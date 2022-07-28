The ADVERTISING Club of New York Celebrates 126th Anniversary

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is celebrating their 126th anniversary this month. The anniversary coincides with a new home for The Club, which will serve as the headquarters for their 6,000-strong community of members.



“The AD Club is thrilled to work from the new clubhouse, designed to address what we need most right now – community and connection,” said Gina Grillo, President & CEO, The Advertising Club of New York. “We look forward to welcoming our members to events in our new space that will highlight thought leadership, inspire creativity and professional development.”

The AD Club also recognized recipients of the 2022 President's Award, which is given to individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding volunteerism and commitment to the Club. This year's recipients include:

Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google

Daniel Gardner, Analytics Manager, US & North America Social Intelligence Lead, GSK

PJ Pereira, Co-Founder and Creative Chairman, Pereira O’Dell

Jeff Reilly, Executive Director, Strategy & Operations, Client & Brand Solutions, The Walt Disney Company

Ericka Riggs, Chief DEI Officer, Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group

Brett Wein, US Head of Vertical Sales, Snap Inc.

The Club also welcomes additions to the Board of Directors. The list of Board Officers and Directors for the 2022-2023 term include:

OFFICERS:

For Chairman: Rick Song, SVP, Group Head of Digital Sales, Nielsen

For Senior Vice President: Devika Bulchandani, CEO, Global Chairwoman of Advertising, Ogilvy North America

For Vice President: Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Diversity Officer, Nielsen

For Vice President: Sophie Kelly, SVP/NA Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo

For Treasurer: Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners

For Chairman Emeritus: Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing

DIRECTORS: * Indicates New Directors

Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, UnitedMasters, Inc.*

Katrina Craigwell, Director, Brand Solutions Marketing, Meta

Jill Cress, Chief Marketing Officer, H&R Block

Tanner Elton, Head of US Advertising Sales, Amazon

Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google

Ron Fierman, Partner & President, Digital Pulp

Carl Fremont, President, Quigley Simpson

Elyssa Gray, Consultant/Coach, Strong Training & Coaching

Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, MasterCard

Jill Hamilton, VP US Media, American Express

Michelle Holmes, Managing Partner, Global Account Director, MediaCom

Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer, eos*

Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart

Ryan Laul, President, OMnet*

Kris Magel, VP Head of Agency & Publisher Solutions, Samba TV

Monique Nelson, CEO, Uniworld Group

Marla Newman, President Digital Sales (Lifestyle), Dotdash Meredith*

Mari Kim Novak, CMO, Yieldmo

Cheryl Overton, CEO, Cheryl Overton Communications

Paolo Provinciali, Head of Paid Media Strategy & Operations, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Damien Reid, Managing Director, Anomaly*

Nancy Reyes, CEO, TBWA\CHIAT\DAY NY

Laurel Rossi, CMO, Infillion & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit

Michael Sallette, VP Global Media, Danone

Lisa Valentino, EVP, Client & Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising

Lauren Weiner, Managing Director/Partner, BCG*

Tony Wells, SVP, Chief Media Officer, Verizon

Young Pro President: Regina Guinto, Head of Product & Design, S’More

In addition to the new talent joining the board, the members retiring this year include Olivia Douglas (Goldman Sachs), Andrew Keller (Meta), Walter T. Geer III (VMLY&R), Lauren Newman (Skimlinks), Kristin Ogdon (Microsoft Advertising) and Elizabeth Windram (Uber).

Now in his second year as Board Chair, Rick Song said, "I’m honored to continue working alongside Gina and a dynamic Board of industry leaders, representing an organization which has proven its commitment to diversity, creative excellence and talent development within the Club membership and the industry at large. We are sincerely grateful for the dedicated members who showcase unbridled passion to contribute, while exemplifying the spirit of volunteering, supporting the Club’s key programs and initiatives.”

About The ADVERTISING Club

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.