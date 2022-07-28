With 12.2% CAGR, Risk Analytics Market Worth USD 54.95 Billion by 2027

Pune, India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “ Risk Analytics Market Size , Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, By Application, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” estimated the market to rise from USD 22.18 billion earned in 2019 to rise at a CAGR of 12.2% and reach USD 54.95 billion by the end of 2027. The global Risk Analytics Market size is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of the increasing demand for risk mitigation to secure data from malicious attacks.

Risk analytics is a part of risk management that helps to examine the investment portfolios, security issues, information technology, and other crucial aspects of a company and scrutinizes the risks associated with taking business-related decisions.

Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

May 2019 – Thomas Reuters and IBM Corporation signed a collaborative agreement for integrating real-time regulatory models and artificial intelligence (AI) for helping banks meet the ever-increasing regulatory demands.





Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/risk-analytics-market-102975





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 CAGR 12.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 54.95 Billion Base Year 2019 Risk Analytics Market Size in 2019 USD 22.18 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Risk Type Application, Enterprises Size, Industry and Geography Risk Analytics Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption by Small and Middle Sized Companies to Augment Growth Organizations Implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Risk Analytics Models to Mitigate Risks will Boost Growth Mismeasurement of Known Risks and Complex Nature of Unstructured Data to Impact Business Functionalities





Regional Analysis-

North America Generated Significant Revenue Owing to Increasing Acceptance of Risk Management Technologies by Various Industries

Geographically, North America earned USD 7.49 billion in 2019 and emerged dominant with the increasing adoption of software and services to protect crucial data. Besides this, the small and large enterprises are also adopting cybersecurity management services for improving the efficiency of their business, thereby aiding in the expansion of the regional market.

On the other side, the market in the Asia Pacific is likely to gain impetus in the coming years on account of the advent of digital transformation, fewer cybersecurity practices in businesses, high internet access, and the increasing number of data violation cases. The increasing awareness about the importance of data protection is propelling the adoption of risk analytics. Therefore, this region is likely to rise significantly in the forecast period.

Driving Factor:

Increasing Adoption by Small and Middle Sized Companies to Augment Growth

A rise in the need of an all-in-one software for analyzing and detecting the overall digital performance of the firm or business is propelling the risk analytics market growth. This, coupled with the increasing number of cybercrime cases, malicious frauds, and other forms of data theft are expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing complexities associated with the business processes across all small, medium, and large industries are likely to bode well for the market in the coming years.

On the negative side, the complex nature of unstructured data and mismeasurement of known risks may pose a major threat to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the adoption of predictive risk management on a large scale is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years, thereby surging the demand for analytics solutions.





Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/risk-analytics-market-102975





The Report Answers the Following Queries

What is the future of this market?

Will the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market positively or negatively and how?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges of the market?

Which are the major industry insights to the market?

Market Segmentation:

Financial Risks Segment to Earn Dominance Accountable to Uncertainties of International Exchange Levels

Based on segmentation by application, the financial risks segment earned the largest risk analytics market share on account of the uncertainty related to the credit quality, stock values, international exchange levels, liquidity, and asset costs. The implementation of advanced analytics solutions will help financial firms and banks to predict consumer preferences and behavior for better evaluation.





















































Segmentations By Component Software

Services By Risk Type Application Financial Risk

Operational Risk

Compliance Risk

Strategic Risks

Others (Third-party Risk, Social and Economic Risks, and others) By Deployment On-Premise

Cloud By Enterprise Size Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises By Industry Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Media and Entertainment, Construction, and others)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/risk-analytics-market-102975





Competitive Landscape-

Moody’s Analytics, Inc. is Holding Largest Share Due to Diverse Portfolio

Amongst the list of players operating in the risk analytics market, Moody’s Analytics Inc. emerged dominant on account of its diverse portfolio and wide adoption, especially across the United States. Besides this, Moody’s approach to the development of analytics products and growth strategies is holistic and this may further help the company to continue dominating in the market in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of Risk Analytics Solution Providers Functioning in the Market. They are as follows:

OneSpan

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Recorded Future, Inc.

Risk Edge Solutions

AxiomSL, Inc.

Provenir

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Moody's Analytics, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





Quick Buy – Risk Analytics Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102975





Major Points in TOC:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Risk Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Software Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Tools GRC (Governance,Risk and Compliance) Software Risk Calculation Engine Scorecard and Visualization Tools Risk Monitoring and Strategic Planning Others (Portfolio Management, Operational Risk Management, Human Resource Risk Management) Services Consulting Support and Maintenance By Risk Type Application (Value) Financial Risk Operational Risk Compliance Risk Strategic Risks Others( Third Party Risk, Social and Economical Risks, Others) By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (Value) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Retail and Consumer Goods Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others (Media and Entertainment, Construction) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Risk Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

TOC Continued…!





FAQ:

How much is the market worth?

As per our study, the global market is predicted to reach USD 54.95 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.2% (2020 -2027).

Which industries use these solutions?

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is the leading adoption area for risk analytics solutions.

How big is the market?

In 2019, the global market was USD 22.18 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 54.95 billion by 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245