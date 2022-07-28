First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.8 million or $0.31 per Diluted Share for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

RENTON, Wash., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $2.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $3.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $6.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2021.



The difference in the provision for loan losses was the primary contributor to the change in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. As a result of the quarterly analysis of our loan portfolio, the Company did not record a provision or recognize a recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $500,000 recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The recapture in the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the net impact of changes in the loan portfolio mix, loan downgrades and changes in impairment status.

“Our one-to-four family residential lending team carried their momentum from the first quarter well into the second quarter of the year,” stated Joseph W. Kiley, III, President and CEO. “The purchase housing market remained robust in our markets during the quarter, and I am very pleased one-to-four family residential balances grew by $24.5 million in the quarter, bringing year-to-date growth to $51.6 million in that portfolio,” continued Kiley.

“During the quarter, we also increased our portfolio of investment securities, predominantly consisting of short-term U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities,” continued Kiley. “To accommodate our balance sheet growth, we acquired brokered deposits, as we’ve done in the past when those rates and terms were deemed most appropriate to satisfy our funding needs,” continued Kiley. “Finally, I am also pleased to see continued growth in our balances of demand deposits which increased by $4.9 million during the quarter,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Net loans receivable remained stable at $1.12 billion at June 30, 2022, as new loan originations kept pace with loan repayments, including reductions in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances.

Total deposits increased $39.4 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2022, as the Bank utilized brokered deposits to offset the reduction in money market and retail certificates of deposits and fund growth in the quarter.

The Company’s book value per share decreased to $17.26 at June 30, 2022, compared to $17.32 at March 31, 2022, and $16.75 at June 30, 2021.

The Company repurchased 16,927 shares at an average price of $16.65 per share under its current board-authorized share repurchase plan.

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share to shareholders.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at June 30, 2022, were 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively, compared to 10.5% and 15.3%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, and 10.2% and 15.7%, respectively at June 30, 2021.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”), the Bank did not record a provision or recognize a recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter.



Deposits totaled $1.18 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, and $1.13 billion at June 30, 2021. The $53.3 million increase in brokered deposits more than offset the $13.9 million decrease in retail deposits, led by reductions in money market balances and retail certificates of deposits in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Management continues to consider multiple alternatives to increase deposits to fund its anticipated asset growth in addition to its efforts through its branch network, including wholesale markets, brokered deposits, and the national deposit market. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, brokered deposits were deemed to be the most appropriate source of supplemental funds based on the rates and terms available compared to other sources.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 127,808 $ 130,596 $ 111,240 $ (2,788 ) $ 16,568 Interest-bearing demand 107,478 99,794 110,338 7,684 (2,860 ) Savings 23,525 23,441 21,281 84 2,244 Money market 596,515 609,080 552,964 (12,565 ) 43,551 Certificates of deposit, retail 270,866 277,190 338,479 (6,324 ) (67,613 ) Brokered deposits 53,277 - - 53,277 53,277 Total deposits $ 1,179,469 $ 1,140,101 $ 1,134,302 $ 39,368 $ 45,167

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

June 30, 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Brokered deposits Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 37,688 $ 43,985 $ 15,160 $ 311,528 $ 225,799 $ - $ 634,160 Landing 4,925 2,504 178 21,802 2,988 - 32,397 Woodinville 3,235 7,776 1,141 19,202 5,167 - 36,521 Bothell 3,734 1,258 63 7,286 1,488 - 13,829 Crossroads 16,004 4,930 356 52,277 5,896 - 79,463 Kent 5,834 11,353 18 17,459 716 - 35,380 Kirkland 9,332 319 22 7,299 25 - 16,997 Issaquah 4,541 1,265 62 7,033 406 - 13,307 Total King County 85,293 73,390 17,000 443,886 242,485 - 862,054 Snohomish County Mill Creek 6,290 3,445 837 21,716 6,082 - 38,370 Edmonds 19,892 13,627 1,060 39,220 8,714 - 82,513 Clearview 6,307 4,650 1,364 26,613 1,526 - 40,460 Lake Stevens 4,631 7,241 1,554 34,406 5,018 - 52,850 Smokey Point 3,252 4,501 1,581 24,917 6,735 - 40,986 Total Snohomish County 40,372 33,464 6,396 146,872 28,075 - 255,179 Pierce County University Place 1,032 95 2 4,052 306 - 5,487 Gig Harbor 1,111 529 127 1,705 - - 3,472 Total Pierce County 2,143 624 129 5,757 306 - 8,959 Brokered deposits - - - - - 53,277 53,277 Total deposits $ 127,808 $ 107,478 $ 23,525 $ 596,515 $ 270,866 $ 53,277 $



