Biopesticides Market by Type, Source, Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Conventional chemical pesticides which have a larger market share at present in the crop protection market, have greater efficiency but are harmful to human and environmental health. Moreover, they have also created a rise in pest resistance. Thus, policymakers across the globe are regulating and banning chemical-based active ingredients, especially in the North American and European regions. This is driving the biopesticides market. Consumer awareness and rise in demand for organic food are also the major factors that support the rise of the market in coming times.



Europe is projected to witness the growth of 16.2% during the forecast period making it the fastest-growing market.



The biopesticides market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of 16.2%. This is due to factors such as ban on several chemical-based active ingredients, rising consumer awareness, strict import regulations and the rise in the demand for organic food items. European Union’s measures such as Farm to Fork strategy and other flagship legislative proposals are inclined towards minimizing residue in food items to ensure food safety and an environmentally sustainable food system. In June 2022, the European Commission has proposed a 50% of reduction on use of chemical pesticides by 2030. All these programs and regulations are pushing the demand for organic food and subsequently nature-based safe pesticides. Thus, Europe is an attractive market for biopesticides and is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming times.



Bionematicides segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Bionematicides are gaining popularity in the market due to rise in cases of nematodes infestation.Nematodes infestation causes extensive crop and financial losses to the cultivators.



The per capita income is rising across the globe, which is pushing the demand for high value and cash crops such as sugarcane and horticultural crops.Thus, damage of these crops can cause huge financial losses to the growers which is pushing the demand for bionematicide.



Thus, bionematicides segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace out of all segments during the forecast period.

Pest developing resistance to crop chemicals is creating opportunities in the biopesticides market.

Plant pathogenic bacteria & fungi and insect pests are developing resistance to chemicals and are able to adapt to crop protection chemicals through mutations, which, in turn, has led to reduced efficacy and pest resurgence.One of the major pathogen species that have developed resistance includes Botrytis cinereal, which affects the production of fruit and vegetable crops both during pre- and post-harvest times.



Excessive spraying activity has led to the development of multi-resistant strains in several countries.While biofungicides cannot be considered an equivalent alternative to chemical protection against Botrytis, there has been an increase in interest toward biological control of the same through the use of plant-based products or antagonistic microorganisms.



Some of the major products that are marketed include strains of bacteria (Bacillus spp.) and filamentous fungi (Trichoderma harzianum). These products are often used in controlled environments and were found effective in the control of major leaf and root diseases in crops.



