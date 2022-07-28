TELUS named Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network

English French

TELUS takes home top prize for the 10th consecutive time, with a Speed Score™ of 91.30 from US-based Ookla®

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is proud to announce it has been named Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network from Seattle-based Ookla® , bringing home the top prize for the 10th consecutive time. Ookla compared user-initiated tests from all major mobile carriers in Canada to determine who provides the fastest mobile network speeds. TELUS continues to deliver a robust and seamless wireless network experience to its customers, achieving the leading Speed Score™ of 91.30 and median speeds of 86.83 Mbps for download and 8.92 Mbps for upload.

“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as U.S.-based Ookla, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “This is the 10th consecutive time TELUS’ mobile network has earned top recognition from Ookla, and a celebration of the work our team does to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

This latest recognition from Ookla complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect to its world-leading wireless network. This past year, TELUS was rated the fastest mobile network for the eighth consecutive time by UK-based Opensignal . In 2021 alone, TELUS has been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $220 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations, and plans to invest $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026 to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its global-leading networks and connect customers from coast to coast. Soon, TELUS will also introduce its 5G standalone network and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities, further advancing IoT and industry solutions, and enabling important innovations in health, agriculture, energy, transportation and manufacturing.

To learn more about TELUS’ network coverage visit telus.com/network .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is a global technology provider of innovative data insights and digital solutions, creating a unified, trusted and sustainable value chain. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com