-filled
outerwear and parent company to Mackage and SOIA & KYO, has gone live with Infor
CloudSuite Fashion to transform its enterprise performance management, financial and
supply chain operations.
Katia Berlin, Vice President, Strategy and Business Transformation at APP Group,
comments: “The Fortude team have been excellent during this project; they hit the ground
running and were able to solve a wide range of issues that we had been experiencing. By
modernizing our enterprise solutions platform, we are looking to improve the overall
business’ efficiency, supporting our growth ambitions for the years ahead.”
Fortude went live with the solution in seven months, delivering the core ERP solution and all
key third-party integrations, and covering all of APP Group’s locations at once across the
USA, Canada, and Europe.
The project combines Infor’s implementation accelerator and standard extensibility offerings
- alongside Fortude’s extensive fashion industry experience and knowledge - to deliver a
shortened timeline and desired outcome for the customer.
Robert McKee, SVP of Global Strategic Alliances at Fortude, said: “This project has seen
Fortude deliver a successful solution that has had an immediate impact on the efficiency and
success of APP’s supply chain. Our team has worked diligently on this remote project which
will have an incredible long-term impact on the company’s competitive advantage.”
Kasun Sandaruwan, Vice President (Americas) at Fortude, added: “Alongside the Infor
CloudSuite Fashion implementation, we also built and deployed several key integrations with
EDI and Centric PLM. In addition, we developed a few extensions to accommodate business
requirements in the warehousing area.”
Fortude is currently working on Phase Two with APP Group, in which its new POS and E-
Com solutions will be fully integrated with CloudSuite Fashion.
To find out more, visit: https://fortude.co/
About Fortude
With offices in the US, UK, Australia, Sri Lanka and India, Fortude has experience in implementing
projects across many countries including the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South East Asia
and South Asia.
Fortude’s expert knowledge in Fashion, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing and Distribution, coupled
with a unique delivery framework, enables customers to implement their Infor software successfully
and benefit from continuous optimization and support, as their businesses grow.
Fortude is also a Microsoft Gold Data Analytics and Gold Data Platform Partner, a Power BI Solutions
Partner, and an Infor Global Alliance Partner, delivering world-class solutions to customers worldwide.
About APP Group
APP Group is the Montreal-based parent company of Mackage and SOIA & KYO brands. They are
creators, wholesalers and retailers of luxurious and quality outerwear, ready-to-wear, and
accessories, sold to upscale retailers throughout the world. Both brands are cornerstones of
innovation, design and an unwavering commitment to outstanding quality. APP also operates 18
Mackage stores in North America, Asia and Europe and 1 SOIA & KYO store in Toronto. Since its
establishment in 1990, APP operations continue to expand annually with offices currently in Montreal,
New York, Miami, Shanghai and Paris.
