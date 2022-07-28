Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI) Appoints New CEO

SHERIDAN, WY, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI) proudly announces the company has appointed Matt Dugan as new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Robert Munck, Vice President of Business Development, states, “Mr. Dugan brings years of experience and success from business sectors where Critical Solutions already has interest plus the experience in new and exciting business channels. All of these attributes make him the ideal candidate to lead Critical Solutions.”

Matt Dugan is the Founder of Frudy, a streaming platform on Roku, FIRE TV, IOS and Android devices.

Frudy also has several FAST TV CHANNELS that are currently in development along with original shows for its platform.

Mr. Dugan’s extensive background in Hollywood and GenZ marketing has seen him at the forefront of every consumer technology trend before they would become mainstream.

Mr. Dugan was heavily involved with independently developing artists/influencers who were on an app called Musical.ly. Mr. Dugan was instrumental in identifying key creators for success and building out their business models and generating multi-million-dollar revenue streams for some of the most high-profile creators on the app.

Musical.ly would merge and become TikTok, the #1 social media app in the world.

Mr. Dugan states, “Our goal for the next six months at Critical Solutions, Inc. is as follows:

Acquire and Merge Frudy into Critical Solutions, Inc. Generate profitable revenue streams from our content production and advertising sales divisions Launch New and Updated company website Enhance shareholder communication with transparent and frequent updates via Company’s social media

Mr. Dugan, incoming CEO of Critical Solutions, Inc., concludes, “We also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned, and we are seeking to obtain a name and symbol change.”

Critical Solutions is also proud to announce that it will be hosting a regular informational discussion series on Twitter Spaces called “Critical Conversations” that focuses on a new topic each session.

The first of the discussions will be held in Mid-August and entitled: What is FAST TV?

About Frudy:

Frudy is a free streaming platform on Roku, FIRE TV, IOS and Android devices.

Currently, Frudy is in development on several FAST TV (Free Ad Supported Television) channels. These FAST TV channels will each be 24/7 linear feeds that have scheduled programming ranging from news, movies, tv shows, sports, documentaries, influencers and more!

Frudy is also pushing its signature Frudy Originals production incubator which will begin producing and airing first-run original shows and movies which will this fall. There are currently 5 originals on the fall 2022 slate.

Frudy has a strong focus on the GENZ Audience and debuted this summer an internet radio station called Frudy Radio. The station plays top 40 pop music as well as trending songs from the charts on Tik Tok and Instagram.

The station is currently distributed on iHeartRadio.

Frudy company's website is https://www.frudy.com

Frudy's Twitter is https://www.twitter.com/frudytv

Frudy's Instagram: is https://instagram.com/frudy

Frudy's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FrudyTV

Frudy's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frudynews

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://CriticalSolutionsInc.com/ .

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com /CSLISolutions

