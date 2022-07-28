The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® ShenYu™ as a Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® ShenYu™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache ShenYu is a Java-native API Gateway for service proxy, protocol conversion, and API governance. It provides a component-rich, easy to extend, and simple to deploy API gateway that reduces costs. ShenYu Gateway is written in Java and its components support multiple languages including .NET, Python, Go, and Java, and deployment with Lua, NGINX, Kubernetes, and Docker.

"ShenYu helps users quickly and easily build an API Gateway for service proxy, protocol conversion, and API governance,” said Yu Xiao, vice president of Apache ShenYu. "The graduation of ShenYu marks the successful establishment of an open, diverse, and mature open source community, which is just getting started. The project will continue to practice the Apache way, building a highly governable community with the most popular, simple, feature-rich API Gateway."

ShenYu Features:

Proxy: Support for Apache® Dubbo™, Spring Cloud, gRPC, Motan, SOFA, TARS, WebSocket, MQTT

Security: Sign, OAuth 2.0, JSON Web Tokens, WAF plugin

API governance: Request, response, parameter mapping, Hystrix, RateLimiter plugin

Observability: Tracing, metrics, logging plugin

Dashboard: Dynamic traffic control, visual backend for user menu permissions

Extensions: Plugin hot-swapping, dynamic loading

Cluster: NGINX, Docker, Kubernetes

Language: provides .NET, Python, Go, Java client for API register

“It was my pleasure to help and see ShenYu grow from a small personal project to a Top-Level Project through the incubator at ASF,” said Willem Ning Jiang, ASF board member and Apache ShenYu Mentor. “I still remember the first time I met with Yu Xiao four years ago to talk about the project, and congratulations again on ShenYu's graduation.”

"The ShenYu community personified the Apache Way during the incubating process, which enabled it to develop healthily and rapidly,” said Jincheng Sun, Apache ShenYu Mentor. “In 12 months ShenYu has created a fully functional API gateway product that is popular with users. The community will continue to embrace the Apache Way with an open spirit, bringing together global developers and users to carefully carve out each practical product capability and create the greatest value for the public good."

“Glad to see ShenYu became a Top-Level Project of the ASF,” said Duo Zhang, Apache ShenYu Mentor. “The community has improved a lot during the incubation time, by learning and following the Apache way. Becoming a TLP is not the end, but a beginning, as the community continues to provide a widely used, full featured API gateway in the future.”

Apache ShenYu is in use at a number of companies in the e-commerce, games, finance, tourism, manufacturing, telecom, taxi travel, live streaming, education, medical, aviation, universities, internet, and other industries.

Additional Resources

Download Apache ShenYu: https://shenyu.apache.org/download/

Read the docs: https://shenyu.apache.org/docs/index



View GitHub issues: https://github.com/apache/shenyu/issues

Submit a pull request: https://github.com/apache/shenyu/pulls



About the Apache Incubator

The Apache Incubator provides services to projects that want to enter the Apache Software Foundation (ASF). It helps incoming projects or “podlings” adopt the Apache style of governance and operation and guides them to ASF services so they can become top-level ASF projects. The Incubator delegates a few mentors for each podling to act as liaisons with the various ASF teams and facilitate the podling’s growth and operations. https://incubator.apache.org



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation is the world's largest open source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $22B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 820+ individual Members and 200 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with 8,400+ Committers through the ASF's meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way." Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an open source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors that include Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Capital One, Cloudera, Comcast, Confluent, Didi Chuxing, Facebook, Google, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, LINE Corporation, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Replicated, Salesforce, Talend, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, VMware, Workday, and Yahoo. For more information, visit https://apache.org and https://twitter.com/TheASF .

