Water Ways Receives New Orders Totalling C$322,000 in Africa

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces that it has received three new purchase orders for water and irrigation projects in Africa.

The first project is planning, supply and installation of an advanced net house, trellising and smart irrigation system for cultivation of Sorghum in Ethiopia. The project is co funded by an Ethiopian Academic Center and the University of Queensland, Australia. The value of the project is C$ 117,000

The second project is a complete water system for intensive fish farming in Ghana with a total value of C$98,000.

The third project is a vegetable hydroponic smart irrigation system in South West Africa with a value of C$107,000.

Water Ways expects to recognize revenue from these projects by the end of 2022.

Ohad Haber, Water Way's CEO, commented, "I am extremely happy that our Ethiopian business is growing and we are back to business in Ghana."





About Water Ways Technologies Inc.

WWT through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. WWT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, WWT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. WWT is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. WWT’s irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberry, Medical Cannabis growers, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over fifteen countries.

