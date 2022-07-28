Healixa Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Award-Winning Executive Satyajit Deb

New York, NY, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that it has expanded its advisory board with the appointment of Satyajit Deb, a highly accomplished entrepreneurial, senior executive with more than 20 years of extensive global experience leading innovation, product development, marketing, and business development efforts.

“Satyajit is a tremendous addition to our advisory board and brings a nearly unrivaled wealth of meaningful experience to Healixa,” commented Healixa’s Chairman and CEO Ian Parker. “As Healixa transitions into commercial operations in the coming months Satyajit’s demonstrable track record of identifying, developing, and forming strategic alliances with partners globally will prove invaluable. On behalf of the entire Healixa team, we want to welcome Satyajit.”

Career Highlights

CONSUMER EXCITEMENT: Satyajit led Global Innovation for McDonald’s Happy Meal and Family Marketing Programs, achieving a huge agency win for Creata by orchestrating the “Finding Nemo” campaign for McDonalds’ – ranking as #3 most successful Happy Meal promotion in McDonald’s history – which sold over 180 million toys. Satyajit helped secure the McDonald’s account for Creata, one of the largest marketing and premium agencies in the world.

BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATION: Satyajit orchestrated development and market launch of multi-million-dollar revenue generating product innovation Video-in-Print™ (VIP), the world’s first HD video embedded in print packaging and loyalty applications used by Fortune 500 Brands. VIP Magazine insert first featured in Entertainment Weekly for Pepsi and CBS Network. Invented dozens of products (including multiple commercially successful patents).

DISRUPTIVE BUSINESSS MODEL: Satyajit created and launched industry-first disruptive loyalty programs for specialty giftcard and giftcard holder category with major mass retailer like Target, Walmart and others. Engineered a $500 million new disruptive industry model in a stagnant loyalty/gift card industry.

"I’m honored to accept the position as Advisor to Healixa. I’m excited to assist Healixa in its commitment to acquiring, developing and deploying ethically engineered technologies that have a positive impact on humanity as a whole. Healixa’s Global Aquaduct is a sustainable solution that is life-saving and a true game-changer in dealing with the global fresh water crisis. I’m delighted to be part of this growing organization to offer my unique expertise and entrepreneurial skills in building and launching disruptive technologies to serve Healixa and the global community."

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

