Team Canada Set to Compete Starting Tomorrow at 2022 Commonwealth Games

OTTAWA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Canadian Team prepares to walk today in the opening ceremony for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Team Canada is set to compete, starting tomorrow, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The XXII Commonwealth Games will run from July 28 – August 8, 2022 in Birmingham and the West Midlands, England.



Leading this team will be co-Chefs de Mission, 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games sprinter Sam Effah and Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Olympic Bronze Medalist and 2018 Chef de Mission Claire Carver-Dias.

“It is a privilege and honour to be the co-Chefs de Mission for Team Canada for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Both of us have had a great love for the Commonwealth Games for many years, built from our own experiences when we competed ourselves,” says Carver-Dias. “We congratulate every single member of our 2022 Canadian Team on their selection to Team Canada. We hope these Games become a highlight in the career of every athlete and that they each take the time to truly live in the moment and make unforgettable memories,” adds Effah.

Team Canada for the 2022 Games will include 268 athletes competing in 18 sports and five para sports. The team will be supported by 135 coaches, managers and support staff. For the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Canada will have competitors or teams in the following sports: Athletics, Para-Athletics, Badminton, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Cycling, Diving, Hockey (Field), Gymnastics (Artistic & Rhythmic), Judo, Lawn Bowls, Rugby, Squash, Swimming, Para Swimming, Table Tennis, Para Table Tennis, Triathlon, Para Triathlon, Wheelchair Basketball, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

Having participated in every Commonwealth Games since their inception in Hamilton, Canada in 1930, Canada enters these Games ranked third on the all-time medal tally with an overall total of 1,394 medals having been won at the Commonwealth Games (439 Gold, 460 Silver and 495 Bronze). Canada placed fourth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where 82 medals were won by Team Canada.

One of the hallmarks of Canada’s Commonwealth Games team is sending “nextgen” athletes alongside Canada’s top summer sport athletes. The world-class sporting event plays an important role in Canadian athlete development and is often a stepping-stone to World Championships and Olympic Games. At the 2020 Olympic Games, Canada won 18 medals in the Commonwealth sports and 16 medals were won by Commonwealth Games alumni athletes.

Promoting the slogan a “Games for Everyone”, the 2022 Commonwealth Games promote a level playing field for men and women with a fully integrated para-sports programme, and a huge emphasis on the Commonwealth’s youth. Birmingham 2022 will be the first Commonwealth Games to feature more medal events for women (135) than men (133). Team Canada’s breakdown supports this with the team being comprised of 142 women and 130 men. Canada will feature two flag bearers for these Commonwealth Games, Olympic and Commonwealth Champion Maude Charron and Acclaimed Paralympian Josh Cassidy.

“What makes these Games so special for me is that it is a combined major athletic event with both able bodied and para,” says flag bearer and para-athletics athlete Josh Cassidy. “Getting to compete at an inclusive international event with all my teammates is truly special.”

The team is comprised of 110 Olympians of which 16 are Olympic medallists. 55 Team Canada 2022 athletes were members of at least one previous Commonwealth Games Canadian team, and 31 medals were won by these Commonwealth Games alumni at previous Games.

The youngest members of Team Canada for 2022 include diver Renée Batalla (Victoria, BC) and swimmer Summer McIntosh (Toronto, ON) both aged 15 as well as 16-year-old gymnast Jenna Lalonde (Ottawa). Some of the most experienced athletes come from the Canadian Lawn Bowls team including Jackie Foster (Bridgetown, NS), the most senior member of the team as well as Bronze and Silver Medallist Ryan Bester (Hanover, ON), who has the most Commonwealth Games experience, having competed at the 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and now the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Team Canada 2022 features multi-Commonwealth Games medalists including swimmers Kylie Masse and Katerine Savard, athletics athletes Christabel Nettey and Alexandre Dupont and Ryan Bester (Bowls). Team Canada 2022 athletes are excited for the experience, for the opportunity to proudly represent Canada and to deliver for their country.

“My goal for the competition is to compete hard and execute the gameplan that my coaches have for me,” said Justina Di Stasio, a wrestler with indigenous roots. “That is a big goal of mine this summer, to stay focused and stick to my game plan in whatever situations happen during my matches.”

Visit http://commonwealthsport.ca for news, photos, videos, social media links and to download the complete 2022 Team Canada media guide.

Click here for a full list of all the Team Canada athletes and coaches: 2022 Commonwealth Games Announced Sports EN.docx

CBC Sports will provide daily feeds of the sport competitions available on CBC Gem , cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Check out https://www.cbc.ca/sports/commonwealthgames for details.

Birmingham 2022 will feature 19 sports and eight para-sports as part of its program with up to 4,500 athletes taking part. The Commonwealth Games are the only multi-sport event that feature equal standing for sport and para-sport events, and these 2022 Games will showcase the largest para-sport program ever. In addition, for the first time in its history, the Games will feature more medal events for women (135) than men (133).

ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be host to 72 participating nations and territories taking part in the Games. The Commonwealth Games are a valuable opportunity as a steppingstone and development opportunity for Canadian athletes, coaches, and managers working towards Olympic and Paralympic success. Canada’s performance projection in 2022 is a top three ranking, in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing. Commonwealth athletes won 80%+ of Canada's medals at the 2020 Olympic Games

Team Canada’s dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable a best ever performance by Canadian athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC is an active, contributing member of the Canadian sport community and supports Canada’s athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic, Paralympic Games, and world championships. The mission of CSC is to enrich the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and host the Commonwealth Games. CSC is responsible for all aspects of Canada’s participation in the XXII Commonwealth Games and will be sending a team of almost 400 of Canada’s best athletes and coaches to compete for Canada. The upcoming Games will occur in Birmingham, England from July 28 through to August 8, 2022. For additional information go to: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

