Ascendant Resources Reports 12 Metres at 3.3% Copper (5.5% CuEq) and Discovers New Copper Enriched Zone Below Current Resources in the South Zone at Its Lagoa Salgada Project, Portugal

Hole ST_31 returns 16m @ 2.6% Cu (4.33% CuEq) from 505m; including 12m @ 3.3% Cu (5.50% CuEq) from 509m



New high-grade copper zone intersected at depth below current resource wireframe with 22m @ 0.83% Cu (2.11% CuEq) from 541m

Results define a new High-grade copper lens within the South Zone, along a strike of length of +300m and open at depth



TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND, OTCQB:ASDRF) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) reports assay results from hole ST_31 completed as part of the ongoing infill drill program at the Venda Nova Deposit at the Company’s Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal. Based on the drill intercepts reported and in conjunction with prior results, the Company has defined a new High-grade copper zone within the South Zone with potential extension at depth. The High-grade copper intercepts reported in hole ST_31 are significant due to the following: i) it is expected to increase the mineralized volume and the grade of the existing block model for the South Zone; ii) based on data collected to date, it could support the sub domaining of a high-grade copper dominated stacked lens towards and beyond the footwall of the existing constraining wireframe; and iii) it continues to support resource conversion for the ongoing feasibility study at the Venda Nova deposit.

As of July 18, 2022, Ascendant has completed 15 drill holes (6 Metallurgy holes and 9 infill holes) totalling 6,118m with an additional 3 drill holes currently in progress. Assays reported today represent full results received as of July 26.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman commented: “As drilling continues, our understanding of the deposit continues to improve and highlights that we remain in the early stages of defining a greater VMS system at Lagoa Salgada. These results are yet another in a stream of successive discoveries that have been uncovered as part of the infill program at Venda Nova and positions the project extremely well for both our upcoming Mineral Resource update targeted for Q3 and our future exploration programs at Lagoa Salgada.”

Drill Hole Highlights (apparent thickness):

ST_31

16m at 2.60% Cu (4.33% CuEq containing 2.60% Cu, 2.06% Zn, 0.78% Pb, 68.9 g/t Ag and 0.16 g/t Au) from 505m Including 12m at 3.30% Cu (5.50% CuEq containing 3.30% Cu, 2.57% Zn, 1.00% Pb, 88.7 g/t Ag and 0.20 g/t Au) from 509m

22m at 0.83% Cu (2.11% CuEq containing 0.83% Cu, 0.44% Zn, 0.50% Pb, 44.3 g/t Ag and 0.04 g/t Au) from 541m Including 10m at 1.57% Cu (3.98% CuEq containing 1.57% Cu, 3.92%Zn. 0.95% Pb, 79.6 g/t Ag and 0.06 g/t Au) from 553m



Hole location and collar positions are shown in Figure 1 and Table 1 below.

High-grade Copper Lens

Hole ST-31 results are encouraging, particularly towards the deeper portion of the hole which targeted the stratigraphic base of the current South Zone wireframe. Results extend mineralization beyond the current domain and more importantly define a high-grade Cu dominated zone of stacked lenses that are expected to have a notable impact upgrading the metal endowment of neighbouring blocks.

Mineralization in these lenses is believed to represent stringer veining to semi massive sulphides with a strong Cu component associated to veins and semi massive pods of chalcopyrite. Texturally, these copper rich seams are distinctive to the fissural ore in the central part of the South Zone wireframe preserving possible primary features including angular vein cross cutting inter-relations.

A preliminary exercise has been carried out to understand the context of this high-grade Cu zone integrating current results with historic data. When highlighting only the copper content in the South Zone (current resource model, see Figure 3), it is possible to delineate a trend in the footwall of the current wireframe that extends for over 300m along strike with a northwest plunge. This trend outlines composites from 5 drill holes (4 historic and ST_31) averaging 2.94% Cu (with additional base and precious metal credits). This subdomain is open along the plunge direction towards the Northwest.

Hole ST_31 suggests that along this trend both Cu grade and lens thickness increase towards the Northwest, opening a relevant extensional upside target zone. Pending holes within the current infill program will continue to target this potential new zone.

Metal refinement in VMS systems is a common feature. The newly outlined Cu dominated hanging wall lens, jointly with the Cu-Au hanging wall outlined earlier during this program (see Ascendant’s June 14 press release), proves that efficient metal zoning (primary and secondary) occurs in the South Zone of the Venda Nova deposit. Ascendant is confident that the proper domaining of these lenses will have a significant impact in terms of overall metal endowment and in processing efficiencies and recoveries.

Table 1. 2022 Collar Info (New holes reported in this release and previously reported holes)

Hole_Id Scope UTM E UTMN Elevation Az.

