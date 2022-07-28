The ADVERTISING Club of New York Celebrates 126th Anniversary

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is celebrating their 126th anniversary this month. The anniversary coincides with a new home for The Club, which will serve as the headquarters for their 6,000-strong community of members.
“The AD Club is thrilled to work from the new clubhouse, designed to address what we need most right now – community and connection,” said Gina Grillo, President & CEO, The Advertising Club of New York. “We look forward to welcoming our members to events in our new space that will highlight thought leadership, inspire creativity and professional development.”
The AD Club also recognized recipients of the 2022 President's Award, which is given to individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding volunteerism and commitment to the Club. This year's recipients include:
- Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google
- Daniel Gardner, Analytics Manager, US & North America Social Intelligence Lead, GSK
- PJ Pereira, Co-Founder and Creative Chairman, Pereira O’Dell
- Jeff Reilly, Executive Director, Strategy & Operations, Client & Brand Solutions, The Walt Disney Company
- Ericka Riggs, Chief DEI Officer, Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group
- Brett Wein, US Head of Vertical Sales, Snap Inc.
The Club also welcomes additions to the Board of Directors. The list of Board Officers and Directors for the 2022-2023 term include:
OFFICERS:
- For Chairman: Rick Song, SVP, Group Head of Digital Sales, Nielsen
- For Senior Vice President: Devika Bulchandani, CEO, Global Chairwoman of Advertising, Ogilvy North America
- For Vice President: Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Diversity Officer, Nielsen
- For Vice President: Sophie Kelly, SVP/NA Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo
- For Treasurer: Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners
- For Chairman Emeritus: Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing
DIRECTORS: * Indicates New Directors
- Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, UnitedMasters, Inc.*
- Katrina Craigwell, Director, Brand Solutions Marketing, Meta
- Jill Cress, Chief Marketing Officer, H&R Block
- Tanner Elton, Head of US Advertising Sales, Amazon
- Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google
- Ron Fierman, Partner & President, Digital Pulp
- Carl Fremont, President, Quigley Simpson
- Elyssa Gray, Consultant/Coach, Strong Training & Coaching
- Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, MasterCard
- Jill Hamilton, VP US Media, American Express
- Michelle Holmes, Managing Partner, Global Account Director, MediaCom
- Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer, eos*
- Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart
- Ryan Laul, President, OMnet*
- Kris Magel, VP Head of Agency & Publisher Solutions, Samba TV
- Monique Nelson, CEO, Uniworld Group
- Marla Newman, President Digital Sales (Lifestyle), Dotdash Meredith*
- Mari Kim Novak, CMO, Yieldmo
- Cheryl Overton, CEO, Cheryl Overton Communications
- Paolo Provinciali, Head of Paid Media Strategy & Operations, Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Damien Reid, Managing Director, Anomaly*
- Nancy Reyes, CEO, TBWA\CHIAT\DAY NY
- Laurel Rossi, CMO, Infillion & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit
- Michael Sallette, VP Global Media, Danone
- Lisa Valentino, EVP, Client & Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising
- Lauren Weiner, Managing Director/Partner, BCG*
- Tony Wells, SVP, Chief Media Officer, Verizon
- Young Pro President: Regina Guinto, Head of Product & Design, S’More
In addition to the new talent joining the board, the members retiring this year include Olivia Douglas (Goldman Sachs), Andrew Keller (Meta), Walter T. Geer III (VMLY&R), Lauren Newman (Skimlinks), Kristin Ogdon (Microsoft Advertising) and Elizabeth Windram (Uber).
Now in his second year as Board Chair, Rick Song said, "I’m honored to continue working alongside Gina and a dynamic Board of industry leaders, representing an organization which has proven its commitment to diversity, creative excellence and talent development within the Club membership and the industry at large. We are sincerely grateful for the dedicated members who showcase unbridled passion to contribute, while exemplifying the spirit of volunteering, supporting the Club’s key programs and initiatives.”
