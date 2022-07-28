Bloom Communications Expands U.S. Footprint

Austin, TX, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Communications, a mission-driven, full-service communications agency with locations in Austin, Texas, and Portland, Oregon, announced today that it has established a third location in Asheville, North Carolina. The expansion enables Bloom to amplify its client service efforts on the East Coast and strengthens its ability to provide meaningful work that supports the greater good across the North and Southeastern parts of the country.

With a client portfolio of nonprofit, healthcare, government, and community-minded for-profit organizations, Bloom is dedicated to client success as well as helping foster healthier and more sustainable communities. Bloom invested $223,000 in monetary donations and pro bono time in 2021 alone, focusing on communities in which its clients and employees live and work.

“We are so excited about establishing a presence in North Carolina,” said Bloom’s founder and CEO, Brianna McKinney. “As a passionate team that cares deeply about the growth of our people, the success of our clients, and the collective impact we can make, we look forward to the positive effect our growth will have on the Asheville community, and to giving back in new ways.”

The expansion will also allow Bloom to provide meaningful job opportunities to those seeking communications employment in the Asheville area. “The Asheville community has a lot to teach Bloom through its culture, local business landscape, and its unique slice of nature and history,” said Kasey Kane, Marketing Account Supervisor, Bloom Asheville. “The Asheville community will also impact Bloom through the talent we add to our team here. We look forward to meeting and working with more like-minded individuals for the benefit of our clients and community.”

Bloom job postings can be found at bloomcommunications.com/careers. Potential clients can learn more about Bloom Communications and its service offerings on our website, and receive a free 30-minute assessment by contacting hello@bloomcommunications.com or visiting https://bloomcommunications.com/contact-us.

xxx

About Bloom Communications

Established in 2012, Bloom Communications is a research-based, full-service communications agency integrating marketing, public relations, and creative services. Partnering exclusively with mission-driven organizations dedicated to growing and impacting their communities, Bloom leverages the diverse expertise of its team, providing unparalleled experience and services with the personal touch of a boutique agency. To learn more, visit bloomcommunications.com.