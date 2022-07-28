Big Ben Lawyers Celebrate Their Lead Personal Injury Attorney Benjamin Charchian On Being Selected As Super Lawyer 2022

Glendale, CA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal injury and accident law firm, Big Ben Lawyers is proud to announce that their founder and lead personal injury attorney, Benjamin Charchian, has been chosen as Super Lawyer 2022. This prestigious honor is granted to the top 5% of attorneys in California who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Mr Charchian is a trusted personal injury trial lawyer and has dedicated the last 15 years of his career to seeking justice for his injured clients and has achieved over $50 million dollars in verdicts and settlements, as well as personally helping his clients recover millions of dollars for injuries, such as traumatic brain injuries, bulging discs, shoulder injuries, back pain, neck pain and emotional distress.

Along with his team of lawyers at Big Ben Lawyers, Mr Charchian has represented thousands of clients across a range of personal injury and wrongful death cases including motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, car accidents, and slip and fall cases.

Big Ben Means Big Results

Founded by Mr Charchian in 2005, Big Ben Lawyers have spent the years offering high quality representation to injured victims hoping to seek justice.

By focusing exclusively on personal injury law, the team at Big Ben Lawyers use their knowledge within this area to offer you competent and compassionate legal advice, as well as ensuring that you receive the best possible experience and the highest settlement offer.

Dedicated to helping you every step of the way on your legal journey, Big Ben Lawyers guarantee that they:

Have The Resources – The team have the necessary knowledge, experience, and access to a plethora of resources to ensure that you receive a thorough investigation of your case.

– The team have the necessary knowledge, experience, and access to a plethora of resources to ensure that you receive a thorough investigation of your case. Ensure You Get The Care You Need – Over the years, Big Ben Lawyers have been able to establish real working relationships with medical professionals in their local area, so that you can rest assured that you will receive the excellent care that you deserve.

– Over the years, Big Ben Lawyers have been able to establish real working relationships with medical professionals in their local area, so that you can rest assured that you will receive the excellent care that you deserve. Take Full Control Of Your Case – Their team of expert lawyers will take full control of your case, including filing your case against the right parties responsible and navigating the case with insurance companies or anyone else involved in the lawsuit.

– Their team of expert lawyers will take full control of your case, including filing your case against the right parties responsible and navigating the case with insurance companies or anyone else involved in the lawsuit. Take The Time To Listen – When you reach out to Big Ben Lawyers, they will sit down with you for a relaxed and informal consultation, so that you can tell them the whole story in a supportive atmosphere.

At https://www.bigbenlawyers.com/ you can find the full list of cases that Big Ben Lawyers represent, but some of their main areas include:

Personal Injury

While there are a number of personal injury attorneys in Southern California, it can be difficult to find one that is specifically suited to your needs. Big Ben Lawyers are experienced in personal injury cases and have a team of dedicated attorneys who have an impressive track record to provide you with the kind of representation you deserve for your personal injury case.

Car Accident

Even if you are a safe and conscientious driver, it is impossible to ensure that others will drive the same way. Therefore, if you have been injured in a vehicular accident then Big Ben Lawyers can offer immediate help to ensure you get as much compensation as possible and support throughout the entire process.

Motorcycle Accident

Motorcycles have more deaths per accident than any other vehicle and Big Ben Lawyers believe that motorcycle riders deserve to be protected. Their team has a proven track record of helping motorcycle riders who have been involved in accidents receive the compensation that they are entitled to.

Wrongful Death

A wrongful death claim is an action brought by someone who has died because of another person’s negligence or wrongdoing.

Many different kinds of accidents can lead to wrongful death cases and these situations usually vary and depend on the individual case, but some common cases are medical negligence, motor vehicle accidents and pedestrian fatalities.

Big Ben Lawyers will support and work with you during your case and ensure they do everything within their power to help you achieve the resolution you deserve.

More information

To schedule a free consultation with Mr. Charchian, visit him at Big Ben Lawyers 144 N. Glendale Ave Suite 250, Glendale CA. 91206 (818) 423-4878 or visit him online at www.bigbenlawyers.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/big-ben-lawyers-celebrate-their-lead-personal-injury-attorney-benjamin-charchian-on-being-selected-as-super-lawyer-2022/