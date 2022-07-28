Sales of Air Purifiers Market are anticipated to surge faster than the historical period at 13.6% CAGR – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air purifier market is expected to surge to a growth of US$ 51.38 Bn by the end of 2032 from its current size of US$ 12.73 Bn in 2021.



The effectiveness of membrane filters in air purifiers has increased significantly in recent years. Enhanced filtration is made possible by the use of membrane filters made from electrospun netting that is attached to a receiving substrate. The effectiveness and flow rate of air purifiers based on UPE and ePTFE membranes are tremendous.

Antimicrobial air filters are an example of thermodynamic air filters with no air filters. They destroy bacteria and any viruses they may come into contact with through the use of heat. Mold, bacteria, viruses, dust, allergens, animal dander, hair, and other organic respiratory allergies and diseases are literally eradicated 100% as they pass through the filter of two-stage thermal air purification systems. Heating systems offering air purification that remove airborne particles better than conventional indoor air purification systems and filters are becoming increasingly popular.

Evidence shows that air pollution caused by industrialization, urbanization, and contemporary lifestyles can lead to acute respiratory infections and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Because there's no way to completely stop these practices, reducing emissions and reversing the problem are important. Purification systems are currently proving to be the most effective method for combating the problem of dirty air.

According to the revised report by Persistence Market Research, the air purifier market is estimated to register very high growth at 13.6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of air purifiers are predicted to expand 3.6X over the next ten years.

The air purifier market is expected to witness robust growth owing to rising demand for clean air due to high industrial activity across the world.

In terms of technology, HEPA filters accounted for a major market share of 35.6% in 2021.

The pandemic situation created concerns among the population and people have become health-conscious. While the initial phase of the pandemic dented market growth, going forward, global demand for air purifying systems is set to surge.

“One of the primary goals in business is developing products with new and attractive styles and features. To stay ahead of other businesses in the industry, companies are spending more on product development”, says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competition Analysis

The report highlights insightful findings on the competitive matters of the global air purifier market, including the strategic approaches adopted by manufacturers that empower their dominance.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Koninklijke Philips N. V., LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Afpro Filters B.V., Dyson Ltd., Godrej Appliances, Condair Group AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Japan Air Filter Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Hitachi Limited, Dyson Technology Ltd, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the global air purifier market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecast for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of technology, CADR, end use, sales channel, and coverage area, across seven major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global air purifier market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

