ChainUp shares insights at Web3 Hackathon during Singapore Blockchain Week 2022

SINGAPORE , July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 is undoubtedly the future of digital. At the Web3 Sandbox Hackathon organized by Morpheus Labs, ChainUp’s CMO Mr. Jeff Mei shared practical insights into Web3 developments and the impact on industry players at a panel discussion. The 8-day hackathon concluded today with a closing awards ceremony at the Web3 Conference held as part of the Singapore Blockchain Week 2022.

Held on 28 July at Zouk Singapore, over 1,000 attendees and visitors comprising of Web3 enthusiasts, projects, investors, exchanges, VCs and KOLs from Asia and all over the world joined the Web3 Conference for a full-day of booths showcase, prominent keynote speeches and interactive panel discussions.

As one of the lead sponsors of the Web3 Sandbox Hackathon, ChainUp’s investment marks its significant commitment to not only build infrastructure that connects the digital marketplace with Web3 technology, but also raise the capacities of the global developer community by engaging promising young talent.

Jeff Mei, CMO of ChainUp said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to promote the development of the blockchain ecosystem in Singapore and beyond, we are excited to be part of the Singapore Blockchain Week together with other esteemed industry players. We will continue to do our part not just to facilitate blockchain adoption for businesses, but also to support the growth of the industry and play a role in advancing Web3 development in the region.”

For more information about the Web3 Conference 2022, please refer to this link.

--- End ---

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit www.chainup.com.