Sativus Tech Successfully Produces Premium Saffron Grown in Fully Controlled Vertical Farms

Preliminary results of Sativus Tech’s recent research findings show that it has successfully produced high-quality saffron in its indoor vertical farms.

The preliminary results prove Sativus Tech protocol allows 4 cycles of saffron harvests a year.

Sativus Tech now is advancing its investor relations as it is positioned to scale their business activity globally.





Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) today announced the results of an evaluation conducted by an independent lab which concluded that the saffron produced in this growth cycle shows that in most categories, it was of the highest quality with other traits close to optimum. In addition, preliminary results from the latest lab results shows that saffron can be harvested in a 3-month growth cycle which indicates that there is a strong chance that Saffron Tech will be able to successfully complete 4 cycles per year. Traditional agriculture is only able to produce one production cycle annually through a labor-intensive harvest process using manual labor and dependent on capricious climate conditions.

The groundbreaking developments allow the company to advance its business plan by expanding production facilities worldwide. Sativus Tech has initiated a new crowdfunding to raise capital as it seeks to create a high-tech facility that uses robotics and automation to foster the various stages of the growing and breeding process.

“This is an exciting milestone that shows that Sativus Tech is progressing as planned on all fronts,” says Tal Wilk Glazer, CEO of Sativus Tech. “We are now in an excellent position to grow our business. As we enter this next phase, we will focus on completing investments that can allow us to setup the first large-scale indoor vertical saffron farm.”

The comprehensive analysis of this growth cycle will be available before its next growth cycle starting in September of 2022.

Saffron market growth has been hindered due to low annual production yield and a complicated supply chain. Sativus Tech seeks to produce a reliable supply of saffron to expand the market in multiple sectors including retail, pharmaceutical, culinary, beauty and wellness.

Sativus Tech has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise capital that will allow the company to expand into retail markets by creating facilities worldwide that will be able to supply saffron to a variety of businesses.

About Sativus Tech Corp:



Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) is an AgriTech company that uses advanced vertical farming technology to increase the production of low yield food products in the global marketplace. The company focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but scarce in the marketplace. Sativus Tech Corp’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is revolutionizing the AgriTech world by creating the protocols to grow saffron in indoor vertical farms. It is also increasing the production of the spice by multiplying the number of annual harvests. Sativus Tech Corp’s technology offers a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company’s international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company’s smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company’s growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16th, 2022 (the “SEC”), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