1,179,469









March 31, 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 41,009 $ 46,467 $ 15,242 $ 327,054 $ 236,637 $ 666,409 Landing 5,105 2,328 182 23,720 3,297 34,632 Woodinville 3,379 6,863 1,004 18,426 4,706 34,378 Bothell 3,301 1,359 65 8,274 1,164 14,163 Crossroads 19,127 6,449 58 53,827 4,638 84,099 Kent 6,706 8,077 27 15,927 273 31,010 Kirkland 7,587 358 19 8,114 25 16,103 Issaquah 2,865 371 25 3,759 200 7,220 Total King County 89,079 72,272 16,622 459,101 250,940 888,014 Snohomish County Mill Creek 6,479 2,515 1,144 20,807 6,769 37,714 Edmonds 20,054 7,814 913 41,399 8,332 78,512 Clearview 5,781 4,598 1,348 25,563 1,242 38,532 Lake Stevens 4,176 7,163 1,684 30,239 4,504 47,766 Smokey Point 3,199 4,827 1,676 27,809 5,393 42,904 Total Snohomish County 39,689 26,917 6,765 145,817 26,240 245,428 Pierce County University Place 1,345 59 22 2,541 10 3,977 Gig Harbor 483 546 32 1,621 - 2,682 Total Pierce County 1,828 605 54 4,162 10 6,659 Total deposits $ 130,596 $ 99,794 $ 23,441 $ 609,080 $ 277,190 $ 1,140,101

Net loans receivable totaled $1.12 billion at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, new originations of one-to-four family residential loans, business, and classic, collectible and other auto loans largely kept pace with loan repayments in the quarter, including PPP loan repayments and forgiveness. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.12 billion for both the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $1.09 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The ALLL represented 1.33% of total loans receivable at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to 1.35% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2021.

There were no nonperforming loans at both June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021. The collateral for the single nonperforming consumer loan of $179,000 at March 31, 2022, was repossessed and sold in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, contributing to net loan charge-offs totaling $34,000. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $454,000 at June 30, 2021.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Three

Month One

Year 2022 2022 2021 Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: Consumer $ ─ $ 179

$ ─ $ (179 ) $ ─ Total nonperforming loans ─ 179

─ (179 ) ─ OREO ─ ─ 454

─ (454 ) Total nonperforming assets(1) $ ─ $ 179

$ 454

$ (179 ) $ (454 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.00% 0.01% 0.03%

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at June 30, 2022.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. TDRs totaled $2.1 million at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $3.6 million at June 30, 2021. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented.

Net interest income totaled $11.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $11.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to higher interest income on investment securities and loans, including fees, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, primarily reflecting the increase in market interest rates as a result of the recent increases to the targeted federal funds rate.

Total interest income was $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to an improvement in average loan yields to 4.41% from 4.36% in the prior quarter. The decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2021, is primarily due to a decline in average loan yields to 4.41% from 4.64%, partially offset by an $18.7 million increase in the average balance of investment securities and an increase in yields on investment securities to 2.33% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.90% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in average loan yields as compared to the same quarter last year was primarily due to the decline in the acceleration of the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to reduced loan repayments from PPP loan forgiveness.

Total interest expense was $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 0.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market balances and the renewed use of brokered deposits in the quarter to fund asset growth. This was partially offset by the continued repricing in particular, during the beginning of the quarter prior to the recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate of maturing certificates of deposit to lower interest rates combined with a reduction in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. As of June 30, 2022, there were approximately $130.0 million in retail certificates of deposit at a weighted average rate of 1.05% maturing in the next 12 months, and an additional $107.0 million maturing in the subsequent 12 to 24 months, at a weighted average rate of 1.70%. Advances from the FHLB were $95.0 million at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $120.0 million at June 30, 2021. The FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements have a weighted average remaining term of 53 months and a weighted average fixed rate of 1.05%. The average cost of borrowings was 1.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 1.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, is due to several factors, primarily a 14-basis point improvement in the Company’s average yield on interest-earning assets during the quarter to 4.04% from 3.90%, partially offset by a five-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 0.56%. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was due primarily to the 21-basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 0.82%, partially offset by a two-basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 4.04% from 4.06%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $961,000, compared to $789,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $973,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to higher loan related fees, including a $127,000 increase in prepayment penalties, and to a lesser extent higher deposit related fees and wealth management revenue, partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income.

