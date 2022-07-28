Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3D Evo Sets Post Press Apart from Competition

Ramsey, NJ, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the installation of its MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution (Evo) 75 at Post Press Specialties (Post Press) in Independence, Missouri.

As a trade bindery, all of Post Press’ work comes from printers and marketing companies already printed and ready to be finished. Its impressive 170,000 square-foot facility houses dozens of die cutters and folders of various size and types, as well as film laminators, tippers, saddle stitchers, inserters, ink-jet systems and much more. The company produces high-end show pieces, from book covers and invitations to folded cartons and mailers, enhancing the work with its MGI Classic press. A huge advocate for MGI embellishment, Post Press educates its customers on what it can do for them on a job-by-job basis, such as using texture and depth to enhance their print.

Post Press was one of the first in North America to utilize MGI technology, and after reviewing other systems when looking to upgrade, chose Konica Minolta again, which resulted in the improvements they were seeking. The company can now take on work it previously had to turn away because its equipment was not a great fit for certain jobs. The MGI JETvarnish Evo’s scanner saves Post Press many hours in make readies, and with the help of the Corona Surface Treatment System (CSTS), it has fewer issues bonding to customer inks.

“At Post Press we strive to provide the best of bindery to our customer base. The MGI JETvarnish 3D Evo adds services I knew our clients could and would use, and we believe it sets us apart from other traditional trade binderies,” said Andy Humble, President and Owner of Post Press Specialties. “Customers have been very impressed with the detail that can be achieved with the foil and also how well it registers to their print. Our confidence in what the machine can do allows us to stand behind it when taking on new projects.”

“The versatility Post Press has created through its massive facility of finishing equipment is beyond impressive, and allows them to serve so many different types of customers. We are proud to be part of their operation,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “Our ongoing partnership allows us to fulfill their needs as their business grows and evolves, and we couldn’t be more pleased at the awareness they are creating for embellishment by teaching their customers how it can enhance their printed products.”

Delivering dynamic performance for the most demanding applications, the MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution (Evo) 75 gives extra added value and sensory dimensional textures to printed output. Available in two different widths – 52 x 120 cm/ 20 x 47” and 75 x 120 cm/ 29 x4 7” – the 3D printing series has been specially designed to offer digital and offset printers a scalable upgrade path for a full range of production environments and postpress applications. The MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution employs the Artificial Intelligence SmartScanner (AIS), which uses AI to create an automatic varnish and hot foil registration for inkjet heads over the preprinted sheet.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution (Evo) 75 here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Post Press Specialties

At Post Press Specialties, we know that speed and quality are essential for each and every job. Print finishing services are all we do, so we focus, and we work harder than anyone to provide you with quick and fair quotes, fast turnaround, and flawless finishing. We work around the clock to cut, fold, glue, and bind for you and your customers. Your deadlines are our deadlines. And we meet them with careful planning, precise scheduling, and first-rate production, treating your print finishing project with the utmost care. Your printing isn’t complete until it’s finished.

# # # # #

Attachment