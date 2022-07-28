PJET Times SHBO APP Launch To Capture Uniquely Ideal Market Conditions

Dallas, TX, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company plans to soon launch the company’s Student Housing By Owner Application (SHBO APP).

PJET is a technology company developing applications designed to enhance university student life. The central application (SHBO APP) connects the local university community with students by facilitating the advertisement by property owners of real estate available for student rental. The company plans to expand the APP’s reach into additional aspects of student life and build a lifelong relationship with students even after their college experience.

CEO Steven Rash reiterated a statement made earlier this year stating that “For all intents and purposes, the SHBO APP is ready to launch.” Mr. Rash added, “we’ve been looking for a window to launch the APP into better market receptivity for new technologies and we think that window is now imminent.”

Mr. Rash explained his view on the unique and potentially ideal market conditions. “In my opinion, while the market is far from bullish, the prevailing market is now the new normal. When the market is bullish, conditions are favorable for most innovative high growth ventures to take advantage of trends. Bullish conditions can even make it difficult for any one innovative company to standout in the crowd of companies trying to take advantage of the bullish market. When markets are relatively stable, even if that stability is less than favorable, than conditions, in my opinion, are at least acceptable and maybe even ideal for launching innovative new strategies. I tend to believe the market is even hungry for a one-off bullish exception to otherwise bearish conditions creating a potentially ideal situation for launching a new innovation. So, we’re ready and will be announcing a launch schedule soon.”

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