Noninterest expense totaled $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to $279,000 in higher professional fees primarily relating to regulatory examination fees and fees paid to recruit employees, and a $217,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits as 25 open positions were filled during the quarter and incentive commissions were higher, primarily due to the increase in one-to-four family loan originations. Other general and administrative expense was also higher due to expenses relating to our annual meeting of shareholders, with postage and shareholder related expenses increasing by $71,000 compared to the previous quarter, and an increase of $23,000 in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Assets Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 9,458 $ 7,979 $ 7,518 18.5 % 25.8 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 26,194 19,633 72,045 33.4 (63.6 ) Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 210,826 180,212 187,873 17.0 12.2 Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,432 2,426 2,419 0.2 0.5 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,125, $15,159, and $14,878 respectively 1,119,795 1,121,382 1,081,640 (0.1 ) 3.5 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 5,512 5,512 6,465 0.0 (14.7 ) Accrued interest receivable 5,738 5,590 5,498 2.6 4.4 Deferred tax assets, net 1,840 1,069 688 72.1 167.4 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - 454 n/a (100.0 ) Premises and equipment, net 21,855 22,254 22,567 (1.8 ) (3.2 ) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 35,819 35,552 35,536 0.8 0.8 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,493 8,451 2,332 24.2 350.0 Right of use asset ("ROU"), net 3,301 3,455 4,025 (4.5 ) (18.0 ) Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible, net 616 650 754 (5.2 ) (18.3 ) Total assets $ 1,454,768 $ 1,415,054 $ 1,430,703 2.8 % 1.7 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 127,808 $ 130,596 $ 111,240 (2.1 )% 14.9 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,051,661 1,009,505 1,023,062 4.2 2.8 Total deposits 1,179,469 1,140,101 1,134,302 3.5 4.0 Advances from the FHLB 95,000 95,000 120,000 0.0 (20.8 ) Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,670 5,299 2,616 (49.6 ) 2.1 Lease liability, net 3,482 3,617 4,176 (3.7 ) (16.6 ) Accrued interest payable 115 112 193 2.7 (40.4 ) Other liabilities 17,136 13,168 7,795 30.1 119.8 Total liabilities 1,297,872 1,257,297 1,269,082 3.2 2.3 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,091,533 shares at June 30, 2022,

9,107,977 shares at March 31, 2022, and 9,651,180 shares at June 30, 2021 91 91 97 0.0 (6.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 71,835 71,780 80,770 0.1 (11.1 ) Retained earnings 90,066 88,339 82,224 2.0 9.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,814 ) (1,889 ) (59 ) 154.8 8,059.3 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (282 ) (564 ) (1,411 ) (50.0 ) (80.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 156,896 157,757 161,621 (0.5 ) (2.9 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,454,768 $ 1,415,054 $ 1,430,703 2.8 % 1.7 %





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 12,273 $ 12,001 $ 12,641 2.3 % (2.9 )% Investment securities 1,156 831 854 39.1 35.4 Interest-earning deposits with banks 37 19 16 94.7 117.6 Dividends on FHLB Stock 71 74 83 (4.1 ) (14.5 ) Total interest income 13,537 12,925 13,594 4.7 (0.4 ) Interest expense Deposits 1,398 1,257 1,915 11.2 (27.0 ) Other borrowings 315 300 413 5.0 (23.7 ) Total interest expense 1,713 1,557 2,328 10.0 (26.4 ) Net interest income 11,824 11,368 11,266 4.0 4.9 Recapture of provision for loan losses - (500 ) (700 ) (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Net interest income after recapture of provision for loan losses 11,824 11,868 11,966 (0.4 ) (1.2 ) Noninterest income BOLI income 251 288 246 (12.8 ) 2.0 Wealth management revenue 104 82 167 26.8 (37.7 ) Deposit related fees 246 215 227 14.4 8.4 Loan related fees 354 199 281 77.9 26.0 Other 6 5 52 20.0 (88.2 ) Total noninterest income 961 789 973 21.8 (1.1 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,478 5,261 5,062 4.1 8.2 Occupancy and equipment 1,205 1,228 1,187 (1.9 ) 1.5 Professional fees 731 452 389 61.7 87.9 Data processing 692 677 680 2.2 1.8 Regulatory assessments 90 101 113 (10.9 ) (20.4 ) Insurance and bond premiums 113 129 111 (12.4 ) 1.8 Marketing 96 37 23 159.5 317.4 Other general and administrative 880 741 625 18.8 40.8 Total noninterest expense 9,285 8,626 8,190 7.6 13.4 Income before federal income tax provision 3,500 4,031 4,749 (13.2 ) (26.3 ) Federal income tax provision 692 771 939 (10.2 ) (26.3 ) Net income $ 2,808 $ 3,260 $ 3,810 (13.9 )% (26.3 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 8,982,969 8,987,482 9,434,004 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,085,913 9,117,432 9,528,623





