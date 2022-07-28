Questex’s Club Industry Executive Summit Bolsters its Conference with Keynotes from Conscious Capitalism Author Raj Sisodia and Donato Tramuto, Co-Founder of Health eVillages

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Club Industry Executive Summit, the most influential gathering for the fitness and wellness industry, today announces conscious capitalism author Raj Sisodia and Donato Tramuto, co-founder of Health eVillages will both keynote the event and provide attendees with insights on how to improve their bottom lines through proven compassionate leadership methods. With a theme of Enhancing the Bottom Line: The Role of Technology, Operations and Compassionate Leadership, the Club Industry Executive Summit takes place October 17-19 at the Renaissance Chicago. Register here.



“Through our robust education program, we deliver learning to help fitness executives grow their businesses,” said Marty McCallen Club Industry Managing Director. “We are extremely pleased to have Raj Sisodia and Donato Tramuto both keynoting our event. Their business acumen will provide event attendees with unique insights to keep their businesses at the forefront of this changing and competitive industry.”

Sisodia co-authored the book “Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business,” with John Mackey, co-founder and co-CEO of Whole Foods Market. He is co-founder and co-chairman of Conscious Capitalism Inc., as well as the Franklin Olin Distinguished Professor of Global Business and Whole Foods Market Research Scholar in Conscious Capitalism at Babson College in Wellesley, MA. Sisodia has consulted with organizations and companies in the information technology, telecommunications, electric utility, real estate, healthcare and financial services industries in the United States, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Chile, Dubai, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, India and England. His consulting and executive education clients have included AT&T, Walmart, McDonalds, DP DHL, KPMG, LG, POSCO, Nokia, Ericsson, Siemens, Sprint, Volvo, Bellcore, Kotak Bank, Rabobank, IBM, Price Waterhouse, Perot Systems, Ernst & Young, Southern California Edison and Grupo Pão de Açúcar (Brazil).



Tramuto has been widely recognized for his more than four-decade commitment to compassionate leadership, social change and healthcare innovation. In less than a year after being named Healthways (now Tivity Health) CEO, he executed a turnaround of the company’s performance. Prior, he founded Physicians Interactive Holdings, a global provider of insight-driven digital engagement solutions for healthcare professionals and consumers. Earlier, he founded Health eVillages, a non-profit organization that provides state-of-the-art mobile health technology in the most challenging clinical environments. He is chairman and founder of the TramutoPorter Foundation, which helps individuals and organizations achieve educational and healthcare goals and promote compassionate leadership. He is also the author of “The Double Bottom Line: How Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts and Deliver Results.”

The Club Industry Executive Summit is an intimate conference designed for executive leadership and key decision-makers at health clubs, studios, YMCAs, JCCs, university rec centers, medical wellness centers, and parks and rec facilities. The Executive Summit brings together executive leaders to network, discuss trends, share insights and address the unique issues of each industry segment. Several topics include attracting and retaining talent, becoming a holistic wellness resource, operational strategies, raising capital post COVID, industry alignment, the impact of technology on the industry and reimagining the fitness experience.

Attendees also have the opportunity to attend the Medical Fitness Forum hosted by the Medical Fitness Association and a Not-For-Profit Workshop on the afternoon of October 19th, each for an additional fee.

