Noname Security Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Mike O’Malley as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the most complete, proactive API security platform, today announced the appointment of Mike O’Malley as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than two decades of technology experience, O’Malley has a proven track record of successfully driving business strategy and scaling global demand engines. In his new role, O’Malley will be responsible for leading go-to-market strategy to support the company’s strategic growth plans and continue to increase the company’s global footprint.



Previously, O’Malley served as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at CyberArk and was responsible for transforming the marketing organization into a digital-first, customer-centric, content-rich, and data-driven function within the company. Prior to CyberArk, O’Malley also held leadership roles at a number of technology innovators, including 128 Technology, VCE (now part of Dell), Acme Packet, and VMware.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the team. He brings the perfect mix of cybersecurity knowledge and marketing wizardry that will be a big driver as we work to secure APIs across the globe,” said Oz Golan, Co-Founder and CEO at Noname Security. “The nature of the API is fundamentally different nowadays, and has much more power and reach than ever before. It’s imperative that organizations evolve their security strategy to keep up with the transformational role that APIs hold in today’s digital business.”

O’Malley joins at a pivotal time for Noname Security, having achieved unicorn status less than two years after exiting stealth. Earlier this year, Noname Security and the 451 Group released The 2022 API Security Trends Report . In that report, it was found that API usage grew 201% in a twelve-month period and 41% of those surveyed experienced an API-related security breach. Organizations reported an average of 15,564 APIs with no signs growth will slow down.

“Over the past two years, organizations everywhere have transformed themselves through digital-first initiatives - driving an explosion in APIs, and creating a massive new attack surface for cybercriminals to exploit,” said Mike O’Malley, CMO at Noname Security. “Noname takes a truly unique, forward-thinking, and security-first approach to this challenge, and I am thrilled to join what I know will be a game-changing company.”

Noname Security is continuing to hire as the need for API security is increasingly in demand. To learn more about the company or apply for open positions, please visit: https://nonamesecurity.com/careers

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.