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,274 $ 25,265 (3.9 )% Investment securities 1,987 1,602 24.0 Interest-earning deposits with banks 56 28 93.1 Dividends on FHLB Stock 145 162 (10.5 ) Total interest income 26,462 27,057 (2.2 ) Interest expense Deposits 2,655 4,213 (37.0 ) Other borrowings 615 832 (26.1 ) Total interest expense 3,270 5,045 (35.2 ) Net interest income 23,192 22,012 5.4 Recapture of provision for loan losses (500 ) (400 ) 25.0 Net interest income after recapture of provision for loan losses 23,692 22,412 5.7 Noninterest income BOLI income 539 515 4.7 Wealth management revenue 187 327 (42.8 ) Deposit related fees 460 426 8.0 Loan related fees 553 413 33.9 Other 11 56 (80.0 ) Total noninterest income 1,750 1,737 0.8 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,738 10,007 7.3 Occupancy and equipment 2,433 2,286 6.4 Professional fees 1,183 921 28.4 Data processing 1,369 1,377 (0.6 ) Regulatory assessments 191 235 (18.7 ) Insurance and bond premiums 242 235 3.0 Marketing 133 53 150.9 Other general and administrative 1,622 1,205 34.6 Total noninterest expense 17,911 16,319 9.8 Income before federal income tax provision 7,531 7,830 (3.8 ) Federal income tax provision 1,463 1,523 (3.9 ) Net income $ 6,068 $ 6,307 (3.8 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 8,985,213 9,461,876 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,100,079 9,546,784

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Residential: Micro-unit apartments $ - 0.0 % $ - 0.0 % $ 11,652 1.1 % Other multifamily 135,961 12.0 152,855 13.4 131,229 11.9 Total multifamily residential 135,961 12.0 152,855 13.4 142,881 13.0 Non-residential: Office 84,905 7.5 87,394 7.7 83,120 7.6 Retail 138,892 12.2 142,725 12.6 103,175 9.4 Mobile home park 22,387 2.0 20,409 1.8 26,894 2.4 Hotel / motel 57,285 5.0 58,406 5.1 65,446 6.0 Nursing Home 12,535 1.1 12,622 1.1 12,818 1.2 Warehouse 18,943 1.7 21,103 1.9 17,217 1.6 Storage 34,261 3.0 34,442 3.0 33,332 3.0 Other non-residential 43,485 3.8 39,887 3.5 28,704 2.5 Total non-residential 412,693 36.3 416,988 36.7 370,706 33.7 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 34,932 3.1 35,953 3.2 36,123 3.3 Multifamily 15,500 1.4 17,196 1.5 56,090 5.1 Commercial - 0.0 6,189 0.5 6,056 0.6 Land development 13,915 1.2 15,359 1.4 6,653 0.6 Total construction/land 64,347 5.7 74,697 6.6 104,922 9.6 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 212,364 18.7 197,447 17.4 191,906 17.5 Permanent non-owner occupied 224,390 19.8 214,784 18.9 179,029 16.3 Total one-to-four family residential 436,754 38.5 412,231 36.3 370,935 33.8 Business Aircraft 3,130 0.3 4,647 0.4 9,315 0.8 Small Business Administration ("SBA") 532 0.1 816 0.1 884 0.1 Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") 1,528 0.1 5,181 0.5 30,823 2.8 Other business 28,502 2.5 19,902 1.7 26,409 2.4 Total business 33,692 3.0 30,546 2.7 67,431 6.1 Consumer Classic, collectible and other auto 42,009 3.7 38,781 3.4 30,593 2.8 Other consumer 9,594 0.8 10,650 0.9 10,752 1.0 Total consumer 51,603 4.5 49,431 4.3 41,345 3.8 Total loans 1,135,050 100.0 % 1,136,748 100.0 % 1,098,220 100.0 % Less: Deferred loan fees, net 130 207 1,702 ALLL 15,125 15,159 14,878 Loans receivable, net $ 1,119,795 $ 1,121,382 $ 1,081,640 Concentrations of credit:(1) Construction loans as % of total capital 45.2 % 51.9 % 69.3 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital 360.0 % 379.6 % 384.4 %

