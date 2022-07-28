Radar Launches Place Matching to Improve Management of Point-of-Interest Data

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radar , the leading location technology platform, today introduced Place matching, a feature that automatically improves the accuracy and streamlines the maintenance of geofences created in Radar’s platform.



Businesses rely on geofences to offer services that customers expect, such as curbside pickup and location-based push notifications. However, many businesses have inaccurate or incomplete places data, making it challenging to implement geofencing effectively. For example, a retailer may have addresses for all of their stores, but the corresponding location coordinates may be inaccurate. They also may have circular geofences, even when a polygon more precisely represents store footprints. With place matching, Radar solves this challenge, ensuring that businesses avoid broken or unreliable experiences that can result from inaccurate location coordinates.

Place matching builds on Radar’s Places dataset, which gathers point-of-interest (POI) data from multiple sources, including open and commercial datasets. When a developer creates or imports geofences in Radar's platform, those geofences are matched against high-quality POI data and verified for accuracy. Then going forward, those geofences are automatically updated when more current information becomes available. This feature is especially valuable for companies that rely on large numbers of geofences for their use cases, such as brands with thousands of stores or restaurants, or use cases involving large-footprints, such as airports, sports venues, or hotels.

"Consumers value location-based app experiences, but they expect those experiences to be accurate," said Nick Patrick, CEO and Co-Founder of Radar. "No consumer wants to receive a location-based push notification or be automatically marked as arrived when they're not actually at the relevant place. With place matching, Radar ensures that developers and marketers are able to deliver high-accuracy location-based experiences at the right place and time, every time."

The introduction of place matching furthers Radar’s vision of developer-friendly, privacy-conscious location infrastructure for every product and service. Over the past year, Radar has introduced a host of other new product features, including Trips for curbside pickup and delivery tracking and Beacons for Bluetooth beacon detection. These updates reduce the amount of manual labor for internal teams to maintain location services, making it as seamless as possible for developers to integrate location services into digital offerings.

To learn more about Radar’s platform, impact and open positions, please visit www.radar.com .

About Radar

Radar is the leading location technology platform powering next-generation location-based digital experiences for enterprises and high-growth startups. With powerful SDKs, APIs, dashboards and integrations, Radar’s developer-friendly, privacy-first full-stack platform offers the building blocks for every product and service.

At a time when customer service has never been more important, the company helps brands deliver cutting-edge, location-aware experiences that bridge the digital and physical divide in today’s world. Radar is backed by leading venture capital firms including Insight Partners, Accel, Two Sigma Ventures, Heavybit, Prime Set and Bedrock Capital. Founded in 2016, Radar is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit radar.com or follow us on Twitter @radarlabs.