Edmund Optics® is Now ISO 13485 Certified for Supplying Optics for Medical Devices

BARRINGTON, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has been officially ISO 13485 certified. This certification formally recognizes Edmund Optics as having the exceptional quality management systems needed to meet customer and regulatory requirements for manufacturing components and sub-assemblies of medical devices.

Key components of the certified global quality control program are robust preventative and corrective action procedures, state-of-the-art metrology platforms, and a commitment to continuous improvement. Edmund Optics is also compliant with a host of other related standards including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001.

Edmund Optics supplies optical components and assemblies for a wide variety of medical applications from fluorescence imaging, to flow cytometry, to optical coherence tomography, and more. These applications save lives and improve quality of life all across the globe and integrate Edmund Optics' components like optical filters, lenses, windows, mirrors, polarizers, beamsplitters, and microscope objectives. To learn more about the life science applications and medical devices served by Edmund Optics, please visit https://www.edmundoptics.com/knowledge-center/industry-expertise/life-sciences-and-medical-devices.

To learn more about Edmund Optics' quality control systems, please visit https://www.edmundoptics.com/capabilities/quality.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: press@edmundoptics.com

