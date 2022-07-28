Video Engagement Platform Livestorm Introduces a Suite of New Features to Enhance Virtual Meetings and Webinars Events

Philadelphia, PA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestorm, the first video engagement platform that enables people to manage their meetings and webinars, today announced the addition of six new features designed to enhance engagement during virtual events and meetings. Individuals attending or hosting virtual meetings and webinars are susceptible to distractions, running over allotted meeting times and displaying unprofessional or monotonous backgrounds. The purpose of Livestorm’s new features is to mitigate these issues, help improve engagement and continue to elevate the user experience.

Upon popular request, breakout rooms are available to all Livestorm users. A breakout room is a dedicated space in which a small group of people can get together to solve problems, have short discussions or network. In the physical world, we often see these during workshops, at networking events or even large conferences. They can be equally effective when implemented during the virtual versions of similar events and in everyday group video meetings.

The new Timer App feature helps to effortlessly track and manage time for events, whether it is a webinar, large scale event or meeting, by setting the timer for your event, adjusting the visibility of the timer for guest speaker(s) and participants, adding music that plays when the timer starts and offers the ability to add, subtract, pause, or start your timer. Most notably, the Timer App also allows hosts to launch a timer in order to help them keep time while leading a presentation that can be kept private or displayed to all.

With 25 to 35% of Americans still working from home, virtual background images that appear behind participants in online events are still very much a necessity. Livestorm’s new Virtual Background Library offers 120 free virtual backgrounds across categories including the outdoors to professional offices and celebratory holidays.

Livestorm also added another plugin to their marketplace, Slido. Understanding that engaging a remote audience can be challenging, Slido will give Livestorm users new ways to interact with their audiences using open-ended questions, different types of polls, word clouds, and more. This app can be found in the App marketplace or by searching for it via the “Install more” shortcut in an event room’s Apps menu. This new integration is part of a larger ecosystem of applications in Livestorm’s marketplace, including Gusto which simplifies employee onboarding, Marketo for data automation, Beekast to boost the interaction with your events, and other collaborative platforms such as Miro and Google Doc.

"We make a point of listening to our customers as we understand how important capturing undivided attention is to determining the impact of virtual events and meetings," said Gilles Bertaux, co-founder and CEO of Livestorm. "We’re thrilled to offer our customers these new features that prioritize engagement for attendees and a seamless, integrated platform for meeting and event organizers.”

Lastly, Livestorm users can now increase engagement from beginning to end with registration limit, calendar view and mandatory polls. With registration limits, event organizers can build excitement ahead of an upcoming event by setting a limit on the number of registrants allowed to attend and displaying the limit on your registration page. Because locating event sessions by date can be difficult, Livestorm also developed a new Calendar View. Calendar View allows users to view, create, and edit event sessions on your schedule. To further encourage event participation, you can now make your polls appear as a model in the middle of your event room by making them mandatory. To do this, simply select the new “mandatory poll” checkbox when you create a poll.

For detailed instructions on the new features, please visit this Help Center article. Learn more at https://livestorm.co.

About Livestorm

Livestorm, founded in 2016, is the first video engagement platform that enables people to manage their professional video events, such as meetings and webinars from start to finish.

Unlike traditional webinar or video conferencing software, Livestorm provides teams with integrated tools to manage and deliver memorable live or on-demand video experiences from start to finish. With Livestorm, unblock traditional video conferencing silos, and use an end-to-end video engagement platform for your meetings and events. Get access to email templates and sequences, customizable registration pages, email delivery tracking, website widgets, built-in social sharing, and much more.

Forget boring meetings and events with little interaction. With Livestorm, you can choose from a host of features to engage participants: launch polls, answer questions, send emojis, share files, and much more. Finally, take data-driven decisions thanks to Livestorm's integrated dashboard to track registrations, attendance, and participant engagement. Integrate Livestorm with Salesforce or HubSpot CRM to leverage the data from any event.

Livestorm is built with ease of use in mind. We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s. Brands like Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front and Revolut trust Livestorm to organize their online meetings, webinars, and virtual events alike. Livestorm's customers come from various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, government, media, real estate, and many others.

Livestorm is available in 24 languages, connecting users all over the world.