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Jun 30, Mar 31 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios :(1) Return on assets 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % 1.07 % Return on equity 7.11 8.33 6.79 7.84 9.54 Dividend payout ratio 38.51 33.20 36.67 32.35 27.50 Equity-to-assets ratio 10.78 11.15 11.07 11.21 11.30 Tangible equity ratio(2) 10.69 11.05 10.97 11.11 11.19 Net interest margin 3.53 3.43 3.40 3.33 3.36 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.21 119.59 119.08 119.35 117.99 Efficiency ratio 72.62 70.96 68.62 67.26 66.92 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.60 2.46 2.42 2.30 2.31 Book value per common share $ 17.26 $ 17.32 $ 17.30 $ 17.03 $ 16.75 Tangible book value per share(2) 17.09 17.15 17.13 16.86 16.58 Capital Ratios :(3) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.53 % 10.51 % 10.34 % 10.19 % 10.15 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.22 14.08 14.23 14.25 14.45 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.22 14.08 14.23 14.25 14.45 Total capital ratio 15.47 15.33 15.48 15.50 15.70 Asset Quality Ratios :(4) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.03 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.33 1.33 1.40 1.35 1.35 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net 0.00 (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Allowance for Loan Losses : ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 15,159 $ 15,657 $ 15,057 $ 14,878 $ 15,502 (Recapture of provision) provision - (500 ) 600 100 (700 ) Charge-offs (37 ) - - - - Recoveries 3 2 - 79 76 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 15,125 $ 15,159 $ 15,657 $ 15,057 $ 14,878

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.

(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.

(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs :(1) Yield on loans 4.41 % 4.36 % 4.44 % 4.54 % 4.64 % Yield on investment securities 2.33 1.96 1.79 1.73 1.90 Yield on interest-earning deposits 0.67 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.10 Yield on FHLB stock 4.82 5.49 5.89 5.15 5.13 Yield on interest-earning assets 4.04 % 3.90 % 3.91 % 3.93 % 4.06 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.63 % 0.75 % Cost of borrowings 1.21 1.28 1.33 1.42 1.37 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.61 % 0.56 % 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.82 % Cost of total deposits 0.49 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.68 % Cost of funds 0.55 0.51 0.55 0.64 0.75 Average Balances: Loans $ 1,117,079 $ 1,115,428 $ 1,108,836 $ 1,094,124 $ 1,092,710 Investment securities 198,819 171,685 178,500 187,261 180,128 Interest-earning deposits 22,010 49,857 56,800 68,618 64,035 FHLB stock 5,905 5,467 5,726 6,465 6,485 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,343,813 $ 1,342,437 $ 1,349,862 $ 1,356,468 $ 1,343,358 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,013,080 $ 1,027,507 $ 1,032,090 $ 1,016,540 $ 1,018,083 Borrowings 104,835 95,000 101,522 120,000 120,494 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,117,915 1,122,507 1,133,612 1,136,540 1,138,577 Noninterest-bearing deposits 131,415 122,175 119,142 121,256 110,207 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,249,330 $ 1,244,682 $ 1,252,754 $ 1,257,796 $ 1,248,784 Average assets $ 1,431,003 $ 1,424,054 $ 1,430,199 $ 1,436,801 $ 1,424,126 Average stockholders' equity 158,349 158,756 160,183 161,892 160,189

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 156,896 $ 157,757 $ 157,879 $ 161,456 $ 161,621 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 616 650 684 719 754 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 155,391 $ 156,218 $ 156,306 $ 159,848 $ 159,978 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,454,768 $ 1,415,054 $ 1,426,329 $ 1,440,202 $ 1,430,703 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 616 650 684 719 754 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,453,263 $ 1,413,515 $ 1,424,756 $ 1,438,594 $ 1,429,060 Common shares outstanding at period end 9,091,533 9,107,977 9,125,759 9,483,081 9,651,180 Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 10.78 % 11.15 % 11.07 % 11.21 % 11.30 % Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.69 11.05 10.97 11.11 11.19 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.26 $ 17.32 $ 17.30 $ 17.03 $ 16.75 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 17.09 17.15 17.13 16.86 16.58