(º) Dip (º) DEPTH

(m) Assays Status ST_31 Infill 547365 4231514 90 240 60 624.7 This Release ST_39 Infill 547384 4231687 90 240 60 743.4 Assays Pending ST_34 Infill 547550 4231110 90 240 60 Drilling in progress ST_36 Infill 547355 4231588 90 240 60 Drilling in progress ST_42 Infill 547388 4231779 90 240 60 Drilling in progress MS_41 Infill 546833 4232174 90 307 60 247.7 Assays Previously Reported MS_41A Infill 546833 4232174 90 307 60 117.1 Assays Previously Reported MS_45 Infill 546788 4231833 90 70 60 346.7 Assays Previously Reported ST_28 Infill 547349 4231422 90 240 60 501.0 Assays Previously Reported ST_29 Infill 547405 4231460 90 240 60 583.7 Assays Previously Reported ST_33 Infill 547500 4231081 90 240 60 329.7 Assays Previously Reported ST_48 Infill 547495 4231260 90 240 60 586.4 Assays Previously Reported Met_MS_01 Met 546881 4232266 90 250 60 355.7 Assays Previously Reported Met_MS_02 Met 546895 4232181 90 250 60 361.7 Assays Previously Reported Met_MS_03 Met 546892 4232081 90 250 60 301.9 Assays Previously Reported Met_MS_04 Met 546937 4231990 90 250 60 281.0 Assays Previously Reported Met_ST_01 Met 547355 4231295 90 240 60 452.7 Assays Previously Reported Met_ST_02 Met 547432 4231163 87 240 60 284.7 Assays Previously Reported

Table 2. Relevant Intercepts

DDH From (m) To (m) Apparent Width (m) Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Au g/t CuEq[1] % ST_31 225.0 231.0 6.0 0.17 1.46 0.61 15.20 0.02 1.13 ST_31 includes 225.0 227.0 2.0 0.14 2.50 1.25 22.00 0.07 1.75 ST_31 and 427.0 433.0 6.0 0.75 0.38 0.18 14.67 0.07 1.16 ST_31 includes 427.0 431.0 4.0 0.90 0.52 0.25 20.50 0.08 1.45 ST_31 and 505.0 521.0 16.0 2.60 2.06 0.78 68.88 0.16 4.33 ST_31 includes 509.0 521.0 12.0 3.30 2.57 1.00 88.67 0.20 5.50 ST_31 and 541.0 563.0 22.0 0.83 0.44 0.50 44.27 0.04 2.11 ST_31 includes 553.0 563.0 10.0 1.57 3.92 0.95 79.60 0.06 3.98

Equivalency calculations are based on in-situ values only. Commodity prices used are as follows: Zn: US$1.20/lb, Pb: US$1.00/lb, Cu: US$3.50/lb, Ag: US$20/Oz, and Au: US$1,650/Oz Structural data validation pending for true width

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Core samples are retrieved from the core barrel by the drilling crew. Each core box is labeled with the drill hole number, the depth intervals, and an arrow indicating the downhole direction. Core samples retrieved from the barrel are immediately transferred to the core boxes and transported after to the logging facilities in batches. After the logging, core is cut in half and placed in labeled sample bags with the sample tags and transported to the sample preparation lab of ALS Lab, in Seville, Spain. Samples are dried, crushed to 70 % passing 2 mm, split and finally pulverized to 85 % passing 75 μm. Pulp samples are then sent to their analytical Laboratory in Galway, Ireland, for analysis. The core samples are analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au‐AA25), and for the other elements by two different ICP Multi element analysis: 1) (ME-ICPORE) - base metal ores and mill products by optical emission spectrometry using the Varian Vista inductively coupled plasma spectrometer 2) ME-MS61r: Four-acid digestion paired with ICP-MS and ICP-AES with REE analytes included.

ALS Laboratories has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats, two commercial standards and blanks. ALS Laboratories is independent from Ascendant. Ascendant used standard QA/QC procedures, when inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program. No significant QAQC failure issues were identified in the reported batches.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Ascendant Resources Ltd, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06% ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93% ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50% CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35% CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com .

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, contact:

Mark Brennan David Ball Executive Chairman, Founder Vice President, Business Development Tel: +1-647-796-0023 Tel: +1-647-796-0068 mbrennan@ascendantresources.com dball@ascendantresources.com

Forward Looking Information



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion date of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Ascendant has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to the Company’s ability to complete the updated Mineral Resource Estimate in Q3 2022 and the discovery potential at Lagoa Salgada. Although Ascendant believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Ascendant disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2022 and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not pace undue reliance on forward-looking information.

