AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of second quarter of 2022

On 28 July 2022 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Margus Schults and Financial Director Joonas Joost introduced the results of the second quarter of 2022. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.



