STYLE.ME Partners with XRSPACE to Bring Digital Fashion to the Metaverse

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industry-leading 3D fashion technology company, STYLE.ME and the company pioneering the next generation of visual reality in the metaverse, XRSPACE, have announced their strategic partnership to bring digital fashion to the metaverse.



The first collaboration will be a metaverse fashion show starting on July 28th in the GOXR metaverse platform for brands and digital creators. Visitors enter an immersive space with runway shows, AI guides, and clothing designs to try-on and purchase. This is set to be the first of many unique phygital experiences under the partnership, bringing increased utility for digital fashion.

“From day one, STYLE.ME’s goal has been to enable consumers to visualize and interact with fashion in the digital space. This partnership allows brands and designers to take that first step into the metaverse and engage with new audiences across these virtual worlds.” said STYLE.ME President, Rufus Parkinson.

“XRSPACE has been focused on creating full spectrum global metaverse experiences beyond the gaming industry. Our collaboration with STYLE.ME marks an important milestone in crossing over to fashion. It highlights GOXR’s capabilities in multi-user social avatar, 3D showroom, and real-time interaction. This combination truly unleashes creativity, whilst enabling new possibilities in digital commerce. This partnership will be the first step in offering generation Z unbounded imagination for personalizing digital avatars in the metaverse.” said GOXR General Manager, Kurt Liu.

About XRSPACE

XRSPACE is the company pioneering the next generation of social reality through XR in the metaverse, seeking to change how people connect, work, and play - bringing people closer together without the limitations of physical boundaries. After five years of development, XRSPACE released metaverse platforms PartyOn and GOXR in 2021. In GOXR, anyone from creatives, enterprises, brands, museums and galleries are able to easily create their own metaverse, and engage further with users by hosting virtual events. EXPOs and tradeshows can also be hosted in GOXR which provides 3D showrooms, AI digital service agents, and real-time social interaction.

Visit: https://www.xrspace.io/us

About STYLE.ME

STYLE.ME is a technology and content provider for digital fashion. They enable designers to become metaverse-capable creators, building unique phygital experiences for brands and making fashion accessible for metaverse communities. Its virtual fitting and AR solutions personalize and elevate the e-commerce experience for retailers. With patented technology and expertise in AI, computer vision, clothing simulation and blockchain, STYLE.ME provides end-to-end solutions for digital fashion. Visit: https://style.me.

