Carepatron is Making Healthcare More Accessible Through a Community-Driven Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health software platform Carepatron has today announced it has raised $1.6 million in pre-seed funding led by Blackbird to expand its collaborative health workspace, which is already used in more than 30 countries across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

"Health teams play a critical role in our communities, but often don't have access to the tools they need to deliver more collaborative and better health outcomes," says Jamie Frew, co-founder and CEO of Carepatron. "Instead, they often rely on paper forms, manual processes, word docs, and legacy software to get by. We believe that the best way to better health is by bringing practitioners and clients together in one collaborative health workspace."

Used by organizations ranging from solo practitioners to teams of 100+, Carepatron reduces the health software costs for solo practitioners and teams by an average of 74%. Today, 90% of its community are saving 8+ hours of administrative work each week, and Carepatron also reduces client no-shows by 96%. "We promise to save health professionals one day every week by reducing the time spent on busy admin work like booking and rescheduling client appointments, responding to emails, and generating bills," says David Pene, co-founder, and CTO of Carepatron.

Carepatron was founded by David Pene and Jamie Frew, who each have more than a decade's experience building software products and global user communities. The pair's experience has taught them how poorly-served health professionals are by software, with Jamie helping his family with their community hospital in his youth and David seeing his partner, a medical doctor, working across small teams and practices.

Launched in late 2021, Carepatron's user community has expanded quickly to over 700 health teams, with two-thirds of its community based in North America. For healthcare clients, the platform reduces the time required to access a service by 91% and to pay for a service by 98%. Over half of all usage is on mobile devices.

"Consumers are increasingly taking their health into their own hands. They are looking for more affordable and streamlined services that they can discover, book and pay for seamlessly. By allowing people to access the experts they need, Carepatron reduces the frictions associated with getting timely care," said Phoebe Harrop, Principal at Blackbird. "We are really excited to support Jamie and David on their journey to supercharge hundreds of thousands of health professionals around the world with lovable practice management software."

The company plans to use the investment to grow its global team and deliver its product and growth vision. Clients and practitioners can try Carepatron for free at: https://www.carepatron.com

