Paradigm B2B Announces Release of Fourth Annual Evaluation of Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm B2B announced today the wide release of its annual research focused on B2B e-commerce solutions offered in both the midmarket and enterprise buying segments. Developed by Paradigm B2B CEO and B2B e-commerce expert Andy Hoar, the Paradigm B2B Combines (both the Midmarket and Enterprise Editions) are now available for free download from several of the software companies evaluated in the research.

Paradigm B2B's Combine reports, now in their fourth year, are distinctive because they are not based on oversimplified, "winner-take-all" 2x2 boxes. Andy Hoar uses a unique methodology based on 38 criteria, including nearly 100 customer and industry insider interviews, to evaluate solutions individually across 12 key performance areas. New this year to the Combine are special categories for Site Search and Marketplaces.

"The Combine focuses on the core aspects of the product and company capabilities that practitioners care about and value most," said Gireesh Sahukar, VP of Digital at Dawn Foods Global. "The research is unique in the industry."

"Andy Hoar's knowledge of the platforms he covers is unparalleled. He's accumulated nearly a decade's worth of wisdom and insight about the innerworkings of the key companies in the space and their solutions," said Rence Winetrout, VP of eCommerce and Digital Growth at Sysco.

Several companies evaluated in the 2022 Combine research are making the Paradigm B2B Combine reports available for free as a digital download. To download a free copy of a Paradigm B2B Midmarket Combine report, please visit any of the following sites:

To download a free copy of a Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine report, please visit any of the following sites:

About Paradigm B2B

Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that's well-informed and immediately actionable. Paradigm B2B is based in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at http://www.paradigmb2b.com.

About Andy Hoar

Andy Hoar is one of the world's leading authorities on B2B e-commerce business and strategy. He's written about, and consulted extensively with, distributors and manufacturers at global Fortune 100 companies and leading midmarket B2B companies that are digitizing their direct and indirect selling initiatives. Prior to founding Paradigm B2B, Andy was a vice president and principal analyst at global business and advisory services firm Forrester Research, where he authored much of the seminal work on B2B e-commerce. Andy Hoar is also the co-founder of Master B2B, along with Brian Beck.

Media Contact:

Andy Hoar

Email: andy@paradigmb2b.com

