Personal Injury Law Firm, West Coast Trial Lawyers, Obtains Over $6 Million Verdict for Mother of Wrongful Death Victim

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Coast Trial Lawyers, a personal injury law firm in Los Angeles, California, announces a $7 million verdict awarded to Irene Melendez, the mother of Timothy Cortinas, who tragically died in 2018 while abandoned in a vehicle in West Covina.



Cortinas, aged 51, had a severe intellectual disability and required full-time supervision at a care home owned by Holy Family Children’s Care Inc. When his caretaker, Emanuel Arellano, negligently left Cortinas seat belted in a car, Cortinas died from hyperthermia on a hot summer day. Ms. Melendez was never notified that her son was missing from the care home during the hours that had passed.

Ms. Melendez sought our help in 2018 to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the organizations involved in the events and lack of responsibility that led to Cortinas’ death. After a nearly month-long trial in May of 2022, the jury has awarded $2.25 million in compensatory damages and $4.7 million in punitive damages to Ms. Melendez.

The case was tried by the firm’s partner, Dean Aynechi, and litigation attorney, Gilland Jones. “It was a difficult process for our client, but we are both satisfied that justice prevailed in the end,” said Dean. “It’s always hard for a client to have to relive such tragic events in their lives, but seeing justice prevail makes it worthwhile to us and the client.” Dean is a personal injury attorney with extensive trial experience and has fought tirelessly to obtain justice for Ms. Melendez in this wrongful death lawsuit. Although no amount of money can ever replace the life of Timothy Cortinas, Dean hopes that Ms. Melendez finds peace and justice with the outcome of this case.

