CEA Industries Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 11 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Louisville, Colorado, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



CEA management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Dial: 1-973-528-0008

Access Code: 195138

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2893/46175

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing info@ceaindustries.com. For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available for two weeks in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ceaindustries.com beginning on August 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. For example, when we discuss the expected use of proceeds, we are using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA Industries Inc.’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@ceaindustries.com

(303) 993-5271

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com