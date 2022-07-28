Milestones Closes $10+ Million Series A Round Led by Updater

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestones (milestones.ai), the all-in-one homeowner portal making it easier for consumers to buy, move, sell, and manage their home, raised $10.3 million in Series A funding. Updater, the national leader in moving technology, led the investment round. The raise comes after three years of product development in stealth mode and will help fuel a rapid go-to-market strategy. Other strategic investors in the round include Second Century Ventures (the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®), Peerage Capital, McLaughlin Ventures, WAV Group Ventures, T3 Partners, Sellers Shield, as well as individuals and other large brokerages.



Milestones is the first technology firm to deliver a home ownership portal similar to consumer offerings for managing healthcare, personal finance, and education. Milestones monitors the value of your home, provides search for homes for sale, and even manages the transaction when you are ready to sell your home. Milestones is available to consumers at no cost, in partnership with real estate professionals in brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance.

The most significant benefit to consumers is having the support of their real estate advisors in managing home ownership between transactions. “Managing a home is complicated,” says Dustin Gray, Milestones Founder and CEO. “The average home has more than 150 systems that need to be maintained and consumers need help keeping it all organized. Gutters need to be cleared, water filters replaced, concrete sealed, dryer vents cleaned and so on. Milestones has checklists for all of it, complete with DIY videos, or access to professionals who will do it for you.”

“Convenience and simplicity are core to the Updater mission” says David Greenberg, Founder and CEO of Updater, the nation’s leading relocation technology platform. “With our shared vision for simplifying the complex homeownership processes, Updater’s investment in Milestones is a natural fit.” “It is gratifying to see a wide spectrum of the real estate industry support such a profound effort to better serve consumers,” says Dave Garland, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures, the venture capital arm of the National Association of Realtors®. “This investment represents our focus on promoting innovation in the real estate industry and its supported verticals.”

For more information, please watch the introductory video to Milestones .

Milestones Board of Directors Announced

Joining the Board of Directors for Milestones will be Dustin Gray, Milestones Founder and CEO; David Greenberg, Founder and CEO of Updater; Brian Maughan, EVP of FNF; Mark A. McLaughlin, CEO of McLaughlin Ventures; and Scott Gordon, CEO of Open Mortgage.

About Milestones

Milestones is a customer-for-life experience platform for buying, selling, and managing home ownership - provided to consumers by professionals in real estate, mortgage, insurance, and title. The integrated and open platform creates private personalized client portals where agents can stay connected, educate, and create value at every stage of the homeowner journey.

Learn more at Milestones.ai .

About Updater Inc.

Updater is the go-to destination to conquer your move. We started in 2010 with a vision to transform the painful and complex process of moving into a frictionless and delightful online experience. Today, Updater is the industry leader in relocation technology, facilitating more than 25% of annual household moves in the U.S. We provide both consumer and business-facing solutions to drive value for all parties in the relocation ecosystem. Our portfolio of relocation brands includes Updater, Dolly, and MoveHQ. Dolly, a subsidiary of Updater, is the premier app to book on-demand moving and delivery services, with a 4.8-star rating in the App Store across over 20,000 reviews. MoveHQ, a subsidiary of Updater, provides widely-used technology that helps moving companies run their businesses, from driver applications to warehouse management solutions, and more. Updater is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, please visit www.updater.com .

Media Contacts:

Monika Sollee | Milestones

951-249-6386 monika@wavgroup.com

Jenna Weinerman | Updater

646-389-1154 jenna@updater.com

