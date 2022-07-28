Sorenson Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022 List

English Spanish

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson, the global leader in inclusive communication technologies for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Women 2022. This prestigious honor is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry ranking provider. With a workforce comprised of 73 percent women, Sorenson ranked 75 out of 380 companies awarded. In April, Sorenson was named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2022.

“We are honored to be included in this meaningful list of employers,” said Sorenson Chief Human Resources Officer Brian Breinholt. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our employees who support our mission of connecting people through communication and who foster a culture of diversity, equality, and inclusion, one in which employees are valued and supported and grow. This, in turn, empowers them to better serve customers and our communities.”

The Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women was conducted through an independent survey by Statista that included approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The sample includes more than 30,000 women.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

1. Direct recommendations – general work topics: Employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding likelihood of recommendation, atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their own employer.

2. Direct recommendations – topics relevant to women: With a focus on topics generally more relevant for women, women respondents were asked to rate their own employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.

3. Indirect recommendations: Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.

4. Diversity among top executives and boards: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

“At Sorenson, we serve various groups of people who have traditionally been underrepresented and marginalized. For this reason, we value and prioritize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. We also understand the importance of Belonging,” said Sorenson Chief Marketing Officer Camila Casale. “We seek to create a robust community within our workforce, one in which all are welcomed, feel valued, and belong. When that exists, unity of purpose and passion is realized and everyone – employees and customers alike – thrive.”

Sorenson is the largest private employer of sign language interpreters and leads the industry in rigorous training and professional development of interpreters, who make up the majority of the company’s workforce. Last year, Sorenson provided nearly 40,000 hours of training for the interpreter workforce.

Sorenson offers flexible schedules and remote work opportunities. See open positions within Sorenson on the Sorenson Careers page.

View this announcement in ASL. Read this announcement in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson taps the power of language for human relationships to thrive. As one of the world’s leading language services providers and the world’s leading provider of accessible communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.



