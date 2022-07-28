Maruho Medical, Inc. Names Bret Schwartzhoff Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Marietta, GA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maruho Medical, Inc., a medical device manufacturer providing innovative solutions for orthopedic sports medicine surgery and soft tissue repair, has named Bret Schwartzhoff Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In his new role, Mr. Schwartzhoff will lead the company’s growth initiatives to expand its technology platforms in soft tissue repair for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery and build a leading global sales organization.

Mr. Schwartzhoff has 25 years of experience in senior commercial leadership positions across a range of medical device specialties, with primary focus on the sports medicine, spine, gastroenterology, and general surgery markets. Prior to joining Maruho Medical, Mr. Schwartzhoff was the Vice President of North America Sales and Global Marketing for Apollo Endosurgery. He has also served in various senior leadership roles with Arthrocare (acquired by Smith & Nephew), Zimmer, Boston Scientific, and Johnson & Johnson. He received a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University and a Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University.

“We are excited to have someone with Bret’s significant commercial leadership background across a wide range of medical device sales and marketing roles join Maruho Medical,” commented Chris Runnells, President of Maruho Medical. “We have a unique opportunity to innovate and launch products with the support of our parent company, Maruho Co., Ltd., and we will leverage our privately-funded positioning to grow through organic development and acquisition, demonstrating a consistent commitment to expanding our product portfolio.”

About Maruho Medical

Maruho Medical, Inc. is the U.S. orthopedic subsidiary of Maruho Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company founded in 1915. The company is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing disruptive technologies that advance soft tissue repair procedures. Maruho Medical offers a comprehensive portfolio of orthopedic surgery products that complement arthroscopic shoulder, knee, hip, and extremity procedures.

