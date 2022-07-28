TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PROVIDES DRILLING RIG UPDATE

Vancouver, B.C., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce the offshore jack up drilling rig “Uranus” contracted by the Company has now been released from its previous project and is being prepared for transit to the SASB gas field for the Company’s contemplated 7 well drilling program.



The Uranus rig is a long legged, self-elevating cantilever Marathon Le Tourneau Class 116-C drilling rig capable of drilling in a maximum water depth up to 100 metres and total depth of 7,600 metres. The Uranus is owned and operated by Grup Servicii Petroliere SA (“GSP”). The rig is now undergoing certification and routine maintenance before departing for SASB in August. Certification will include inspection and maintenance of marine equipment, drill equipment, derrick and electrical.

Arthur Halleran CEO stated:

“This is an exciting time for Trillion, as soon as the certification process is complete the Uranus will mobilize and the drilling will commence. It has been a long time to get to this point, but good news of drilling results are imminent.”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

Contact

Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211

Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585

e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com

Website: www.trillionenergy.com

