The interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2027 from USD 146 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5%

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Patient Care Market and Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Product, Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067762/?utm_source=GNW





However, large investment requirements for healthcare infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Hardware segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the the forecast period

On the basis of product, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021 and expected to grow fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals are the key factors for the growth of this segment.



The inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021

On the basis of type, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into inpatient and outpatient solutions.The inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global marketin 2021.



The need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions are some of the factors supporting the market growth of this segment.



Hospitals segment in the end users is expected expectd to hold the largest share of the global Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2022

On the basis of end users, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and other end users.The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021.



Rising demand for IT tools to tackle the demand of hospital staff and the increasing demand for effective communication tools are the key growth factor of this segment.



North America to dominate the Interactive patient engagement solutions marketin 2021

North America accounted for the largest and the fastest-growing regional market share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021 and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products are the key factors supporting the market growth of this segment.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (35%), and Tier 3 (40%)

• By Designation: C-level (31%), Director-level (36%), and Others (31%)

• By Region: North America (55%), Europe (15%), Asia Pacific (25%), and Rest of the World (5%)



Prominent players in this market are GetWellNetwork (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), SONIFI Health (US), Barco (Belgium), Sentrics (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Aceso Interactive Inc. (US), HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions (Canada), Lincor, Inc. (US), eVideon (US), Remedi Complete Medical Solutions (Taiwan), i3solutions (Canada), PDi Communication Systems, Inc. (US), BEWATEC ConnectedCare GmbH (Germany), Hôpitel Inc. (Canada), Hospedia (UK), Onyx Healthcare Inc. (US), ClinicAll (US), ARBOR Technology Corp. (Taiwan), Healthcare Information, LLC (US), Oneview Healthcare (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Vecoton (China), pCare (US), and Medix-Care GmbH (Germany). These players are increasingly focusing on product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their product offerings in the interactive patient engagement solutions market.



Research Coverage

• The report studies the interactive patient engagement solutions market based on type, product, end user, and region

• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total interactive patient engagement solutions market

• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to four major regions





Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the interactive patient engagement solutions market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________