Discovery Education Announces Latest Enhancements to Award-Winning K-12 Learning Platform

SILVER SPRING, MD, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Education —the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place—today announced a host of new enhancements to its award-winning K-12 platform. These improvements make it easier for educators to find, build, and deliver compelling lessons that capture students’ attention and drive deeper student engagement no matter the subject.

Among the latest enhancements made to the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform for back-to-school are:

More ready-to-use tools to assess student outcomes and address learning gaps.

Educators can refine instruction to keep students motivated with the classroom engagement tool, Quiz. Quiz gives multiple ways to promote active learning in the classroom and track progress in real time. Quiz now features:

200 new ready-to-use formative assessments created by Discovery Education perfectly aligned to content. The total of 400 existing quizzes makes it quick and easy to customize, or educators can create quizzes from scratch or use as-is for turnkey assignments.

Real-time tracking of student progress with My Classrooms, an intuitive new way to navigate between tracking student progress and assignments. The redesigned interface will help teachers better understand where students are and how to differentiate learning to meet their unique needs.

A new time-saving educator experience enhances the use of high-quality instructional resources.

Discovery Education understands that one of a teacher’s most valuable resources is time. The K-12 platform’s search features have been more finely tuned to help educators find just the right piece of digital content they need to capitalize on the teachable moment.

A brand-new Explore page empowers educators to easily browse Discovery Education’s more than 200,000 unique digital resources by subject, then offers personalized suggestions based on their activity in the platform, grade levels, and topics of interest.

In another effort to save educators time, Discovery Education is introducing compilations of rich digital resources sourced from trusted content partners and the most popular Discovery Education assets all organized by grade band and prioritized by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. Among the Discovery Education content partners contributing to these collections are Sesame Workshop for early learning content, Marzano Academies for professional learning opportunities, Minecraft: Education Edition for Minecraft worlds, STEM Careers Coalition™ for STEM career profiles and pathways, and engaging interactives from two of the leaders in this space, Vooks and PhET.

Enhanced ability to easily adapt ready-to-go lessons and activities.

Studio—Discovery Education’s creative lesson-building and presentation tool—empowers educators to quickly modify a ready-to-use activity, create a lesson from a template using proven education strategies, or construct a new digital lesson from scratch.

In addition to improving the overall workflows of Studio, educators are now able to:

Quickly preview Studio lessons or activities from the student perspective.

Use images as buttons for student navigation through activities.

Enliven lessons with fun fonts and animated buttons.

A new student interface builds agency, inspires learning, and promotes time on task.

Discovery Education has updated the platform’s student interface with a refreshing new look and improved overall experience that builds student agency, encourages learning, and promotes time on task. New features of the improved student interface include:

Personalization options for students to customize the look and feel of their home page.

A refreshed Assignments section that makes it easier for students to prioritize, launch, and complete assignments.

A brand-new Explore page that offers students the opportunity to follow their interests, with content recommendations based on searches, and what is timely, relevant, and new at Discovery Education.

“Continuous improvement is one of Discovery Education’s core values,” said Discovery Education’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Kinney. “The newest updates and features added to the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform support educators’ efforts to engage and inspire student learning wherever and whenever it is taking place. By providing teachers access to timely, relevant content and useful teaching tools all in one place, Discovery Education is making it even easier for teachers to find or create the engaging lessons we know will stoke the natural curiosity in all learners.”

Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform is designed to work within the school systems’ existing infrastructure and workflows and provides safe, secure, simple access methods for educators and students. Through expanded, lasting partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas, Brightspace, and Clever, integrating Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform into existing IT architecture is easier than ever. Learn more about the latest updates to the Discovery Education platform here .

Educators using Discovery Education’s K-12 platform and all Discovery Education resources benefit from the support of the Discovery Educator Network (DEN) Community . This global community of education professionals connects members in school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

